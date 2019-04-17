Hubot

Hubot is a framework to build chat bots, modeled after GitHub's Campfire bot of the same name, hubot. He's pretty cool. He's extendable with scripts and can work on many different chat services.

This repository provides a library that's distributed by npm that you use for building your own bots. See the documentation for details on getting up and running with your very own robot friend.

In most cases, you'll probably never have to hack on this repo directly if you are building your own bot. But if you do, check out CONTRIBUTING.md

If you'd like to chat with Hubot users and developers, join us on Slack.

License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).