Pugme is the most important hubot script
See
src/pugme.coffee for full documentation.
In hubot project repo, run:
npm install hubot-pugme --save
Then add hubot-pugme to your
external-scripts.json:
[
"hubot-pugme"
]
user1>> hubot pug me
hubot>> http://30.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_lj50gs8rAX1qaa50yo1_500.jpg
user1>> hubot pug bomb me
hubot>> http://30.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_lj50gs8rAX1qaa50yo1_500.jpg
hubot>> http://24.media.tumblr.com/95a84579fa297844891b3ab1a5c76c0a/tumblr_mooibbcKl51rylzllo1_500.jpg
hubot>> http://27.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_ll5akuIrji1qk3h3co1_500.png
hubot>> http://29.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_ll3xcmS6Bh1qb08qmo1_500.jpg