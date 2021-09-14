PagerDuty integration for Hubot.
In your hubot repository, run:
npm install hubot-pager-me --save
Then add hubot-pager-me to your
external-scripts.json:
["hubot-pager-me"]
Upgrading from v2.x? The
HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_SUBDOMAINparameter has been replaced with
HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_FROM_EMAIL, which is sent along as a header to indicate the actor for the incident creation workflow. This would be the email address for a bot user in PagerDuty.
|Environment Variable
|Required?
|Description
HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_API_KEY
|Yes
|The REST API Key for this integration.
HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_FROM_EMAIL
|Yes
|The email of the default "actor" user for incident creation and modification.
HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_USER_ID
|No
*
|The user ID of a PagerDuty user for your bot. This is only required if you want chat users to be able to trigger incidents without their own PagerDuty user.
HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_SERVICE_API_KEY
|No
*
|The Incident Service Key to use when creating a new incident. This should be assigned to a dummy escalation policy that doesn't actually notify, as Hubot will trigger on this before reassigning it.
HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_SERVICES
|No
|Provide a comma separated list of service identifiers (e.g.
PFGPBFY,AFBCGH) to restrict queries to only those services.
HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_SCHEDULES
|No
|Provide a comma separated list of schedules identifiers (e.g.
PFGPBFY,AFBCGH) to restrict queries to only those schedules.
* - May be required for certain actions.
HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_ENDPOINT
|Yes
|PagerDuty webhook listener on your Hubot's server. Must be public. Example:
/hook.
HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_ROOM
|Yes
|Room in which you want the pagerduty webhook notifications to appear. Example:
#pagerduty
To setup the webhooks and get the alerts in your chatrooms, you need to add the endpoint you define here (e.g
/hooks) in
the service settings of your PagerDuty accounts. You also need to define the room in which you want them to appear. That is, unless you want to spam all the rooms with alerts, but we don't believe that should be the default behavior. 😁
Trigger an incident assigned to a specific user:
technicalpickles> hubot pager trigger jnewland omgwtfbbq
hubot> technicalpickles: :pager: triggered! now assigning it to the right user...
hubot> technicalpickles: :pager: assigned to jnewland!
Trigger an incident assigned to an escalation policy:
technicalpickles> hubot pager trigger ops site is down
hubot> Shell: :pager: triggered! now assigning it to the right user...
hubot> Shell: :pager: assigned to ops!
Check on open incidents:
technicalpickles> hubot pager sup
hubot>
Triggered:
----------
8: 2014-11-05T20:17:50Z site is down - @technicalpickles - assigned to jnewland
Acknowledged:
-------------
7: 2014-11-05T20:16:29Z omgwtfbbq - @technicalpickles - assigned to jnewland
Acknowledge triggered alerts assigned to you:
jnewland> /pager ack
hubot> jnewland: Incident 9 acknowledged
Resolve acknowledged alerts assigned to you:
jnewland> /pager resolve
hubot> jnewland: Incident 9 resolved
Check up coming schedule, and schedule shift overrides on it:
technicalpickles> hubot pager schedules
hubot> * Ops - https://urcompany.pagerduty.com/schedules#DEADBEE
technicalpickles> hubot pager schedule ops
hubot> * 2014-06-24T09:06:45-07:00 - 2014-06-25T03:00:00-07:00 technicalpickles
* 2014-06-25T03:00:00-07:00 - 2014-06-26T03:00:00-07:00 jnewland
* 2014-06-26T03:00:00-07:00 - 2014-06-27T03:00:00-07:00 technicalpickles
* 2014-06-27T03:00:00-07:00 - 2014-06-28T03:00:00-07:00 jnewland
* 2014-06-28T03:00:00-07:00 - 2014-06-29T03:00:00-07:00 technicalpickles
technicalpickles> hubot pager override ops 2014-06-25T03:00:00-07:00 - 2014-06-26T03:00:00-07:00 chrislundquist
hubot> Override setup! chrislundquist has the pager from 2014-06-25T06:00:00-04:00 until 2014-06-26T06:00:00-04:00
technicalpickles> hubot pager schedule
hubot> * 2014-06-24T09:06:45-07:00 - 2014-06-25T03:00:00-07:00 technicalpickles
* 2014-06-25T03:00:00-07:00 - 2014-06-26T03:00:00-07:00 chrislundquist
* 2014-06-26T03:00:00-07:00 - 2014-06-27T03:00:00-07:00 technicalpickles
* 2014-06-27T03:00:00-07:00 - 2014-06-28T03:00:00-07:00 jnewland
* 2014-06-28T03:00:00-07:00 - 2014-06-29T03:00:00-07:00 technicalpickles
hubot-pager-me makes some assumptions about how you are using PagerDuty:
hubot pager me as <pagerduty email>
Fork this repository, and clone it locally. To start using with an existing Hubot for testing:
npm install in
hubot-pager-me repository
npm link in
hubot-pager-me repository
npm link hubot-pager-me in your Hubot directory
npm link from the same node version
There's a few environment variables useful for testing:
HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_NOOP: Don't actually make POST/PUT HTTP requests.
HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_TEST_EMAIL: Force email of address to this for testing.