A little script to get meme from the coding love and les joies du code, both the last and a random one.
Returns the comment and the gif in all cases.
robot [give me some] joy [asshole]: return a random
robot [spread some] love: return a random
robot last joy: return the last one
robot last love: return the last one
robot [donne moi de la] joie [bordel]: return a random
robot {dernière|derniere} joie: return the last one
Add the package
hubot-codinglove as a dependency in your Hubot
package.json file.
"dependencies": {
"hubot-codinglove": "0.2.6"
}
Run the following command to make sure the module is installed.
$ npm install hubot-codinglove
To enable the script, add the
hubot-codinglove entry to the
external-scripts.json file (you may need to create this file).
["hubot-codinglove"]