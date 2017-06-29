openbase logo
hubot-rules

by hubotio
1.0.0 (see all)

A hubot script that explains the rules

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.2K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Be the first to rate

Readme

hubot-rules

A hubot script that explains the rules

See src/rules.js for full documentation.

Installation

In hubot project repo, run:

npm install hubot-rules --save

Then add hubot-rules to your external-scripts.json:

[
  "hubot-rules"
]

Sample Interaction

hubot> hubot what are the rules
hubot> 1. A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.
hubot> 2. A robot must obey any orders given to it by human beings, except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.
hubot> 3. A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.

