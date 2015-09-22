hubot-cron adds a cronjob system to hubot to schedule messages on a specific date and time.

Installation

Add hubot-cron to your package.json, run npm install and add hubot-cron to external-scripts.json .

Add hubot-cron to your package.json dependencies.

"dependencies" : { "hubot-cron" : ">= 0.1.0" }

Add hubot-cron to external-scripts.json .

> cat external -scripts.json > ["hubot-cron"]

If you want to specify timezones, you'll need to install the time module or place an entry for it in your package.json file.

npm install time

Usage

hubot new job 0 9 * * 1-5 "Good morning everyone!" Job 12345 created hubot list jobs (list of jobs ) hubot rm job 12345 Job 12345 removed hubot tz job 12345 America/Los_Angeles Job 12345 updated to use America/Los_Angeles

You can use any node-cron compatible crontab format to schedule messages. Registered message will be sent to the same channel where you created a job.

To persist the cron job in the hubot restart, you're recommended to use redis to persist Hubot brain.

Timezones are specified in tzdata format.

