Use Hubot to query Grafana dashboards. Inspired by the work of
hubot-graphite and
hubot-graphme.
Note: This package requires Grafana 5 or higher. If you need support for an older version, use the
v2.x releases. As of version
3.x you must use the
UID of a given dashboard because of a change in the Grafana API. We strongly recommend using the
hubot-alias to save some time in making common requests.
In the Hubot project repo, run:
npm install hubot-grafana --save
Then add hubot-grafana to your
external-scripts.json:
[
"hubot-grafana"
]
|Configuration Variable
|Required
|Description
HUBOT_GRAFANA_HOST
|Yes^
|Host for your Grafana 2.x install, e.g.
https://play.grafana.org
HUBOT_GRAFANA_API_KEY
|Yes^^
|Grafana API key (This can be "Viewer" role.)
HUBOT_GRAFANA_PER_ROOM
|No
|Allow per room Grafana Host & API key configuration
HUBOT_GRAFANA_QUERY_TIME_RANGE
|No
|Default time range for queries (defaults to 6h)
HUBOT_GRAFANA_DEFAULT_WIDTH
|No
|Default width for rendered images (defaults to 1000)
HUBOT_GRAFANA_DEFAULT_HEIGHT
|No
|Default height for rendered images (defaults to 500)
HUBOT_GRAFANA_DEFAULT_TIME_ZONE
|No
|Default time zone for rendered images (defaults to
"")
HUBOT_GRAFANA_ORG_ID
|No
|Default organization id, need for image rendering in new versions of Grafana (defaults to
"")
HUBOT_GRAFANA_API_ENDPOINT
|No
|Default rendering api endpoint, need for image rendering in new versions of Grafana (defaults to
d-solo)
HUBOT_GRAFANA_MAX_RETURNED_DASHBOARDS
|No
|Count of dashboards to return to prevent chat flood (defaults to
25)
^ Not required when
HUBOT_GRAFANA_PER_ROOM is set to 1.
^^ Not required for
auth.anonymous Grafana configurations. All other authentication models will require a user-specific API key.
By default, hubot-grafana will assume you intend to render the image, unauthenticated, directly from your Grafana instance. The limitation is that you will only receive a link to those images, but they won't appear as images in most circumstances in your chat client.
You can use one of the following strategies to host the generated images from Grafana.
export HUBOT_GRAFANA_HOST=https://play.grafana.org
export HUBOT_GRAFANA_API_KEY=abcd01234deadbeef01234
export HUBOT_GRAFANA_QUERY_TIME_RANGE=1h
export HUBOT_GRAFANA_S3_BUCKET=mybucket
export HUBOT_GRAFANA_S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID=ABCDEF123456XYZ
export HUBOT_GRAFANA_S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=aBcD01234dEaDbEef01234
export HUBOT_GRAFANA_S3_PREFIX=graphs
user1>> hubot graf db 000000011
hubot>> Graphite Carbon Metrics: https://play.grafana.org/render/d-solo/000000011/graphite-carbon-metrics/?panelId=1&width=1000&height=500&from=now-6h - https://play.grafana.org/d/000000011/graphite-carbon-metrics?panelId=1&fullscreen&from=now-6h
Get all panels in a dashboard. In this example,
000000011 is the UID for the given dashboard. To obtain the UID, use
hubot graf list or
hubot graf search <term>.
hubot graf db 000000011
Get a single panel of a dashboard. In this example, only the third panel would be returned. Note that this is the visual panel ID, counted from top to bottom, left to right, rather than the unique identifier stored with the panel itself.
hubot graf db 000000011:3
If you want to refer to the API Panel ID, use the
:panel-<identifier> format to retrieve it. These will not change when the dashboard is re-arranged.
hubot graf db 000000011:panel-8
Get all panels matching a particular title (case insensitive) in a dashboard. In this case, only panels containing
cpu would be returned.
hubot graf db 000000011:cpu
Specify a time range for the dashboard. In this example, the dashboard would be set to display data from 12 hours ago to now.
hubot graf db 000000011 now-12hr
If you don't want to show the dashboard uptil now, you can add an extra time specification, which will be the
to time slot. In this example, the dashboard would be set to display data from 24 hours ago to 12 hours ago.
hubot graf db 000000011 now-24hr now-12hr
You can combine multiple commands in this format as well. In this example, retrieve only the third panel of the
graphite-carbon-metrics dashboard with a window of eight days ago to yesterday.
hubot graf db 000000011:3 now-8d now-1d
Grafana allows dashboards to be set up as templates and accept arguments to generate them through the API. In this example, we get a templated dashboard with the
$host parameter set to
carbon-a
hubot graf db 000000011 host=carbon-a
This command retrieves all dashboards and their slugs so they can be used in other commands.
hubot graf list
Dashboards can be tagged for easier reference. In this example, return all dashboards tagged with
production.
hubot graf list production
Similarly, you can search the list of dashboards. In this example, return all dashboards that contain the word
elb.
hubot graf search elb
When
HUBOT_GRAFANA_PER_ROOM is set to '1' the following commands configure the Grafana Host and API key for the room in which the commands are issued.
hubot graf set host https://play.grafana.org
hubot graf set api_key abcd01234deadbeef01234