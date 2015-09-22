hubot-cron adds a cronjob system to hubot to schedule messages on a specific date and time.
Add
hubot-cron to your package.json, run
npm install and add hubot-cron to
external-scripts.json.
Add hubot-cron to your
package.json dependencies.
"dependencies": {
"hubot-cron": ">= 0.1.0"
}
Add
hubot-cron to
external-scripts.json.
> cat external-scripts.json
> ["hubot-cron"]
If you want to specify timezones, you'll need to install the time module or place an entry for it in your package.json file.
npm install time
miyagawa> hubot new job 0 9 * * 1-5 "Good morning everyone!"
hubot> Job 12345 created
miyagawa> hubot list jobs
hubot> (list of jobs)
miyagawa> hubot rm job 12345
hubot> Job 12345 removed
miyagawa> hubot tz job 12345 America/Los_Angeles
hubot> Job 12345 updated to use America/Los_Angeles
You can use any node-cron compatible crontab format to schedule messages. Registered message will be sent to the same channel where you created a job.
To persist the cron job in the hubot restart, you're recommended to use redis to persist Hubot brain.
Timezones are specified in tzdata format.
reminder.coffee in hubot-scripts.