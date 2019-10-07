This library allows you to have a multi-message chat with your bot.
Reminder, before you start: This does not need to be added to external-scripts.
Make a new
Conversation instance aware of your robot:
var switchBoard = new Conversation(robot, [type], [customListener]);
This will register a custom listener allowing the instance to check all incoming
messages. Type parameter can take one of two values:
user (default) or
room.
It defines if this conversation is with the whole room or with a particular user
only. If the message comes from a user (or a room) that we're having a
conversation with, it will be processed as the next step in an ongoing Dialog.
Alternatively, in case you want to filter caught messages Keep in mind that the instance will catch all of the incoming messages. If you want to filter messages going into the conversation, you can pass a function returning a Boolean as the third parameter of the instance creation. You will have access to message object inside your function, you can then filter accordingly.
var switchBoard = new Conversation(robot, "user", function(msg) {
return msg.constructor.name === "TextMessage";
});
Given an starting message, create a new Dialog instance and give the dialog choices.
robot.hear(/delete all the files/, function(msg) {
msg.reply('Are you really sure???');
//Start a dialog with the user that sent this message.
var dialog = switchBoard.startDialog(msg);
//Provide choices for the next step, wait for the user.
dialog.addChoice(/yes/, function(msg2){/*Do some stuff for the yes option*/}
dialog.addChoice( /no/, function(msg2){/*Do some stuff for the no option*/ }
//The dialog will expire after 30 seconds.
});
The switchBoard will listen to the next message from the same user (or room) and try to match it to any of the available choices. After a match has been found. It will clear the choices, and end the dialog.
The bot will forget about your dialog after a default timeout of 30 seconds.
In order to use the library in your Hubot scripts, add it with a
require("hubot-conversation")
and attach it to the robot.
Dialogs can then be scripted based on predetermined triggers, e.g.:
var Conversation = require("hubot-conversation");
module.exports = function(robot) {
var switchBoard = new Conversation(robot);
robot.respond(/clean the house/, function(msg) {
var dialog = switchBoard.startDialog(msg);
msg.reply("Sure, where should I start? Kitchen or Bathroom");
dialog.addChoice(/kitchen/i, function(msg2) {
msg2.reply("On it boss!");
});
dialog.addChoice(/bathroom/i, function(msg2) {
msg.reply("Do I really have to?");
dialog.addChoice(/yes/, function(msg3) {
msg3.reply("Fine, Mom!");
});
});
});
robot.respond(/jump/, function(msg) {
var dialog = switchBoard.startDialog(msg);
msg.reply("Sure, How many times?");
dialog.addChoice(/([0-9]+)/i, function(msg2) {
var times = parseInt(msg2.match[1], 10);
for (var i = 0; i < times; i++) {
msg.emote("Jumps"); //We can use the original message too.
}
});
});
robot.respond(/.*the mission/, function(msg) {
msg.reply(
"You have 5 seconds to accept your mission, or this message will self-destruct"
);
var dialog = switchBoard.startDialog(msg, 5000); //5 Second timeout
dialog.dialogTimeout = function(msg2) {
msg2.emote("Boom");
};
dialog.addChoice(/yes/i, function(msg2) {
msg2.reply("Great! Here are the details...");
});
});
};
This will give you the following interactions:
hubot> hubot clean the house
hubot> Shell: Sure, where should I start? Kitchen or Bathroom
hubot> Kitchen
hubot> Shell: On it boss!
hubot> hubot clean the house
hubot> Shell: Sure, where should I start? Kitchen or Bathroom
hubot> Bathroom
hubot> Shell: Do I really have to?
hubot> yes
hubot> Shell: Fine, Mom!
hubot> hubot jump
hubot> Shell: Sure, How many times?
hubot> 3
hubot> ready to jump 3 3
* Jumps
* Jumps
* Jumps
hubot> hubot what's the mission?
hubot> Shell: You have 5 seconds to accept your mission, or this message will self-destruct
//5 seconds later
* Boom
The following describes the conversation and dialog APIs.
startDialog(msg, [timeout], [timeoutMessage])
Returns a new Dialog object, with a default timeout of 30000ms.
msg: An incoming message heard / responded to by the robot eg:
robot.respond(/foo/, function(msg) {
var dialog = conversation.startDialog(msg);
});
timeout: optional time in ms before the conversaion expires. The Dialog
object has a default
timeout function property which can be overriden to
specify the timeout behavior
timeoutMessage: optional message to send when when the conversation expires.
The Dialog object has a default
timeout function property which can be
overriden to specify the timeout behavior
Returns the Dialog being held with a given user
A multiple-choice message handler
receive(msg)
Process an incoming message to see if any choice matches it.
addChoice(regex, handler)
Adds a listener choice to this Dialog. This works just like hubots
hear
listener. If a message is received that matches the choice
regex, the handler
will be executed.
match property of the original
message is replaced by the match against this regex, so you can retrieve matched
groups.
Returns the array of choices
Clears the choices.
Default timeout handler. You can override this property with your own function.