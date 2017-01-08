openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hd

hubot-deploy

by Corey Donohoe
0.13.27 (see all)

🚀 GitHub Flow via hubot

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

415

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hubot-deploy Build Status

GitHub Flow via hubot. Chatting with hubot creates deployments on GitHub and dispatches Deployment Events.

Installation

  • Add hubot-deploy to your package.json file.
  • Add hubot-deploy to your external-scripts.json file.
  • Configure your runtime environment to interact with the GitHub API.
  • Understand how apps.json works.
  • Learn about ChatOps deploys.

See Also

  • hubot - A chat robot with support for a lot of networks.
  • heaven - Listens for Deployment events from GitHub and executes the deployment for you.
  • hubot-auto-deploy - Manage automated deployments on GitHub from chat.
  • github-credentials - Map your chat username to your GitHub username if they differ

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial