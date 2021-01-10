Assign roles to users and restrict command access in other scripts.
See
src/auth.coffee for full documentation.
Add hubot-auth to your
package.json file:
npm install --save hubot-auth
Add hubot-auth to your
external-scripts.json:
["hubot-auth"]
Run
npm install
user1>> hubot user2 has jester role
hubot>> OK, user2 has the jester role.
module.exports = (robot) ->
# Command listener
robot.respond /some command/i, (msg) ->
role = 'some-role'
user = robot.brain.userForName(msg.message.user.name)
return msg.reply "#{name} does not exist" unless user?
unless robot.auth.hasRole(user, role)
msg.reply "Access Denied. You need role #{role} to perform this action."
return
# Some commandy stuff
msg.reply 'Command done!'
user2>> hubot some command
hubot>> Access Denied. You need role some-role to perform this action.
user1>> hubot user2 has some-role role
hubot>> OK, user2 has the some-role role.
user2>> hubot some command
hubot>> Command done!