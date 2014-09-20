openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

hubot-calculator

by hubot-scripts
0.4.0 (see all)

Replacement for hubot's math.coffee script that uses mathjs instead of decommissioned Google calculator

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

50

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hubot-calculator

Replacement for hubot's math.coffee script that uses http://mathjs.org/ instead of decommissioned Google calculator

Installation

Update the files to include the hubot-calculator module:

package.json

...
"dependencies": {
  ...
  "hubot-calculator": ">= 0.4.0"
  ...
},
...

external-scripts.json

[...,"hubot-calculator"]

Run npm install to install hubot-calculator and dependencies.

Commands

hubot calculate <expression> - Calculate the given math expression.
hubot convert <expression> in <units> - Convert expression to given units.

Examples

hubot calculate sin(45 deg) ^ 2
@hubot: 0.5
hubot convert 34 L in gal
@hubot: 8.9818492676623 gal

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial