Hubot Google Hangouts

[alindeman] hubot: hangout me [hubot] I've started a hangout titled 'Hangout': https://plus.google.com/hangouts/_/example.com/123457

Installation

Add "hubot-google-hangouts" to your hubot's package.json . The latest version is available through npm npm install Add "hubot-google-hangouts" to your hubot's external-scripts.json Set the required configuration options

Configuration

HUBOT_GOOGLE_HANGOUTS_DOMAIN : Google Apps domain used as a scope for Hangouts.

Improvements

Improvements welcomed. Please file an issue or pull request.