Grafana for Hubot

Use Hubot to query Grafana dashboards. Inspired by the work of hubot-graphite and hubot-graphme .

Note: This package requires Grafana 5 or higher. If you need support for an older version, use the v2.x releases. As of version 3.x you must use the UID of a given dashboard because of a change in the Grafana API. We strongly recommend using the hubot-alias to save some time in making common requests.

Installation

In the Hubot project repo, run:

npm install hubot-grafana --save

Then add hubot-grafana to your external-scripts.json :

[ "hubot-grafana" ]

Configuration Variables

General Settings

Configuration Variable Required Description HUBOT_GRAFANA_HOST Yes^ Host for your Grafana 2.x install, e.g. https://play.grafana.org HUBOT_GRAFANA_API_KEY Yes^^ Grafana API key (This can be "Viewer" role.) HUBOT_GRAFANA_PER_ROOM No Allow per room Grafana Host & API key configuration HUBOT_GRAFANA_QUERY_TIME_RANGE No Default time range for queries (defaults to 6h) HUBOT_GRAFANA_DEFAULT_WIDTH No Default width for rendered images (defaults to 1000) HUBOT_GRAFANA_DEFAULT_HEIGHT No Default height for rendered images (defaults to 500) HUBOT_GRAFANA_DEFAULT_TIME_ZONE No Default time zone for rendered images (defaults to "" ) HUBOT_GRAFANA_ORG_ID No Default organization id, need for image rendering in new versions of Grafana (defaults to "" ) HUBOT_GRAFANA_API_ENDPOINT No Default rendering api endpoint, need for image rendering in new versions of Grafana (defaults to d-solo ) HUBOT_GRAFANA_MAX_RETURNED_DASHBOARDS No Count of dashboards to return to prevent chat flood (defaults to 25 )

^ Not required when HUBOT_GRAFANA_PER_ROOM is set to 1.

^^ Not required for auth.anonymous Grafana configurations. All other authentication models will require a user-specific API key.

Image Hosting Configuration

By default, hubot-grafana will assume you intend to render the image, unauthenticated, directly from your Grafana instance. The limitation is that you will only receive a link to those images, but they won't appear as images in most circumstances in your chat client.

You can use one of the following strategies to host the generated images from Grafana.

Example Configuration

export HUBOT_GRAFANA_HOST=https: export HUBOT_GRAFANA_API_KEY=abcd01234deadbeef01234 export HUBOT_GRAFANA_QUERY_TIME_RANGE= 1 h export HUBOT_GRAFANA_S3_BUCKET=mybucket export HUBOT_GRAFANA_S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID=ABCDEF123456XYZ export HUBOT_GRAFANA_S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=aBcD01234dEaDbEef01234 export HUBOT_GRAFANA_S3_PREFIX=graphs

Sample Interaction

user1>> hubot graf db 000000011 hubot>> Graphite Carbon Metrics: https://play.grafana.org/render/d-solo/ 000000011 /graphite-carbon-metrics/? panelId=1&width=1000&height=500&from=now-6h - https://play.grafana.org/d/ 000000011 /graphite-carbon-metrics? panelId=1&fullscreen&from=now-6h

Grafana Commands

Retrieve a Dashboard

Get all panels in a dashboard. In this example, 000000011 is the UID for the given dashboard. To obtain the UID, use hubot graf list or hubot graf search <term> .

hubot graf db 000000011

Retrieve Specific Panels

Get a single panel of a dashboard. In this example, only the third panel would be returned. Note that this is the visual panel ID, counted from top to bottom, left to right, rather than the unique identifier stored with the panel itself.

hubot graf db 000000011 :3

If you want to refer to the API Panel ID, use the :panel-<identifier> format to retrieve it. These will not change when the dashboard is re-arranged.

hubot graf db 000000011 :panel-8

Get all panels matching a particular title (case insensitive) in a dashboard. In this case, only panels containing cpu would be returned.

hubot graf db 000000011 :cpu

Retrieve Dashboards in a Time Window

Specify a time range for the dashboard. In this example, the dashboard would be set to display data from 12 hours ago to now.

hubot graf db 000000011 now-12hr

If you don't want to show the dashboard uptil now, you can add an extra time specification, which will be the to time slot. In this example, the dashboard would be set to display data from 24 hours ago to 12 hours ago.

hubot graf db 000000011 now-24hr now-12hr

You can combine multiple commands in this format as well. In this example, retrieve only the third panel of the graphite-carbon-metrics dashboard with a window of eight days ago to yesterday.

hubot graf db 000000011 :3 now-8d now-1d

Templated Dashboards

Grafana allows dashboards to be set up as templates and accept arguments to generate them through the API. In this example, we get a templated dashboard with the $host parameter set to carbon-a

hubot graf db 000000011 host=carbon -a

Utility Commands

This command retrieves all dashboards and their slugs so they can be used in other commands.

hubot graf list

Dashboards can be tagged for easier reference. In this example, return all dashboards tagged with production .

hubot graf list production

Similarly, you can search the list of dashboards. In this example, return all dashboards that contain the word elb .

hubot graf search elb

Per room configuration

When HUBOT_GRAFANA_PER_ROOM is set to '1' the following commands configure the Grafana Host and API key for the room in which the commands are issued.