Hubot CircleCI integration - get status and control CircleCI from hubot

Config

Variable Description HUBOT_CIRCLECI_TOKEN (Required) CircleCI API Token (can be added here) HUBOT_GITHUB_ORG (Optional) Sets a default GitHUb organization so you can specify a repo without the preceeding organization name HUBOT_CIRCLECI_HOST (Optional) CircleCI host (default is circleci.com). If use CircleCI enterprise, be able to override by this value.

Commands

hubot circle me <user>/<repo> [branch] - Returns the build status of https://circleci.com/user/repo, defaults to master

- Returns the build status of https://circleci.com/user/repo, defaults to master hubot circle last <user>/<repo> [branch] - Returns the build status of the last complete build of https://circleci.com/user/repo, defaults to master

- Returns the build status of the last complete build of https://circleci.com/user/repo, defaults to master hubot circle retry <user>/<repo> [last | build number] - Retries the specified build or the last build of master

- Retries the specified build or the last build of master hubot circle cancel <user>/<repo> [build number] - Cancels the specified build

- Cancels the specified build hubot circle clear <user>/<repo> - Clears the cache for the specified repo

- Clears the cache for the specified repo hubot circle retry all <failed>/<success> - Retries all projects that match either failed or success status. Requires HUBOT_GITHUB_ORG

- Retries all projects that match either failed or success status. Requires hubot circle clear all - Clears the cache for all projects. Requires HUBOT_GITHUB_ORG

- Clears the cache for all projects. Requires hubot circle list <failed>/<success> - Lists all failed/success builds for a given project.

Notes

You can add an API token at https://circleci.com/account/api.

Commands retry all and clear all are scoped to the API key provided with HUBOT_CIRCLECI_TOKEN . This API key is linked to the user account that creates it, and these actions will run on all projects this user is following.

Author

dylanlingelbach