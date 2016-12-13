openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hp

hubot-plusplus

by Jack Lawson
1.4.0 (see all)

Welcome to Hubot, where the points don't matter

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hubot-plusplus

Give (or take away) points from people and things, all from the comfort of your personal Hubot.

Note: don't make changes here; make changes to the official repository instead.

API

  • thing++ - add a point to thing
  • ++ - add a point to the most previously voted-on thing
  • thing++ for stuff - keep track of why you gave thing points
  • thing-- - remove a point from thing
  • -- - remove a point from the most previously voted-on thing
  • thing-- for stuff - keep track of why you removed thing points
  • hubot erase thing - erase thing from scoreboard (permanently deletes thing from memory)
  • hubot erase thing for reason erase given reason from thing's score board (does not deduct from total score)
  • hubot top 10 - show the top 10, with a graph of points
  • hubot score thing - check the score for and reasons for thing

Uses Hubot brain. Also exposes the following events, should you wish to hook into it to do things like print out funny gifs for point streaks:

robot.emit "plus-one", {
  name: 'Jack'
  direction: '++' # (or --)
  room: 'chatRoomAlpha'
  reason: 'being awesome'
}

Installation

Run the following command 

$ npm install hubot-plusplus

Then to make sure the dependencies are installed:

$ npm install

To enable the script, add a hubot-plusplus entry to the external-scripts.json file (you may need to create this file).

["hubot-plusplus"]

Configuration

Some of the behavior of this plugin is configured in the environment:

HUBOT_PLUSPLUS_KEYWORD - alters the word you use to ask for the points, default score. HUBOT_PLUSPLUS_REASONS - the text used for the word "reasons" when hubot lists the top-N report, default raisins.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial