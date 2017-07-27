Middleware and commands for blacklisting specific commands in certain rooms or channels
In hubot project repo, run:
npm install hubot-command-blacklist --save
Then add hubot-command-blacklist to your
external-scripts.json:
[
"hubot-command-blacklist"
]
HUBOT_DEFAULT_COMMANDS - comma separated list of command ids that can't be disabled.
|Command
|Listener Id
|Description
hubot enable <commandId>
room.enable
|Enable the command with a given commandId in your
current room.
hubot enable all |
room.enable | Enable all commands in the current room
hubot disable <commandId> |
room.disable | Disable the command with a given commandId in your
current room.
hubot disable all |
room.enable | Disable all commands except for this packages command and any commands you've listed as
HUBOT_DEFAULT_COMMANDS
hubot list commands |
room.list-commands | Lists list all the commandIds split into categories: enabled commands and disabled commands
hubot toggle respond |
room.toggle-response | Toggle whether or not responses will be sent in this room for these commands. (Defaults to false)
hubot toggle override |
room.toggle-override | Toggles whether or not admin users can override and send commands that are otherwise disabled.
If you are using hubot-auth,
anyone who is
admin or anyone with role
[room-name]-admin can run these commands. If you aren't using hubot-auth, then anyone can run them.
If your listener doesn't have an id set using listener metadata you won't be able to disable that command.