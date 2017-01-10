openbase logo
hg

hubot-groupme

by Adam Edgett
2.3.1

GroupMe adapter for hubot

Downloads/wk: 1.3K

1.3K

GitHub Stars: 10

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors: 2

2

Package

Dependencies: 1

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Hubot Groupme

Groupme adapter for hubot

Installation

In your hubot repo, run: npm install --save hubot-groupme

Running

To use this adapter run hubot with the adapter argument

./bin/hubot -a groupme

Or set the adapter environment variable

export HUBOT_ADAPTER="groupme"

Configuration

Three environment variables must be set. You can get these by creating a bot on the GroupMe API bot page

  • HUBOT_GROUPME_ROOM_ID: a GroupMe chat room ID. ex: "111222"
  • HUBOT_GROUPME_TOKEN: a GroupMe access token. ex: "mFKYryFoTjdPkKGd9shvjwnMunSSOLvhs44498Fc"
  • HUBOT_GROUPME_BOT_ID: a GroupMe bot ID token. ex: "66J7ZcVwlRTqEQvdSLNnmV69wV"

Source

Forked from cdzombak/hubot-groupme-http to support the updated Groupme V3 API

