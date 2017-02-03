openbase logo
hubot-darksky

by hubot-scripts
1.1.0 (see all)

A script to grab the forecast information from Dark Sky for Hubot

Popularity

Downloads/wk

29

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Hubot Dark Sky

A script to grab the forecast information from Dark Sky for Hubot

Build Status

Installation

Run npm install --save hubot-darksky

Add hubot-darksky to your external-scripts.json:

["hubot-darksky"]

Configuration

  • HUBOT_DARK_SKY_API_KEY an api key from darksky.net
  • HUBOT_DARK_SKY_DEFAULT_LOCATION if unset, weather commands without a location will be ignored
  • HUBOT_DARK_SKY_SEPARATOR a configurable line separator for responses. defaults to "\n"

Sample Interaction

user> hubot: weather portland
Hubot> Weather for Portland, OR, USA (Powered by DarkSky https://darksky.net/poweredby/)
Currently: Mostly Cloudy 19.9°C/68°F
Today: Partly cloudy until this evening.
Coming week: Drizzle on Sunday, with temperatures bottoming out at 21°C/70°F on Tuesday.

Sources

darksky.coffee from hubot-scripts by kyleslattery

