These are a collection of community scripts for hubot, a chat bot for your company.

Important: this repository is no longer accepting new scripts. Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details.

There is a new system for distributing scripts, and adding them to your own hubot. Locate the appropriate script in the hubot-scripts organization or on npm tagged as hubot-scripts, and follow the script's documentation. In general, this will be something like:

Add a line to external-scripts.json Add a line to package.json Add environment variables, depending on the script

Discovering

Check out the hubot-script-catalog for a list and description of all the available scripts.

Installing

Once you have Hubot installed, you should already have hubot-scripts installed. Check package.json to be sure. If that is the case, you update hubot-scripts.json to list any scripts from this repository you want to load. The default hubot-scripts.json looks like:

[ "redis-brain.coffee" , "shipit.coffee" ]

If you update hubot-scripts in package.json , you will automatically get updates to your scripts listed here.

Alternatively, you can copy files from this repository into your scripts directory. Note that you would not get updates from the hubot-scripts repository unless you copy them yourself.

Any third-party dependencies for scripts need the addition of your package.json otherwise a lot of errors will be thrown during the start up of your hubot. You can find a list of dependencies for a script in the documentation header at the top of the script.

Restart your robot, and you're good to go.

All the scripts in this repository are located in src/scripts .

Writing

Want to write your own Hubot script? The best way is to take a look at an existing script and see how things are set up. Hubot scripts are written in CoffeeScript, a higher-level implementation of JavaScript.

Additionally, it's extremely helpful to add TomDoc to the top of each file. (Check out an example). We'll pull out the commands from those lines and display them in the generic, robot-wide hubot help command.

Please note we're no longer including external dependencies in the package.json , so should you wish to include them please include the package name and required version in the TomDoc comments at the top of your script.

Documentation

We're now requiring all scripts in hubot-scripts to contain a documentation header so people know everything about the script.