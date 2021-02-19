Easily list/Execute shellcommands from a specified folder, and logs to rsyslog whenever possible.
# install
cd <yourhubotdir>
npm install hubot-script-shellcmd
# optional: separate your shellcmds from the npm module
cp -R node_modules/hubot-script-shellcmd/bash .
# run bot
(add 'hubot-script-shellcmd' to external-scripts.json if needed)
node_modules/.bin/hubot
In hubot:
you> hubot shellcmd
hubot> Available commands:
hubot> helloworld
you> hubot shellcmd helloworld
hubot> helloworld
Sometimes its easier to trigger bashscripts or do things in bash (git deployment, server mintenance thingies, remote stuff e.g.)
Just drop / paste your bash-scripts into
hubot_dir/node_modules/hubot-script-shellcmd/src/bash/handlers/
Done.
In case you separated your bashscripts from the npm module (see Example Section) the directory is
bash/handlersin hubot's working directory
Some people would prefer typing
foo helloworld instead of
shellcmd helloworld.
In that case please introduce this environmentvariable:
HUBOT_SHELLCMD_KEYWORD='foo'
(for more env-var usage see the next section)
For example:
$ HUBOT_SHELLCMD_KEYWORD='foo' .bin/hubot
hubot> hubot foo
Available commands:
helloworld
The plugin uses a main bash-script as entry point for the your bash-scripts in
handlers/* for security reasons.
By default it will point to
bash/handler, for most people this will be fine.
Some people, who want to bypass this behavious can specify their own startup-script by setting an (startup) env-var:
HUBOT_SHELLCMD="/foo/bar/myhandler"
in short, you can run hubot like this on the commandline:
$ HUBOT_SHELLCMD="/foo/bar/myhandler" node <hubotfile>
or just put this somewhere in your code:
process.env.HUBOT_SHELLCMD="/foo/bar/myhandler";
or just put this in your .bashrc or shellscript before launching hubot
export HUBOT_SHELLCMD="/foo/bar/myhandler"
The default handler works fine, but you could define one like this:
myhandler:
allowed="dofoo bar reset"
for cmd in allowed; do
[[ "$1" == "$cmd" ]] && "$@" # execute if allowed
done