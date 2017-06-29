A hubot script that explains the rules
See
src/rules.js for full documentation.
In hubot project repo, run:
npm install hubot-rules --save
Then add hubot-rules to your
external-scripts.json:
[
"hubot-rules"
]
hubot> hubot what are the rules
hubot> 1. A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.
hubot> 2. A robot must obey any orders given to it by human beings, except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.
hubot> 3. A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.