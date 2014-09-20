Replacement for hubot's math.coffee script that uses http://mathjs.org/ instead of decommissioned Google calculator

Installation

... "dependencies" : { ... "hubot-calculator" : ">= 0.4.0" ... }, ...

[..., "hubot-calculator" ]

Run npm install to install hubot-calculator and dependencies.

Commands

hubot calculate < expression > - Calculate the given math expression. hubot convert < expression > in < units > - Convert expression to given units.

Examples