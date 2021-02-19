Easily list/Execute shellcommands from a specified folder, and logs to rsyslog whenever possible.

Hubot shellcmd - list (bash)shell commands

Hubot shellcmd - performs bashshell command

Example

cd <yourhubotdir> npm install hubot-script-shellcmd cp -R node_modules/hubot-script-shellcmd/bash . (add 'hubot-script-shellcmd' to external-scripts.json if needed) node_modules/.bin/hubot

In hubot:

hubot shellcmd Available commands: helloworld hubot shellcmd helloworld helloworld

Why

Sometimes its easier to trigger bashscripts or do things in bash (git deployment, server mintenance thingies, remote stuff e.g.)

Just drop / paste your bash-scripts into hubot_dir/node_modules/hubot-script-shellcmd/src/bash/handlers/ Done.

In case you separated your bashscripts from the npm module (see Example Section) the directory is bash/handlers in hubot's working directory

Optional: rename the 'shellcmd' directive

Some people would prefer typing foo helloworld instead of shellcmd helloworld . In that case please introduce this environmentvariable:

HUBOT_SHELLCMD_KEYWORD= 'foo' ( for more env- var usage see the next section)

For example:

HUBOT_SHELLCMD_KEYWORD= 'foo' .bin/hubot hubot foo Available commands: helloworld

Optional: specify different paths

The plugin uses a main bash-script as entry point for the your bash-scripts in handlers/* for security reasons. By default it will point to bash/handler , for most people this will be fine. Some people, who want to bypass this behavious can specify their own startup-script by setting an (startup) env-var:

HUBOT_SHELLCMD = "/foo/bar/myhandler"

in short, you can run hubot like this on the commandline:

HUBOT_SHELLCMD= "/foo/bar/myhandler" node <hubotfile>

or just put this somewhere in your code:

process.env.HUBOT_SHELLCMD = "/foo/bar/myhandler"

or just put this in your .bashrc or shellscript before launching hubot

export HUBOT_SHELLCMD= "/foo/bar/myhandler"

The default handler works fine, but you could define one like this:

myhandler: