Hubot Codinglove script

A little script to get meme from the coding love and les joies du code, both the last and a random one.

Usage

Returns the comment and the gif in all cases.

The coding love

robot [give me some] joy [asshole] : return a random

: return a random robot [spread some] love : return a random

: return a random robot last joy : return the last one

: return the last one robot last love : return the last one

Les joies du code [fr]

robot [donne moi de la] joie [bordel] : return a random

: return a random robot {dernière|derniere} joie : return the last one

Dependencies

Installation

Add the package hubot-codinglove as a dependency in your Hubot package.json file.

"dependencies" : { "hubot-codinglove" : "0.2.6" }

Run the following command to make sure the module is installed.

npm install hubot-codinglove

To enable the script, add the hubot-codinglove entry to the external-scripts.json file (you may need to create this file).