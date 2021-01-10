Assign roles to users and restrict command access in other scripts.

See src/auth.coffee for full documentation.

Installation

Add hubot-auth to your package.json file:

npm install --save hubot-auth

Add hubot-auth to your external-scripts.json :

[ "hubot-auth" ]

Run npm install

Sample Interaction

user1>> hubot user2 has jester role hubot>> OK, user2 has the jester role .

Sample Usage

Restricting commands

module .exports = (robot) -> robot.respond /some command/i , (msg) -> role = 'some-role' user = robot.brain.userForName(msg.message.user.name) return msg.reply " #{name} does not exist" unless user? unless robot.auth.hasRole(user, role) msg.reply "Access Denied. You need role #{role} to perform this action." return msg.reply 'Command done!'

Example Interaction