hubot-help

by hubotio
1.0.1 (see all)

A hubot script to show available hubot commands

npm
GitHub
CDN

17.4K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Hubot Help Plugin

A hubot script to show available hubot commands

See src/help.js for full documentation.

Installation

In hubot project repo, run:

npm install hubot-help --save

Then add hubot-help to your external-scripts.json:

["hubot-help"]

Configuration

You can set various environment variables to tune up the behavior of thios help plugin:

  • HUBOT_HELP_REPLY_IN_PRIVATE (set to any value) will force calls to hubot help to be answered in private
  • HUBOT_HELP_DISABLE_HTTP (set to any value) will disable the web interface for help
  • HUBOT_HELP_HIDDEN_COMMANDS comma-separated list of commands that will not be displayed in help

Development

For tests:

npm test

Sample Interaction

 user> hubot help
hubot> hubot help - Displays all of the help commands that this bot knows about.
hubot> hubot help <query> - Displays all help commands that match <query>.

