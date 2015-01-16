README_ja.md

hubot-schedule is a message scheduler runs on hubot.

It allows you to schedule a message in both cron-style and datetime-based format pattern. It is for time-based scheduling, not interval-based scheduling.

Since hubot-schedule uses node-schedule to manage schedule, some of the cron features are not supported. Please see node-schedule for more details.

This script is greatly inspired by hubot-cron. At first, I wanted a datetime-based scheduler. As I start developing this, I noticed that node-schedule also suppports cron-style scheduling, so I changed my mind to develop a scheduler that supports both cron-style and datetime-based format.

Note

for Slack users

If you are using slack adapter such as hubot-slack , please use v4.2.2 or later. v4.2.1 sometimes fails to add new schedule.

Installation

Add hubot-schedule to your package.json .

"dependencies" : { "hubot-schedule" : "~0.7.0" }

Run npm install .

npm install

Add hubot-schedule to external-scripts.json .

> cat external -scripts.json > ["hubot-schedule"]

Usage

Hubot> hubot help schedule Hubot schedule [ add | new ] "<cron pattern>(,<utc offset>)" <message> - Schedule a message that runs recurrently Hubot schedule [ add | new ] "<datetime pattern>" <message> - Schedule a message that runs on a specific date and time Hubot schedule [ add | new ] #<room> "<cron pattern>(,<utc offset>)" <message> - Schedule a message to a specific room that runs recurrently Hubot schedule [ add | new ] #<room> "<datetime pattern>" <message> - Schedule a message to a specific room that runs on a specific date and time Hubot schedule [cancel|del| delete |remove] <id> - Cancel the schedule Hubot schedule [upd| update ] <id> <message> - Update scheduled message Hubot schedule env - Show hubot schedule environments Hubot schedule list #<room> - List all scheduled messages for specified room Hubot schedule list - List all scheduled messages for current room Hubot schedule list all - List all scheduled messages for any rooms Hubot> hubot schedule add "2015-01-16 10:00" Let 's release this script! 6738: Schedule created Hubot> hubot schedule add "0 10 * * 1-5" Don' t forget to brew coffee :) 9735 : Schedule created Hubot> hubot schedule list 6738 : [ 2015 -01 -16 10 : 00 : 00 + 09 : 00 ] #Shell Let 's release this script! 9735: [ 0 10 * * 1-5 ] #Shell Don' t forget to brew coffee :) Hubot> hubot schedule update 6738 Let 's release this module and share with everyone! 6738: Scheduled message updated Hubot> hubot schedule list 6738: [ 2015-01-16 10:00:00 +09:00 ] #Shell Let' s release this script and share with everyone! 9735 : [ 0 10 * * 1 -5 ] #Shell Don 't forget to brew coffee :) Let' s release this script and share with everyone! (Hubot posts the message at 2015 -01 -16 10 : 00 : 00 and schedule will be removed automatically) Hubot> hubot schedule del 9735 9735 : Schedule canceled Hubot> hubot schedule list Message is not scheduled Hubot> hubot schedule add "0 10 * * 1-5" hubot image me coffee 9735 : Schedule created (hubot can process messages sent by hubot-schedule, so you can ask hubot to do something at the scheduled time , like post an image of coffee.)

If you need to persist scheduled messages, use hubot-brain persistent module like hubot-redis-brain.

How to use UTC Offset

If OS timezone is set to Asia/Tokyo（UTC Offset would be "+09:00"）

Hubot> hubot schedule env DEBUG = false DONT_RECEIVE = false DENY_EXTERNAL_CONTROL = false LIST_REPLACE_TEXT = {"@":"[@]"} DEFAULT_UTC_OFFSET_FOR_CRON = "+09:00" Hubot> hubot schedule add "2019-08-05 10:00 +02:00" use UTC Offset for datetime-based format pattern 2914: Schedule created Hubot> hubot schedule add "0 10 * * 1-5, +02:00" use UTC Offset for cron-style format pattern 4291: Schedule created Hubot> hubot schedule list 2914: [ 2019 -08 -05 17 :00:00 +09:00 ] 4291: [ 0 10 * * 1 -5 , +02:00 ]

Configuration

Setting environment variable HUBOT_SCHEDULE_DEBUG=1 will show some debug messages.

Setting environment variable HUBOT_SCHEDULE_DENY_EXTERNAL_CONTROL=1 will deny schedule control from other rooms.

Setting environment variable HUBOT_SCHEDULE_DONT_RECEIVE=1 will disable hubot not to process messages sent by hubot-schedule.

Setting environment variable HUBOT_SCHEDULE_LIST_REPLACE_TEXT='<stringified json>' will configure the text replacement used when listing scheduled messages. Default configuration is '{"@":"[@]"}' .

Setting environment variable HUBOT_SCHEDULE_UTC_OFFSET_FOR_CRON='<string format UTC Offset(e.g. "+09:00")>' will set default UTC Offset for cron-style format pattern. If not set, OS timezone's offset would be used.

Copyright and license

Copyright 2015 Masakazu Matsushita.

Licensed under the MIT License.