hubot-pugme

by hubot-scripts
0.1.1 (see all)

Pugme is the most important hubot script

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.3K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

hubot-pugme

Pugme is the most important hubot script

See src/pugme.coffee for full documentation.

Installation

In hubot project repo, run:

npm install hubot-pugme --save

Then add hubot-pugme to your external-scripts.json:

[
  "hubot-pugme"
]

Sample Interaction

user1>> hubot pug me
hubot>> http://30.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_lj50gs8rAX1qaa50yo1_500.jpg
user1>> hubot pug bomb me
hubot>> http://30.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_lj50gs8rAX1qaa50yo1_500.jpg
hubot>> http://24.media.tumblr.com/95a84579fa297844891b3ab1a5c76c0a/tumblr_mooibbcKl51rylzllo1_500.jpg
hubot>> http://27.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_ll5akuIrji1qk3h3co1_500.png
hubot>> http://29.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_ll3xcmS6Bh1qb08qmo1_500.jpg

