A hubot script to show available hubot commands
See
src/help.js for full documentation.
In hubot project repo, run:
npm install hubot-help --save
Then add hubot-help to your
external-scripts.json:
["hubot-help"]
You can set various environment variables to tune up the behavior of thios help plugin:
HUBOT_HELP_REPLY_IN_PRIVATE (set to any value) will force calls to
hubot help to be answered in private
HUBOT_HELP_DISABLE_HTTP (set to any value) will disable the web interface for help
HUBOT_HELP_HIDDEN_COMMANDS comma-separated list of commands that will not be displayed in help
For tests:
npm test
user> hubot help
hubot> hubot help - Displays all of the help commands that this bot knows about.
hubot> hubot help <query> - Displays all help commands that match <query>.