openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hd

hubot-discord

by Chuck Newport
2.1.0 (see all)

Hubot adapter for Discord

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

195

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

A Hubot adapter for Discord

You should report any issues or submit any pull requests to the Discord adapter repository.

Installation instructions

npm install -g yo generator-hubot hubot-discord
mkdir mybot
cd mybot
yo hubot

Configuring variables on *nix

You will need to create a Discord bot account for your hubot and then invite the bot to the channels you wish it to be present in. This bot account is created following the instructions below the table.

% export HUBOT_DISCORD_TOKEN="..."
% export HUBOT_MAX_MESSAGE_LENGTH="2000"
Environment VariableDescriptionExample
HUBOT_DISCORD_TOKENbot token for your oauth hubotMMMMMMMM
HUBOT_DISCORD_STATUS_MSGStatus message to set for "currently playing game"/help for help

The OAuth token can be created for an existing bot by navigating to here, the discord developer application dashboard and creating a new application. After creating the application, you will need to create a bot application and show then copy the bot token.

Launching your hubot

cd /path/to/mybot
./bin/hubot -a discord

Communicating with hubot

The default behavior of the bot is to respond to its account name in Discord

botname help

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial