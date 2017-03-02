openbase logo
hubot-circleci

by hubot-scripts
0.8.1 (see all)

Hubot CircleCI integration

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

hubot-circleci

Hubot CircleCI integration - get status and control CircleCI from hubot

Config

VariableDescription
HUBOT_CIRCLECI_TOKEN(Required) CircleCI API Token (can be added here)
HUBOT_GITHUB_ORG(Optional) Sets a default GitHUb organization so you can specify a repo without the preceeding organization name
HUBOT_CIRCLECI_HOST(Optional) CircleCI host (default is circleci.com). If use CircleCI enterprise, be able to override by this value.

Commands

  • hubot circle me <user>/<repo> [branch] - Returns the build status of https://circleci.com/user/repo, defaults to master
  • hubot circle last <user>/<repo> [branch] - Returns the build status of the last complete build of https://circleci.com/user/repo, defaults to master
  • hubot circle retry <user>/<repo> [last | build number] - Retries the specified build or the last build of master
  • hubot circle cancel <user>/<repo> [build number] - Cancels the specified build
  • hubot circle clear <user>/<repo> - Clears the cache for the specified repo
  • hubot circle retry all <failed>/<success> - Retries all projects that match either failed or success status. Requires HUBOT_GITHUB_ORG
  • hubot circle clear all - Clears the cache for all projects. Requires HUBOT_GITHUB_ORG
  • hubot circle list <failed>/<success> - Lists all failed/success builds for a given project.

Notes

You can add an API token at https://circleci.com/account/api.

Commands retry all and clear all are scoped to the API key provided with HUBOT_CIRCLECI_TOKEN. This API key is linked to the user account that creates it, and these actions will run on all projects this user is following.

Author

dylanlingelbach

