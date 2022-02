Hubot Maps

A Hubot script for searching maps and directions via Google

Usage

hubot map me <query> - Returns a map view of the area returned by `query`. hubot directions from <origin> to <destination> - Returns a map and list of directions from origin to destination.

Environment Variables

Follow the instructions for obtaining an API key here: https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/tutorial#api_key

Once you have an API key, set it as the value for the HUBOT_GOOGLE_API_KEY environment variable.