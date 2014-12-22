A hubot script to leave messages for people
Port from https://github.com/github/hubot-scripts/src/scripts/ambush.coffee
See
src/ambush.coffee for full documentation.
In hubot project repo, run:
npm install hubot-ambush --save
Then add hubot-ambush to your
external-scripts.json:
[
"hubot-ambush"
]
None :)
Example:
hubot ambush <user name>: <message>
user1> hubot ambush user2: Ohai! You forgot your card at lunch!
Hubot> Ambush Prepared
user2> That was a great lunch!
Hubot> user2: while you were out, user1 said: Ohai! You forgot your card at lunch!