openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

hubot-github-repo-event-notifier

by hubot-scripts
1.8.1 (see all)

Notifies about any GitHub repo event available via webhook.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Hubot: hubot-github-repo-event-notifier

Notifies about any available GitHub repo event via webhook.

See src/github-repo-event-notifier.coffee for full documentation.

Installation

Add hubot-github-repo-event-notifier to your package.json file:

"dependencies": {
  "hubot": ">= 2.5.1",
  "hubot-scripts": ">= 2.4.2",
  "hubot-github-repo-event-notifier": ">= 0.0.0",
  "hubot-hipchat": "~2.5.1-5",
}

Add hubot-github-repo-event-notifier to your external-scripts.json:

["hubot-github-repo-event-notifier"]

Run npm install

When starting hubot you need to specify the events it will accept. This is done via the HUBOT_GITHUB_EVENT_NOTIFIER_TYPES

Ex:

HUBOT_GITHUB_EVENT_NOTIFIER_TYPES=pull_request,pull_request

If you want you can specific events in the event types.

Ex:

HUBOT_GITHUB_EVENT_NOTIFIER_TYPES=pull_request:comment,pull_request:close

Development Testing

Ideally, you'd write tests and put them in our test/ directory.

If you just want to mess around with some things, we've bundled a REPL for you which has some fixture data and exposes the core functionality of the processing of events. To boot up the reply, launch script/console.

  • Sample payloads are available via the variable eventPayloads. It contains a key for each event type, e.g. pull_request or page_build.
  • Each processing function is available via actions. This object contains a key for each event type, e.g. pull_request or page_build. It takes the payload object and the callback function as its parameters, in that order.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial