This library allows you to have a multi-message chat with your bot.

Reminder, before you start: This does not need to be added to external-scripts.

How it works

Make a new Conversation instance aware of your robot: var switchBoard = new Conversation(robot, [type], [customListener]); This will register a custom listener allowing the instance to check all incoming messages. Type parameter can take one of two values: user (default) or room . It defines if this conversation is with the whole room or with a particular user only. If the message comes from a user (or a room) that we're having a conversation with, it will be processed as the next step in an ongoing Dialog. Alternatively, in case you want to filter caught messages Keep in mind that the instance will catch all of the incoming messages. If you want to filter messages going into the conversation, you can pass a function returning a Boolean as the third parameter of the instance creation. You will have access to message object inside your function, you can then filter accordingly. var switchBoard = new Conversation(robot, "user" , function ( msg ) { return msg.constructor.name === "TextMessage" ; }); Given an starting message, create a new Dialog instance and give the dialog choices. robot.hear( /delete all the files/ , function ( msg ) { msg.reply( 'Are you really sure???' ); var dialog = switchBoard.startDialog(msg); dialog.addChoice( /yes/ , function ( msg2 ) { } dialog.addChoice( /no/ , function ( msg2 ) { } });

The switchBoard will listen to the next message from the same user (or room) and try to match it to any of the available choices. After a match has been found. It will clear the choices, and end the dialog.

The bot will forget about your dialog after a default timeout of 30 seconds.

Use

In order to use the library in your Hubot scripts, add it with a require("hubot-conversation") and attach it to the robot. Dialogs can then be scripted based on predetermined triggers, e.g.:

var Conversation = require ( "hubot-conversation" ); module .exports = function ( robot ) { var switchBoard = new Conversation(robot); robot.respond( /clean the house/ , function ( msg ) { var dialog = switchBoard.startDialog(msg); msg.reply( "Sure, where should I start? Kitchen or Bathroom" ); dialog.addChoice( /kitchen/i , function ( msg2 ) { msg2.reply( "On it boss!" ); }); dialog.addChoice( /bathroom/i , function ( msg2 ) { msg.reply( "Do I really have to?" ); dialog.addChoice( /yes/ , function ( msg3 ) { msg3.reply( "Fine, Mom!" ); }); }); }); robot.respond( /jump/ , function ( msg ) { var dialog = switchBoard.startDialog(msg); msg.reply( "Sure, How many times?" ); dialog.addChoice( /([0-9]+)/i , function ( msg2 ) { var times = parseInt (msg2.match[ 1 ], 10 ); for ( var i = 0 ; i < times; i++) { msg.emote( "Jumps" ); } }); }); robot.respond( /.*the mission/ , function ( msg ) { msg.reply( "You have 5 seconds to accept your mission, or this message will self-destruct" ); var dialog = switchBoard.startDialog(msg, 5000 ); dialog.dialogTimeout = function ( msg2 ) { msg2.emote( "Boom" ); }; dialog.addChoice( /yes/i , function ( msg2 ) { msg2.reply( "Great! Here are the details..." ); }); }); };

This will give you the following interactions:

hubot> hubot clean the house hubot> Shell: Sure, where should I start? Kitchen or Bathroom hubot> Kitchen hubot> Shell: On it boss! hubot> hubot clean the house hubot> Shell: Sure, where should I start? Kitchen or Bathroom hubot> Bathroom hubot> Shell: Do I really have to? hubot> yes hubot> Shell: Fine, Mom!

hubot> hubot jump hubot> Shell: Sure, How many times ? hubot> 3 hubot> ready to jump 3 3 * Jumps * Jumps * Jumps

hubot> hubot what 's the mission? hubot> Shell: You have 5 seconds to accept your mission, or this message will self-destruct //5 seconds later * Boom

API

The following describes the conversation and dialog APIs.

Conversation

Returns a new Dialog object, with a default timeout of 30000ms.

msg : An incoming message heard / responded to by the robot eg: robot.respond( /foo/ , function ( msg ) { var dialog = conversation.startDialog(msg); });

timeout : optional time in ms before the conversaion expires. The Dialog object has a default timeout function property which can be overriden to specify the timeout behavior

timeoutMessage: optional message to send when when the conversation expires. The Dialog object has a default timeout function property which can be overriden to specify the timeout behavior

Returns the Dialog being held with a given user

id: The Id of the user with whom a dialog is taking place.

Dialog

A multiple-choice message handler

Process an incoming message to see if any choice matches it.

msg A hubot message

Adds a listener choice to this Dialog. This works just like hubots hear listener. If a message is received that matches the choice regex , the handler will be executed.

regex a regular expression that will be applied to the incoming message from the receive function handler: function(message), A function that is executed against a successfully matched message. The match property of the original message is replaced by the match against this regex, so you can retrieve matched groups.

Returns the array of choices

Clears the choices.

dialogTimeout -> function(message){ }

Default timeout handler. You can override this property with your own function.