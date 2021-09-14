openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

hubot-pager-me

by hubot-scripts
3.1.12 (see all)

PagerDuty integration for Hubot

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

60

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hubot-pager-me

npm version Node CI

PagerDuty integration for Hubot.

Installation

In your hubot repository, run:

npm install hubot-pager-me --save

Then add hubot-pager-me to your external-scripts.json:

["hubot-pager-me"]

Configuration

Upgrading from v2.x? The HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_SUBDOMAIN parameter has been replaced with HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_FROM_EMAIL, which is sent along as a header to indicate the actor for the incident creation workflow. This would be the email address for a bot user in PagerDuty.

Environment VariableRequired?Description
HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_API_KEYYesThe REST API Key for this integration.
HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_FROM_EMAILYesThe email of the default "actor" user for incident creation and modification.
HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_USER_IDNo*The user ID of a PagerDuty user for your bot. This is only required if you want chat users to be able to trigger incidents without their own PagerDuty user.
HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_SERVICE_API_KEYNo*The Incident Service Key to use when creating a new incident. This should be assigned to a dummy escalation policy that doesn't actually notify, as Hubot will trigger on this before reassigning it.
HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_SERVICESNoProvide a comma separated list of service identifiers (e.g. PFGPBFY,AFBCGH) to restrict queries to only those services.
HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_SCHEDULESNoProvide a comma separated list of schedules identifiers (e.g. PFGPBFY,AFBCGH) to restrict queries to only those schedules.

* - May be required for certain actions.

Webhook

Environment VariableRequired?Description
HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_ENDPOINTYesPagerDuty webhook listener on your Hubot's server. Must be public. Example: /hook.
HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_ROOMYesRoom in which you want the pagerduty webhook notifications to appear. Example: #pagerduty

To setup the webhooks and get the alerts in your chatrooms, you need to add the endpoint you define here (e.g /hooks) in the service settings of your PagerDuty accounts. You also need to define the room in which you want them to appear. That is, unless you want to spam all the rooms with alerts, but we don't believe that should be the default behavior. 😁

Example interactions

Trigger an incident assigned to a specific user:

technicalpickles> hubot pager trigger jnewland omgwtfbbq
hubot> technicalpickles: :pager: triggered! now assigning it to the right user...
hubot> technicalpickles: :pager: assigned to jnewland!

Trigger an incident assigned to an escalation policy:

technicalpickles> hubot pager trigger ops site is down
hubot> Shell: :pager: triggered! now assigning it to the right user...
hubot> Shell: :pager: assigned to ops!

Check on open incidents:

technicalpickles> hubot pager sup
hubot>
      Triggered:
      ----------
      8: 2014-11-05T20:17:50Z site is down - @technicalpickles - assigned to jnewland

      Acknowledged:
      -------------
      7: 2014-11-05T20:16:29Z omgwtfbbq - @technicalpickles - assigned to jnewland

Acknowledge triggered alerts assigned to you:

jnewland> /pager ack
hubot> jnewland: Incident 9 acknowledged

Resolve acknowledged alerts assigned to you:

jnewland> /pager resolve
hubot> jnewland: Incident 9 resolved

Check up coming schedule, and schedule shift overrides on it:

technicalpickles> hubot pager schedules
hubot> * Ops - https://urcompany.pagerduty.com/schedules#DEADBEE
technicalpickles> hubot pager schedule ops
hubot> * 2014-06-24T09:06:45-07:00 - 2014-06-25T03:00:00-07:00 technicalpickles
       * 2014-06-25T03:00:00-07:00 - 2014-06-26T03:00:00-07:00 jnewland
       * 2014-06-26T03:00:00-07:00 - 2014-06-27T03:00:00-07:00 technicalpickles
       * 2014-06-27T03:00:00-07:00 - 2014-06-28T03:00:00-07:00 jnewland
       * 2014-06-28T03:00:00-07:00 - 2014-06-29T03:00:00-07:00 technicalpickles
technicalpickles> hubot pager override ops 2014-06-25T03:00:00-07:00 - 2014-06-26T03:00:00-07:00 chrislundquist
hubot> Override setup! chrislundquist has the pager from 2014-06-25T06:00:00-04:00 until 2014-06-26T06:00:00-04:00
technicalpickles> hubot pager schedule
hubot> * 2014-06-24T09:06:45-07:00 - 2014-06-25T03:00:00-07:00 technicalpickles
       * 2014-06-25T03:00:00-07:00 - 2014-06-26T03:00:00-07:00 chrislundquist
       * 2014-06-26T03:00:00-07:00 - 2014-06-27T03:00:00-07:00 technicalpickles
       * 2014-06-27T03:00:00-07:00 - 2014-06-28T03:00:00-07:00 jnewland
       * 2014-06-28T03:00:00-07:00 - 2014-06-29T03:00:00-07:00 technicalpickles

Conventions

hubot-pager-me makes some assumptions about how you are using PagerDuty:

  • PagerDuty email matches chat email
    • override with hubot pager me as <pagerduty email>
  • The Service used by hubot-pager-me should not be assigned to an escalation policy with real people on it. Instead, it should be a dummy user that doesn't have any notification rules. If this isn't done, the escalation policy assigned to it will be notified, and then Hubot will immediately reassign to the proper team

Development

Fork this repository, and clone it locally. To start using with an existing Hubot for testing:

  • Run npm install in hubot-pager-me repository
  • Run npm link in hubot-pager-me repository
  • Run npm link hubot-pager-me in your Hubot directory
  • NOTE: if you are using something like nodenv or similar, make sure your npm link from the same node version

There's a few environment variables useful for testing:

  • HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_NOOP: Don't actually make POST/PUT HTTP requests.
  • HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_TEST_EMAIL: Force email of address to this for testing.

Resources

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial