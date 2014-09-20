Replacement for hubot's math.coffee script that uses http://mathjs.org/ instead of decommissioned Google calculator
...
"dependencies": {
...
"hubot-calculator": ">= 0.4.0"
...
},
...
[...,"hubot-calculator"]
Run
npm install to install hubot-calculator and dependencies.
hubot calculate <expression> - Calculate the given math expression.
hubot convert <expression> in <units> - Convert expression to given units.
hubot calculate sin(45 deg) ^ 2
@hubot: 0.5
hubot convert 34 L in gal
@hubot: 8.9818492676623 gal