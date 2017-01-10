Groupme adapter for hubot
In your hubot repo, run:
npm install --save hubot-groupme
To use this adapter run hubot with the adapter argument
./bin/hubot -a groupme
Or set the adapter environment variable
export HUBOT_ADAPTER="groupme"
Three environment variables must be set. You can get these by creating a bot on the GroupMe API bot page
HUBOT_GROUPME_ROOM_ID: a GroupMe chat room ID. ex:
"111222"
HUBOT_GROUPME_TOKEN: a GroupMe access token. ex:
"mFKYryFoTjdPkKGd9shvjwnMunSSOLvhs44498Fc"
HUBOT_GROUPME_BOT_ID: a GroupMe bot ID token. ex:
"66J7ZcVwlRTqEQvdSLNnmV69wV"
Forked from cdzombak/hubot-groupme-http to support the updated Groupme V3 API