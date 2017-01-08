hubot-deploy
GitHub Flow via hubot. Chatting with hubot creates deployments on GitHub and dispatches Deployment Events.
Installation
- Add hubot-deploy to your
package.json file.
- Add hubot-deploy to your
external-scripts.json file.
- Configure your runtime environment to interact with the GitHub API.
- Understand how apps.json works.
- Learn about ChatOps deploys.
See Also
- hubot - A chat robot with support for a lot of networks.
- heaven - Listens for Deployment events from GitHub and executes the deployment for you.
- hubot-auto-deploy - Manage automated deployments on GitHub from chat.
- github-credentials - Map your chat username to your GitHub username if they differ