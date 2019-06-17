A Hubot adapter for Discord

You should report any issues or submit any pull requests to the Discord adapter repository.

Installation instructions

npm install -g yo generator-hubot hubot-discord mkdir mybot cd mybot yo hubot

Configuring variables on *nix

You will need to create a Discord bot account for your hubot and then invite the bot to the channels you wish it to be present in. This bot account is created following the instructions below the table.

export HUBOT_DISCORD_TOKEN= "..." export HUBOT_MAX_MESSAGE_LENGTH= "2000"

Environment Variable Description Example HUBOT_DISCORD_TOKEN bot token for your oauth hubot MMMMMMMM HUBOT_DISCORD_STATUS_MSG Status message to set for "currently playing game" /help for help

The OAuth token can be created for an existing bot by navigating to here, the discord developer application dashboard and creating a new application. After creating the application, you will need to create a bot application and show then copy the bot token.

Launching your hubot

cd / path / to /mybot ./bin/hubot -a discord

Communicating with hubot

The default behavior of the bot is to respond to its account name in Discord