Light mapping of the Redmine REST API that allows Hubot access to some basic Redmine tasks. Once you have a Redmine user (preferably one with enough access to modify tickets), add the following to your Heroku/etc. config:
heroku config:add HUBOT_REDMINE_BASE_URL="http://redmine.your-server.com"
heroku config:add HUBOT_REDMINE_TOKEN="your api token here"
In hubot project repo, run:
npm install hubot-redmine --save
Then add hubot-redmine to your
external-scripts.json:
[
"hubot-redmine"
]
|Environment Variable
|Required?
|Description
HUBOT_REDMINE_BASE_URL
|Yes
|URL to your Redmine install
HUBOT_REDMINE_TOKEN
|Yes
|API key for your selected user
HUBOT_REDMINE_MENTION_REGEX
|No
|Listen for this pattern and link to Redmine tickets when heard (default
/RM#(\d+)/)
HUBOT_REDMINE_MENTION_MATCH
|No
|Index of matched capture from HUBOT_REDMINE_MENTION_REGEX (default
1)
HUBOT_REDMINE_MENTION_IGNORE_USERS
|No
|Comma-separated list of users to ignore
HUBOT_REDMINE_SEARCH_LIMIT
|No
|Maximum search results to show for "redmine search", default is
10
The default results limit is 10, configurable via
HUBOT_REDMINE_SEARCH_LIMIT.