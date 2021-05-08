I've whacked together a couple of Hubot scripts, but then they started getting more complicated. TDD is really the ONLY way to do any kind of meaningful development. But even if you're not TDD'ing, you are testing, right? Right?
I couldn't find an existing method for writing unit tests for Hubot scripts.
After digging around under Hubot's hood, I figured out all I really needed was
an
Adapter implementation I could spy on. That is what you see here.
Let's assume you've got a really simple script, like this:
module.exports = function(robot) {
robot.hear(/Computer!/, function(msg) {
msg.reply("Why hello there! (ticker tape, ticker tape)");
});
};
You want to test this, of course. So create a Mocha test:
var expect = require("chai").expect;
var path = require("path");
var Robot = require("hubot/src/robot");
var TextMessage = require("hubot/src/message").TextMessage;
describe("Eddie the shipboard computer", function() {
var robot;
var user;
var adapter;
beforeEach(function(done) {
// create new robot, without http, using the mock adapter
robot = new Robot(null, "mock-adapter", false, "Eddie");
robot.adapter.on("connected", function() {
// only load scripts we absolutely need, like auth.coffee
process.env.HUBOT_AUTH_ADMIN = "1";
robot.loadFile(
path.resolve(
path.join("node_modules/hubot/src/scripts")
),
"auth.coffee"
);
// load the module under test and configure it for the
// robot. This is in place of external-scripts
require("../index")(robot);
// create a user
user = robot.brain.userForId("1", {
name: "mocha",
room: "#mocha"
});
adapter = robot.adapter;
done();
});
robot.run();
});
afterEach(function() {
robot.shutdown();
});
it("responds when greeted", function(done) {
// here's where the magic happens!
adapter.on("reply", function(envelope, strings) {
expect(strings[0]).match(/Why hello there/);
done();
});
adapter.receive(new TextMessage(user, "Computer!"));
});
});
You'll need
devDependencies something like this in your
package.json:
"devDependencies": {
"coffee-script": "~1.6.3",
"chai": "~1.9.0",
"hubot-mock-adapter": "~1.0.0",
"mocha": "~1.17.1",
"hubot": "~2.7.2",
"sinon": "~1.9.0"
}
That's (almost) all there is to it!
Assuming you're using
mocha to run your tests, and your
tests are in
test/, just run
node_modules/.bin/mocha --compilers coffee:coffee-script.
For less typing, in your
package.json, add a
test script:
"scripts": {
"test": "mocha --compilers coffee:coffee-script"
}
Then you can use
npm test to run your tests!