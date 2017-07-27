Middleware and commands for blacklisting specific commands in certain rooms or channels

Installation

In hubot project repo, run:

npm install hubot-command-blacklist --save

Then add hubot-command-blacklist to your external-scripts.json :

[ "hubot-command-blacklist" ]

Configuration

HUBOT_DEFAULT_COMMANDS - comma separated list of command ids that can't be disabled.

Commands

Command Listener Id Description hubot enable <commandId> room.enable Enable the command with a given commandId in your

current room. hubot enable all | room.enable | Enable all commands in the current room hubot disable <commandId> | room.disable | Disable the command with a given commandId in your current room. hubot disable all | room.enable | Disable all commands except for this packages command and any commands you've listed as HUBOT_DEFAULT_COMMANDS hubot list commands | room.list-commands | Lists list all the commandIds split into categories: enabled commands and disabled commands hubot toggle respond | room.toggle-response | Toggle whether or not responses will be sent in this room for these commands. (Defaults to false) hubot toggle override | room.toggle-override | Toggles whether or not admin users can override and send commands that are otherwise disabled.

Notes

If you are using hubot-auth, anyone who is admin or anyone with role [room-name]-admin can run these commands. If you aren't using hubot-auth, then anyone can run them.

If your listener doesn't have an id set using listener metadata you won't be able to disable that command.