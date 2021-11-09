Hubot: Business Cat

Business cat is summoned when business jargon is used

Installation

Run the following command to install this module as a Hubot dependency

$ npm install hubot-business-cat

Add the hubot-business-cat to your external-scripts.json (you may need to create this file).

[ "hubot-business-cat" ]

Configuration

If you would like business jargon triggers that are not in the plugin, pull requests are welcome. Additionally, the environment variables HUBOT_BUSINESS_CAT_JARGON and HUBOT_BUSINESS_CAT_OMITTED_JARGON can be used with a comma-separated list to extend or reduce the triggers, like so: