PagerDuty integration for Hubot.

Installation

In your hubot repository, run:

npm install hubot-pager-me --save

Then add hubot-pager-me to your external-scripts.json :

[ "hubot-pager-me" ]

Configuration

Upgrading from v2.x? The HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_SUBDOMAIN parameter has been replaced with HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_FROM_EMAIL , which is sent along as a header to indicate the actor for the incident creation workflow. This would be the email address for a bot user in PagerDuty.

Environment Variable Required? Description HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_API_KEY Yes The REST API Key for this integration. HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_FROM_EMAIL Yes The email of the default "actor" user for incident creation and modification. HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_USER_ID No * The user ID of a PagerDuty user for your bot. This is only required if you want chat users to be able to trigger incidents without their own PagerDuty user. HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_SERVICE_API_KEY No * The Incident Service Key to use when creating a new incident. This should be assigned to a dummy escalation policy that doesn't actually notify, as Hubot will trigger on this before reassigning it. HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_SERVICES No Provide a comma separated list of service identifiers (e.g. PFGPBFY,AFBCGH ) to restrict queries to only those services. HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_SCHEDULES No Provide a comma separated list of schedules identifiers (e.g. PFGPBFY,AFBCGH ) to restrict queries to only those schedules.

* - May be required for certain actions.

Webhook

Environment Variable Required? Description HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_ENDPOINT Yes PagerDuty webhook listener on your Hubot's server. Must be public. Example: /hook . HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_ROOM Yes Room in which you want the pagerduty webhook notifications to appear. Example: #pagerduty

To setup the webhooks and get the alerts in your chatrooms, you need to add the endpoint you define here (e.g /hooks ) in the service settings of your PagerDuty accounts. You also need to define the room in which you want them to appear. That is, unless you want to spam all the rooms with alerts, but we don't believe that should be the default behavior. 😁

Example interactions

Trigger an incident assigned to a specific user:

hubot pager trigger jnewland omgwtfbbq technicalpickles: :pager: triggered! now assigning it to the right user... technicalpickles: :pager: assigned to jnewland!

Trigger an incident assigned to an escalation policy:

hubot pager trigger ops site is down Shell: :pager: triggered! now assigning it to the right user... Shell: :pager: assigned to ops!

Check on open incidents:

technicalpickles> hubot pager sup hubot> Triggered: ---------- 8: 2014 -11 -05T20:17:50Z site is down - @technicalpickles - assigned to jnewland Acknowledged: ------------- 7: 2014 -11 -05T20:16:29Z omgwtfbbq - @technicalpickles - assigned to jnewland

Acknowledge triggered alerts assigned to you:

/pager ack jnewland: Incident 9 acknowledged

Resolve acknowledged alerts assigned to you:

/pager resolve jnewland: Incident 9 resolved

Check up coming schedule, and schedule shift overrides on it:

technicalpickles > hubot pager schedules hubot > * Ops - https : technicalpickles > hubot pager schedule ops hubot > * 2014-06-24T09 :06 :45-07 :00 - 2014-06-25T03 :00 :00-07 :00 technicalpickles * 2014-06-25T03 :00 :00-07 :00 - 2014-06-26T03 :00 :00-07 :00 jnewland * 2014-06-26T03 :00 :00-07 :00 - 2014-06-27T03 :00 :00-07 :00 technicalpickles * 2014-06-27T03 :00 :00-07 :00 - 2014-06-28T03 :00 :00-07 :00 jnewland * 2014-06-28T03 :00 :00-07 :00 - 2014-06-29T03 :00 :00-07 :00 technicalpickles technicalpickles > hubot pager override ops 2014-06-25T03 :00 :00-07 :00 - 2014-06-26T03 :00 :00-07 :00 chrislundquist hubot > Override setup ! chrislundquist has the pager from 2014-06-25T06 :00 :00-04 :00 until 2014-06-26T06 :00 :00-04 :00 technicalpickles > hubot pager schedule hubot > * 2014-06-24T09 :06 :45-07 :00 - 2014-06-25T03 :00 :00-07 :00 technicalpickles * 2014-06-25T03 :00 :00-07 :00 - 2014-06-26T03 :00 :00-07 :00 chrislundquist * 2014-06-26T03 :00 :00-07 :00 - 2014-06-27T03 :00 :00-07 :00 technicalpickles * 2014-06-27T03 :00 :00-07 :00 - 2014-06-28T03 :00 :00-07 :00 jnewland * 2014-06-28T03 :00 :00-07 :00 - 2014-06-29T03 :00 :00-07 :00 technicalpickles

Conventions

hubot-pager-me makes some assumptions about how you are using PagerDuty:

PagerDuty email matches chat email override with hubot pager me as <pagerduty email>

The Service used by hubot-pager-me should not be assigned to an escalation policy with real people on it. Instead, it should be a dummy user that doesn't have any notification rules. If this isn't done, the escalation policy assigned to it will be notified, and then Hubot will immediately reassign to the proper team

Development

Fork this repository, and clone it locally. To start using with an existing Hubot for testing:

Run npm install in hubot-pager-me repository

in repository Run npm link in hubot-pager-me repository

in repository Run npm link hubot-pager-me in your Hubot directory

in your Hubot directory NOTE: if you are using something like nodenv or similar, make sure your npm link from the same node version

There's a few environment variables useful for testing:

HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_NOOP : Don't actually make POST/PUT HTTP requests.

: Don't actually make POST/PUT HTTP requests. HUBOT_PAGERDUTY_TEST_EMAIL : Force email of address to this for testing.

Resources