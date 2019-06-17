You should report any issues or submit any pull requests to the Discord adapter repository.
npm install -g yo generator-hubot hubot-discord
mkdir mybot
cd mybot
yo hubot
You will need to create a Discord bot account for your hubot and then invite the bot to the channels you wish it to be present in. This bot account is created following the instructions below the table.
% export HUBOT_DISCORD_TOKEN="..."
% export HUBOT_MAX_MESSAGE_LENGTH="2000"
|Environment Variable
|Description
|Example
HUBOT_DISCORD_TOKEN
|bot token for your oauth hubot
MMMMMMMM
HUBOT_DISCORD_STATUS_MSG
|Status message to set for "currently playing game"
/help for help
The OAuth token can be created for an existing bot by navigating to here, the discord developer application dashboard and creating a new application. After creating the application, you will need to create a bot application and show then copy the bot token.
cd /path/to/mybot
./bin/hubot -a discord
The default behavior of the bot is to respond to its account name in Discord
botname help