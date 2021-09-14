openbase logo
hubot-redmine

by Rob Hurring
1.0.2

Redmine API scripts for Hubot

Overview

0

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Hubot Redmine

npm version Node CI

Light mapping of the Redmine REST API that allows Hubot access to some basic Redmine tasks. Once you have a Redmine user (preferably one with enough access to modify tickets), add the following to your Heroku/etc. config:

heroku config:add HUBOT_REDMINE_BASE_URL="http://redmine.your-server.com"
heroku config:add HUBOT_REDMINE_TOKEN="your api token here"

Installation

In hubot project repo, run:

npm install hubot-redmine --save

Then add hubot-redmine to your external-scripts.json:

[
  "hubot-redmine"
]

Configuration

Environment VariableRequired?Description
HUBOT_REDMINE_BASE_URLYesURL to your Redmine install
HUBOT_REDMINE_TOKENYesAPI key for your selected user
HUBOT_REDMINE_MENTION_REGEXNoListen for this pattern and link to Redmine tickets when heard (default /RM#(\d+)/)
HUBOT_REDMINE_MENTION_MATCHNoIndex of matched capture from HUBOT_REDMINE_MENTION_REGEX (default 1)
HUBOT_REDMINE_MENTION_IGNORE_USERSNoComma-separated list of users to ignore
HUBOT_REDMINE_SEARCH_LIMITNoMaximum search results to show for "redmine search", default is 10

Showing issue details

  • @Hubot redmine show me [issue id]
  • @Hubot redmine me [issue id]

Showing my issue (or another user's)

  • @Hubot redmine show my issues
  • @Hubot redmine show [user]'s issues ** [user] will attempt to match on redmine firstname or login

Re-Assigning tickets

  • @Hubot redmine assign [issue id] to [user]

Leaving notes on tickets

  • @Hubot redmine update [issue id] with "[comments]"

Create tickets

  • @Hubot redmine add issue to "[project]" [traker id] with "[subject]" ** [tracker id] is optional and represent the number matching literal value Bug/Feature/...
  • @Hubot redmine link me [issue id]

Set the percent done of an issue

  • @Hubot redmine set [issue id] to 100% "[comments]"
  • @Hubot redmine add [hours] hours to [issue id] "[comments]"

Search Redmine

The default results limit is 10, configurable via HUBOT_REDMINE_SEARCH_LIMIT.

  • @Hubot redmine search

