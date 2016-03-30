Hubot adapter for Mattermost. Enables to add a Hubot bot to Mattermost.

Getting your bot connected to Mattermost

Here is a sample run:

Installation

Follow the "Getting Started With Hubot" guide to get a local installation of Hubot

When you run the command yo hubot it should ask for an adapter, input "mattermost" so it can download this adapter automatically for you

it should ask for an adapter, input "mattermost" so it can download this adapter automatically for you Create an incoming webhook and outgoing webhook integration in your mattermost. You can follow the instructions on Incoming Webhooks and Outgoing Webhooks to setup.

Set the environment variables MATTERMOST_ENDPOINT, MATTERMOST_INCOME_URL and MATTERMOST_TOKEN based on your mattermost configuration.

It's important to remember that if you don't run Hubot alongside with Mattermost (locally) you must ensure that Mattermost instance can connect to the machine where Hubot is installed as it will be running on port 8080. This is due to Webhooks nature (both Incoming and Outgoing) where a HTTP POST will be send both ways for communication purposes (sending and receiving Mattermost/Hubot messages).

Example Installation

npm install -g yo generator-hubot yo hubot --adapter mattermost

Environment variables

The adapter requires the following environment variables to be defined prior to run a Hubot instance:

MATTERMOST_ENDPOINT string, default: none - URI that you want hubot to listen, need to be the uri you specified when creating your outgoing webhook on mattermost. Example: if you create your outgoing webhook with http://127.0.0.1:8080/hubot/incoming you should set it with /hubot/incoming.

In addition, the following optional variables can be set:

MATTERMOST_CHANNEL string, default: none - Override the channel that you want to reply to.

Example for Environment variables

export MATTERMOST_ENDPOINT=/hubot/incoming export MATTERMOST_CHANNEL=town-square export MATTERMOST_INCOME_URL=http://<your mattermost instance>:<port>/hooks/ncwc66caqf8d7c4gnqby1196qo export MATTERMOST_TOKEN=oqwx9d4khjra8cw3zbis1w6fqy export MATTERMOST_ICON_URL=https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/renanvicente/toy13.png export MATTERMOST_HUBOT_USERNAME= "matterbot" export MATTERMOST_SELFSIGNED_CERT= true

Example with Hubot sending to multiple specific channels only

Although Mattermost doesn't allow multiple channels on a single Incoming/Outgoing hook you can do the following in order to allow Hubot to listen to multiple channels:

Create an Outgoing Hook for each channel to wish to have Hubot. That will give you multiple tokens

Set MATTERMOST_TOKEN global variable with multiple tokens separated by comma

Example:

export MATTERMOST_ENDPOINT=/hubot/incoming export MATTERMOST_INCOME_URL=http://localhost:8065/hooks/3eo1wjwyxibnmd5rsusk4h4pgh export MATTERMOST_TOKEN= "epboqd78ufyi58nxktgzq9zpho,7ftco7zg5fdkixw7j3okmuo3eo" export MATTERMOST_ICON_URL=https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/renanvicente/toy13.png export MATTERMOST_HUBOT_USERNAME= "matterbot"

Note that there is no need to create multiple Incoming Hooks as we can use a single Incoming Hook but specify what channel we want to send the message to as described in the documentation.

Run hubot with mattermost adapter.

bin/hubot -a mattermost

Example with Hubot sending to ANY public channel

As pointed out by Andre there's a new Giphy implementation that leverages an Outgoing hook with no channel set, in which Mattermost allows us to send messages to any channel based on Trigger Words feature only.

Therefore, if all you want to do is to have Hubot to send/reply to all public channels, all you will need to do is:

Create an Outgoing Hook, leave Channel untouched (blank), set the (e.g. matterbot) as Trigger Word and specify the callback URL as you would normally

Set MATTERMOST_TOKEN global variable with the token given by the newly Outgoing hook created

Example of a hook created using this pattern:

URLs: http://localhost:8080/hubot/incoming Trigger Words: matterbot Token: 15r8ybrxhpgifc3rycdjrf6m8e

Example of global variables set that will send to any public channel if message starts with matterbot:

export MATTERMOST_ENDPOINT=/hubot/incoming export MATTERMOST_INCOME_URL=http://localhost:8065/hooks/3eo1wjwyxibnmd5rsusk4h4pgh export MATTERMOST_TOKEN= "epboqd78ufyi58nxktgzq9zpho,7ftco7zg5fdkixw7j3okmuo3eo" export MATTERMOST_ICON_URL=https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/renanvicente/toy13.png export MATTERMOST_HUBOT_USERNAME= "matterbot"

Known issues

With this approach Hubot.hear method will be invalidated, since a POST message will only be sent from Mattermost if Hubot name (MATTERMOST_HUBOT_USERNAME="matterbot") is mentioned.

So, if you have the following in any of your custom scripts -- that will no longer work:

robot.hear /HEY$/i , (msg) -> msg.reply "Yo!"

Workaround

In order to have both working (send messages to any public channel + hubot actively listening to certain messages) you would need to:

A) Have an Outgoing Hook with no channel set with each 'Hear' (e.g 'hey') regex separated by comma

with each 'Hear' (e.g 'hey') regex separated by comma B) Have an Outgoing Hook to each Channel you want 'Hear' method to work

Once you define which option you prefer you must update MATTERMOST_TOKEN with the additional token you got (_MATTERMOST_TOKEN=","), otherwise Hubot will simply ignore the incoming event

Example of Outgoing Hook created using option A:

URLs: http://localhost:8080/hubot/incoming Trigger Words: hey Token: 9r8i6s86hbgc8r57hqc5ywijac

By simply typing: "hey" in any channel Hubot should be able to respond with "Yo!" as Mattermost now sends a POST to Hubot.

License