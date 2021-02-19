openbase logo
hss

hubot-script-shellcmd

by Coder of Salvation / Leon van Kammen
1.0.1 (see all)

easy integration, execution and outputting of shellcommands +(line by line output instead of whole output at once)

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

hubot-script-shellcmd

Easily list/Execute shellcommands from a specified folder, and logs to rsyslog whenever possible.

Commands:

  • Hubot shellcmd - list (bash)shell commands
  • Hubot shellcmd - performs bashshell command

Example

# install
cd <yourhubotdir>
npm install hubot-script-shellcmd

# optional: separate your shellcmds from the npm module
cp -R node_modules/hubot-script-shellcmd/bash .

# run bot
(add 'hubot-script-shellcmd' to external-scripts.json if needed)
node_modules/.bin/hubot

In hubot:

you> hubot shellcmd

hubot> Available commands:
hubot>   helloworld

you> hubot shellcmd helloworld 
hubot> helloworld

Why

Sometimes its easier to trigger bashscripts or do things in bash (git deployment, server mintenance thingies, remote stuff e.g.)

Configuration:

Just drop / paste your bash-scripts into hubot_dir/node_modules/hubot-script-shellcmd/src/bash/handlers/ Done.

In case you separated your bashscripts from the npm module (see Example Section) the directory is bash/handlers in hubot's working directory

Optional: rename the 'shellcmd' directive

Some people would prefer typing foo helloworld instead of shellcmd helloworld. In that case please introduce this environmentvariable:

HUBOT_SHELLCMD_KEYWORD='foo'

(for more env-var usage see the next section)

For example:

$ HUBOT_SHELLCMD_KEYWORD='foo' .bin/hubot 
hubot> hubot foo
Available commands:
  helloworld

Optional: specify different paths

The plugin uses a main bash-script as entry point for the your bash-scripts in handlers/* for security reasons. By default it will point to bash/handler, for most people this will be fine. Some people, who want to bypass this behavious can specify their own startup-script by setting an (startup) env-var:

HUBOT_SHELLCMD="/foo/bar/myhandler"

in short, you can run hubot like this on the commandline:

$ HUBOT_SHELLCMD="/foo/bar/myhandler" node <hubotfile>

or just put this somewhere in your code:

process.env.HUBOT_SHELLCMD="/foo/bar/myhandler";

or just put this in your .bashrc or shellscript before launching hubot

export HUBOT_SHELLCMD="/foo/bar/myhandler"

The default handler works fine, but you could define one like this:

myhandler:

allowed="dofoo bar reset"
for cmd in allowed; do 
  [[ "$1" == "$cmd" ]] && "$@" # execute if allowed
done

