Notifies about any available GitHub repo event via webhook.
See
src/github-repo-event-notifier.coffee for full documentation.
Add hubot-github-repo-event-notifier to your
package.json file:
"dependencies": {
"hubot": ">= 2.5.1",
"hubot-scripts": ">= 2.4.2",
"hubot-github-repo-event-notifier": ">= 0.0.0",
"hubot-hipchat": "~2.5.1-5",
}
Add hubot-github-repo-event-notifier to your
external-scripts.json:
["hubot-github-repo-event-notifier"]
Run
npm install
When starting hubot you need to specify the events it will accept. This is done via the
HUBOT_GITHUB_EVENT_NOTIFIER_TYPES
Ex:
HUBOT_GITHUB_EVENT_NOTIFIER_TYPES=pull_request,pull_request
If you want you can specific events in the event types.
Ex:
HUBOT_GITHUB_EVENT_NOTIFIER_TYPES=pull_request:comment,pull_request:close
Ideally, you'd write tests and put them in our
test/ directory.
If you just want to mess around with some things, we've bundled a REPL for
you which has some fixture data and exposes the core functionality of the
processing of events. To boot up the reply, launch
script/console.
eventPayloads. It
contains a key for each event type, e.g.
pull_request or
page_build.
actions. This object contains
a key for each event type, e.g.
pull_request or
page_build. It takes
the payload object and the callback function as its parameters, in that
order.