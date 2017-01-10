Hubot Groupme

Groupme adapter for hubot

Installation

In your hubot repo, run: npm install --save hubot-groupme

Running

To use this adapter run hubot with the adapter argument

./bin/hubot -a groupme

Or set the adapter environment variable

export HUBOT_ADAPTER="groupme"

Configuration

Three environment variables must be set. You can get these by creating a bot on the GroupMe API bot page

HUBOT_GROUPME_ROOM_ID : a GroupMe chat room ID. ex: "111222"

: a GroupMe chat room ID. ex: HUBOT_GROUPME_TOKEN : a GroupMe access token. ex: "mFKYryFoTjdPkKGd9shvjwnMunSSOLvhs44498Fc"

: a GroupMe access token. ex: HUBOT_GROUPME_BOT_ID : a GroupMe bot ID token. ex: "66J7ZcVwlRTqEQvdSLNnmV69wV"

Source

Forked from cdzombak/hubot-groupme-http to support the updated Groupme V3 API