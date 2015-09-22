openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hc

hubot-cron

by Tatsuhiko Miyagawa
0.2.9 (see all)

Crontab like scheduling messages for Hubot

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

90

GitHub Stars

217

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hubot-cron

hubot-cron adds a cronjob system to hubot to schedule messages on a specific date and time.

Installation

Add hubot-cron to your package.json, run npm install and add hubot-cron to external-scripts.json.

Add hubot-cron to your package.json dependencies.

"dependencies": {
  "hubot-cron": ">= 0.1.0"
}

Add hubot-cron to external-scripts.json.

> cat external-scripts.json
> ["hubot-cron"]

If you want to specify timezones, you'll need to install the time module or place an entry for it in your package.json file.

npm install time

Usage

miyagawa> hubot new job 0 9 * * 1-5 "Good morning everyone!"
hubot> Job 12345 created

miyagawa> hubot list jobs
hubot> (list of jobs)

miyagawa> hubot rm job 12345
hubot> Job 12345 removed

miyagawa> hubot tz job 12345 America/Los_Angeles
hubot> Job 12345 updated to use America/Los_Angeles

You can use any node-cron compatible crontab format to schedule messages. Registered message will be sent to the same channel where you created a job.

To persist the cron job in the hubot restart, you're recommended to use redis to persist Hubot brain.

Timezones are specified in tzdata format.

See Also

reminder.coffee in hubot-scripts.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial