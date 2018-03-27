Notifies about any available GitHub repo event via webhook.

See src/github-repo-event-notifier.coffee for full documentation.

Installation

Add hubot-github-repo-event-notifier to your package.json file:

"dependencies" : { "hubot" : ">= 2.5.1" , "hubot-scripts" : ">= 2.4.2" , "hubot-github-repo-event-notifier" : ">= 0.0.0" , "hubot-hipchat" : "~2.5.1-5" , }

Add hubot-github-repo-event-notifier to your external-scripts.json :

[ "hubot-github-repo-event-notifier" ]

Run npm install

When starting hubot you need to specify the events it will accept. This is done via the HUBOT_GITHUB_EVENT_NOTIFIER_TYPES

Ex:

HUBOT_GITHUB_EVENT_NOTIFIER_TYPES =pull_request,pull_request

If you want you can specific events in the event types.

Ex:

HUBOT_GITHUB_EVENT_NOTIFIER_TYPES =pull_request:comment,pull_request:close

Development Testing

Ideally, you'd write tests and put them in our test/ directory.

If you just want to mess around with some things, we've bundled a REPL for you which has some fixture data and exposes the core functionality of the processing of events. To boot up the reply, launch script/console .