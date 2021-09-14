Hubot Redmine

Light mapping of the Redmine REST API that allows Hubot access to some basic Redmine tasks. Once you have a Redmine user (preferably one with enough access to modify tickets), add the following to your Heroku/etc. config:

heroku config: add HUBOT_REDMINE_BASE_URL="http://redmine.your-server.com" heroku config: add HUBOT_REDMINE_TOKEN="your api token here"

Installation

In hubot project repo, run:

npm install hubot-redmine --save

Then add hubot-redmine to your external-scripts.json :

[ "hubot-redmine" ]

Configuration

Environment Variable Required? Description HUBOT_REDMINE_BASE_URL Yes URL to your Redmine install HUBOT_REDMINE_TOKEN Yes API key for your selected user HUBOT_REDMINE_MENTION_REGEX No Listen for this pattern and link to Redmine tickets when heard (default /RM#(\d+)/ ) HUBOT_REDMINE_MENTION_MATCH No Index of matched capture from HUBOT_REDMINE_MENTION_REGEX (default 1 ) HUBOT_REDMINE_MENTION_IGNORE_USERS No Comma-separated list of users to ignore HUBOT_REDMINE_SEARCH_LIMIT No Maximum search results to show for "redmine search", default is 10

Showing issue details

@Hubot redmine show me [issue id]

@Hubot redmine me [issue id]

Showing my issue (or another user's)

@Hubot redmine show my issues

@Hubot redmine show [user]'s issues ** [user] will attempt to match on redmine firstname or login

Re-Assigning tickets

@Hubot redmine assign [issue id] to [user]

Leaving notes on tickets

@Hubot redmine update [issue id] with "[comments]"

Create tickets

@Hubot redmine add issue to "[project]" [traker id] with "[subject]" ** [tracker id] is optional and represent the number matching literal value Bug/Feature/...

Get a link to an issue

@Hubot redmine link me [issue id]

Set the percent done of an issue

@Hubot redmine set [issue id] to 100% "[comments]"

@Hubot redmine add [hours] hours to [issue id] "[comments]"

Search Redmine

The default results limit is 10, configurable via HUBOT_REDMINE_SEARCH_LIMIT .