These are a collection of community scripts for hubot, a chat bot for your company.
Important: this repository is no longer accepting new scripts. Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details.
There is a new system for distributing scripts, and adding them to your own hubot. Locate the appropriate script in the hubot-scripts organization or on npm tagged as hubot-scripts, and follow the script's documentation. In general, this will be something like:
Check out the hubot-script-catalog for a list and description of all the available scripts.
Once you have Hubot installed, you should already have
hubot-scripts
installed. Check
package.json to be sure. If that is the case, you update
hubot-scripts.json to list any scripts from this repository you want to load.
The default
hubot-scripts.json looks like:
["redis-brain.coffee", "shipit.coffee"]
If you update
hubot-scripts in
package.json, you will automatically get
updates to your scripts listed here.
Alternatively, you can copy files from this repository into your
scripts
directory. Note that you would not get updates from the
hubot-scripts
repository unless you copy them yourself.
Any third-party dependencies for scripts need the addition of your
package.json otherwise a lot of errors will be thrown during the start up of
your hubot. You can find a list of dependencies for a script in the
documentation header at the top of the script.
Restart your robot, and you're good to go.
All the scripts in this repository are located in
src/scripts.
Want to write your own Hubot script? The best way is to take a look at an existing script and see how things are set up. Hubot scripts are written in CoffeeScript, a higher-level implementation of JavaScript.
Additionally, it's extremely helpful to add TomDoc to the top of each
file. (Check out an example). We'll pull out the commands
from those lines and display them in the generic, robot-wide
hubot help
command.
Please note we're no longer including external dependencies in the
package.json, so should you wish to include them please include the package
name and required version in the TomDoc comments at the top of your script.
We're now requiring all scripts in hubot-scripts to contain a documentation header so people know everything about the script.
# Description
# <description of the scripts functionality>
#
# Dependencies:
# "<module name>": "<module version>"
#
# Configuration:
# LIST_OF_ENV_VARS_TO_SET
#
# Commands:
# hubot <trigger> - <what the respond trigger does>
# <trigger> - <what the hear trigger does>
#
# Notes:
# <optional notes required for the script>
#
# Author:
# <github username of the original script author>
If you have nothing to fill in for a section you should include
None in that
section. Empty sections which are optional should be left blank. A script will
be required to fill out the documentation before being merged into the
repository.