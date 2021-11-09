Business cat is summoned when business jargon is used
Run the following command to install this module as a Hubot dependency
$ npm install hubot-business-cat --save
Add the hubot-business-cat to your
external-scripts.json (you may need to create this file).
["hubot-business-cat"]
If you would like business jargon triggers that are not in the plugin, pull requests are welcome. Additionally, the environment variables HUBOT_BUSINESS_CAT_JARGON and HUBOT_BUSINESS_CAT_OMITTED_JARGON can be used with a comma-separated list to extend or reduce the triggers, like so:
HUBOT_BUSINESS_CAT_JARGON='more,jargon,ideat(e|ion)'
HUBOT_BUSINESS_CAT_OMITTED_JARGON='in the loop,takeaway'