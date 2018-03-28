PubSub notification system for Hubot
Using Lita? Try lita-pubsub!
Automation and Monitoring with Hubot will show you how to build advanced monitoring systems with Hubot PubSub.
hubot-pubsub allows you to build a simple, yet powerful monitoring / notification system using your corporate chat
(Campfire, HipChat, IRC, Jabber / XMPP or even Skype). Simply subscribe events in appropriate chat rooms and publish
info about these events via HTTP calls or from other Hubot scripts when they happen.
Hubot PubSub Event Flow
+--------------+ +--------------+ +---------------+
| hubot script | | HTTP Request | | chat message |<--+
+-------+------+ +-------+------+ +-------+-------+ |
| | | |
| v | |
| +--------------+ | |
+------->| hubot-pubsub |<--------+ |
+-------+------+ |
| |
v |
+--------------+ |
+---+ hubot +---+ |
| +--------------+ | |
| | |
v v |
+---------------+ +---------------+ |
| chatroom #1 | | chatroom #2 +-----------+
+---------------+ +---------------+
Add dependency to
package.json:
$ npm install --save hubot-pubsub
Include package in Hubot's
external-scripts.json:
["hubot-pubsub"]
HUBOT_SUBSCRIPTIONS_PASSWORD # Optional password for protecting HTTP API calls
HUBOT_PUBSUB_SEND_EVENT_NAME # Optional boolean determines whether the event name is prefixed on delivered messages (defaults to true)
HUBOT_PUBSUB_DATA_AS_JSON # Optional boolean determines whether the event data is parsed as a JSON object
# and sent as such (defaults to false)
# Useful to post to a Slack channel with rich formatting and attachments
hubot subscribe <event> # subscribes current room to event
hubot unsubscribe <event> # unsubscribes current room from event
hubot unsubscribe all events # unsubscribes current room from all events
hubot subscriptions # show subscriptions of current room
hubot all subscriptions # show all existing subscriptions
hubot publish <event> <data> # triggers event
GET /publish?event=<event>&data=<text>[&password=<password>]
POST /publish
application/json
{ "password": "optional", "event": "event", "data": "text" }
Hubot PubSub uses
. as event namespace separator. I.e.: subscribing to
x.y also subscribes to
x.y.* events.
Emit
pubsub:publish event from any other Hubot script to publish something via hubot-pubsub:
robot.emit 'pubsub:publish', 'news', 'Publishing some news from another script'
Do
hubot subscribe unsubscribed.event in a room where you want all unrouted events to get announced.