Hubot adapter for Mattermost. Enables to add a Hubot bot to Mattermost.
Here is a sample run:
yo hubot it should ask for an adapter, input "mattermost" so it can download this adapter automatically for you
npm install -g yo generator-hubot
yo hubot --adapter mattermost
The adapter requires the following environment variables to be defined prior to run a Hubot instance:
MATTERMOST_ENDPOINT string, default: none - URI that you want hubot to listen, need to be the uri you specified when creating your outgoing webhook on mattermost. Example: if you create your outgoing webhook with http://127.0.0.1:8080/hubot/incoming you should set it with /hubot/incoming.
MATTERMOST_INCOME_URL string, default: none - Your incoming webhook url. Example: http://:/hooks/ncwc66caqf8d7c4gnqby1196qo
MATTERMOST_TOKEN string, default: none - Token from your outgoing webhook.
In addition, the following optional variables can be set:
MATTERMOST_CHANNEL string, default: none - Override the channel that you want to reply to.
MATTERMOST_ICON_URL string, default: none - If Enable Overriding of Icon from Webhooks is enabled you can set a url with the icon that you want for your hubot.
MATTERMOST_HUBOT_USERNAME string, default: Hubot's name - You can set a custom username to respond in mattermost. If Enable Overriding of Usernames from Webhooks, this name is shown in mattermost.
MATTERMOST_SELFSIGNED_CERT boolean, default: none - If true it will ignore if MATTERMOST_ENDPOINT has a self signed certificate.
export MATTERMOST_ENDPOINT=/hubot/incoming # listen endpoint
export MATTERMOST_CHANNEL=town-square # optional: if you want to override your channel
export MATTERMOST_INCOME_URL=http://<your mattermost instance>:<port>/hooks/ncwc66caqf8d7c4gnqby1196qo # your mattermost income url
export MATTERMOST_TOKEN=oqwx9d4khjra8cw3zbis1w6fqy # your mattermost token
export MATTERMOST_ICON_URL=https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/renanvicente/toy13.png # optional: if you want to override hubot icon
export MATTERMOST_HUBOT_USERNAME="matterbot" # optional: if you want to override hubot name
export MATTERMOST_SELFSIGNED_CERT=true # optional: if you want to ignore self signed certificate
Although Mattermost doesn't allow multiple channels on a single Incoming/Outgoing hook you can do the following in order to allow Hubot to listen to multiple channels:
Example:
export MATTERMOST_ENDPOINT=/hubot/incoming # listen endpoint
export MATTERMOST_INCOME_URL=http://localhost:8065/hooks/3eo1wjwyxibnmd5rsusk4h4pgh # your mattermost income url
export MATTERMOST_TOKEN="epboqd78ufyi58nxktgzq9zpho,7ftco7zg5fdkixw7j3okmuo3eo" # your mattermost token for **each Channel**
export MATTERMOST_ICON_URL=https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/renanvicente/toy13.png # optional: if you want to override hubot icon
export MATTERMOST_HUBOT_USERNAME="matterbot" # optional: if you want to override hubot name
Note that there is no need to create multiple Incoming Hooks as we can use a single Incoming Hook but specify what channel we want to send the message to as described in the documentation.
Run hubot with mattermost adapter.
bin/hubot -a mattermost
As pointed out by Andre there's a new Giphy implementation that leverages an Outgoing hook with no channel set, in which Mattermost allows us to send messages to any channel based on Trigger Words feature only.
Therefore, if all you want to do is to have Hubot to send/reply to all public channels, all you will need to do is:
Example of a hook created using this pattern:
URLs: http://localhost:8080/hubot/incoming
Trigger Words: matterbot
Token: 15r8ybrxhpgifc3rycdjrf6m8e
Example of global variables set that will send to any public channel if message starts with matterbot:
export MATTERMOST_ENDPOINT=/hubot/incoming # listen endpoint
export MATTERMOST_INCOME_URL=http://localhost:8065/hooks/3eo1wjwyxibnmd5rsusk4h4pgh # your mattermost income url
export MATTERMOST_TOKEN="epboqd78ufyi58nxktgzq9zpho,7ftco7zg5fdkixw7j3okmuo3eo" # your mattermost token
export MATTERMOST_ICON_URL=https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/renanvicente/toy13.png # optional: if you want to override hubot icon
export MATTERMOST_HUBOT_USERNAME="matterbot" # optional: if you want to override hubot name
With this approach Hubot.hear method will be invalidated, since a POST message will only be sent from Mattermost if Hubot name (MATTERMOST_HUBOT_USERNAME="matterbot") is mentioned.
So, if you have the following in any of your custom scripts -- that will no longer work:
robot.hear /HEY$/i, (msg) ->
msg.reply "Yo!"
In order to have both working (send messages to any public channel + hubot actively listening to certain messages) you would need to:
Example of Outgoing Hook created using option A:
URLs: http://localhost:8080/hubot/incoming
Trigger Words: hey
Token: 9r8i6s86hbgc8r57hqc5ywijac
By simply typing: "hey" in any channel Hubot should be able to respond with "Yo!" as Mattermost now sends a POST to Hubot.
The MIT License. See
LICENSE file.