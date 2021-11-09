openbase logo
hubot-business-cat

by hubot-scripts
1.5.16 (see all)

Business cat is summoned when business jargon is used

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

81

GitHub Stars

107

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Hubot: Business Cat

Business cat is summoned when business jargon is used

It's business time!

Installation

Run the following command to install this module as a Hubot dependency

$ npm install hubot-business-cat --save

Add the hubot-business-cat to your external-scripts.json (you may need to create this file).

["hubot-business-cat"]

Configuration

If you would like business jargon triggers that are not in the plugin, pull requests are welcome. Additionally, the environment variables HUBOT_BUSINESS_CAT_JARGON and HUBOT_BUSINESS_CAT_OMITTED_JARGON can be used with a comma-separated list to extend or reduce the triggers, like so:

HUBOT_BUSINESS_CAT_JARGON='more,jargon,ideat(e|ion)'
HUBOT_BUSINESS_CAT_OMITTED_JARGON='in the loop,takeaway'

