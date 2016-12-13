Give (or take away) points from people and things, all from the comfort of your personal Hubot.

Note: don't make changes here; make changes to the official repository instead.

API

thing++ - add a point to thing

- add a point to ++ - add a point to the most previously voted-on thing

- add a point to the most previously voted-on thing thing++ for stuff - keep track of why you gave thing points

- keep track of why you gave thing points thing-- - remove a point from thing

- remove a point from -- - remove a point from the most previously voted-on thing

- remove a point from the most previously voted-on thing thing-- for stuff - keep track of why you removed thing points

- keep track of why you removed thing points hubot erase thing - erase thing from scoreboard (permanently deletes thing from memory)

- erase thing from scoreboard (permanently deletes thing from memory) hubot erase thing for reason erase given reason from thing's score board (does not deduct from total score)

erase given reason from thing's score board (does not deduct from total score) hubot top 10 - show the top 10, with a graph of points

- show the top 10, with a graph of points hubot score thing - check the score for and reasons for thing

Uses Hubot brain. Also exposes the following events, should you wish to hook into it to do things like print out funny gifs for point streaks:

robot.emit "plus-one" , { name: 'Jack' direction: '++' room: 'chatRoomAlpha' reason: 'being awesome' }

Installation

Run the following command

npm install hubot-plusplus

Then to make sure the dependencies are installed:

npm install

To enable the script, add a hubot-plusplus entry to the external-scripts.json file (you may need to create this file).

[ "hubot-plusplus" ]

Configuration

Some of the behavior of this plugin is configured in the environment: