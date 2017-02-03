A script to grab the forecast information from Dark Sky for Hubot
Run
npm install --save hubot-darksky
Add hubot-darksky to your
external-scripts.json:
["hubot-darksky"]
HUBOT_DARK_SKY_API_KEY an api key from darksky.net
HUBOT_DARK_SKY_DEFAULT_LOCATION if unset,
weather commands without a location will be ignored
HUBOT_DARK_SKY_SEPARATOR a configurable line separator for responses. defaults to "\n"
user> hubot: weather portland
Hubot> Weather for Portland, OR, USA (Powered by DarkSky https://darksky.net/poweredby/)
Currently: Mostly Cloudy 19.9°C/68°F
Today: Partly cloudy until this evening.
Coming week: Drizzle on Sunday, with temperatures bottoming out at 21°C/70°F on Tuesday.