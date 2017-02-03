Hubot Dark Sky

A script to grab the forecast information from Dark Sky for Hubot

Installation

Run npm install --save hubot-darksky

Add hubot-darksky to your external-scripts.json :

[ "hubot-darksky" ]

Configuration

HUBOT_DARK_SKY_API_KEY an api key from darksky.net

an api key from darksky.net HUBOT_DARK_SKY_DEFAULT_LOCATION if unset, weather commands without a location will be ignored

if unset, commands without a location will be ignored HUBOT_DARK_SKY_SEPARATOR a configurable line separator for responses. defaults to "

"

Sample Interaction

user > hubot: weather portland Hubot> Weather for Portland, OR , USA (Powered by DarkSky https://darksky.net/poweredby/) Currently: Mostly Cloudy 19.9 °C/ 68 °F Today: Partly cloudy until this evening. Coming week: Drizzle on Sunday, with temperatures bottoming out at 21 °C/ 70 °F on Tuesday.

Sources

darksky.coffee from hubot-scripts by kyleslattery