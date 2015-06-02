openbase logo
hubot-codinglove

by hubot-scripts
0.2.6 (see all)

Hubot script to display meme from http://thecodinglove.com and http://lesjoiesducode.tumblr.com

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Hubot Codinglove script

A little script to get meme from the coding love and les joies du code, both the last and a random one.

Build Status NPM version

Usage

Returns the comment and the gif in all cases.

The coding love

  • robot [give me some] joy [asshole]: return a random
  • robot [spread some] love: return a random
  • robot last joy: return the last one
  • robot last love: return the last one

Les joies du code [fr]

  • robot [donne moi de la] joie [bordel]: return a random
  • robot {dernière|derniere} joie: return the last one

Dependencies

Installation

Add the package hubot-codinglove as a dependency in your Hubot package.json file.

"dependencies": {
  "hubot-codinglove": "0.2.6"
}

Run the following command to make sure the module is installed.

$ npm install hubot-codinglove

To enable the script, add the hubot-codinglove entry to the external-scripts.json file (you may need to create this file).

["hubot-codinglove"]

