Hubot CircleCI integration - get status and control CircleCI from hubot
|Variable
|Description
HUBOT_CIRCLECI_TOKEN
|(Required) CircleCI API Token (can be added here)
HUBOT_GITHUB_ORG
|(Optional) Sets a default GitHUb organization so you can specify a repo without the preceeding organization name
HUBOT_CIRCLECI_HOST
|(Optional) CircleCI host (default is circleci.com). If use CircleCI enterprise, be able to override by this value.
hubot circle me <user>/<repo> [branch] - Returns the build status of https://circleci.com/user/repo, defaults to master
hubot circle last <user>/<repo> [branch] - Returns the build status of the last complete build of https://circleci.com/user/repo, defaults to master
hubot circle retry <user>/<repo> [last | build number] - Retries the specified build or the last build of master
hubot circle cancel <user>/<repo> [build number] - Cancels the specified build
hubot circle clear <user>/<repo> - Clears the cache for the specified repo
hubot circle retry all <failed>/<success> - Retries all projects that match either failed or success status. Requires
HUBOT_GITHUB_ORG
hubot circle clear all - Clears the cache for all projects. Requires
HUBOT_GITHUB_ORG
hubot circle list <failed>/<success> - Lists all failed/success builds for a given project.
You can add an API token at https://circleci.com/account/api.
Commands
retry all and
clear all are scoped to the API key provided with
HUBOT_CIRCLECI_TOKEN. This API key is linked to the user account that creates it, and these actions will run on all projects this user is following.