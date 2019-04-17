openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

hubot-async

by hubotio
2.19.1-async (see all)

A customizable life embetterment robot.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12

GitHub Stars

16.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

311

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status Coverage Status

Hubot

Hubot is a framework to build chat bots, modeled after GitHub's Campfire bot of the same name, hubot. He's pretty cool. He's extendable with scripts and can work on many different chat services.

This repository provides a library that's distributed by npm that you use for building your own bots. See the documentation for details on getting up and running with your very own robot friend.

In most cases, you'll probably never have to hack on this repo directly if you are building your own bot. But if you do, check out CONTRIBUTING.md

If you'd like to chat with Hubot users and developers, join us on Slack.

License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial