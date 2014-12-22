openbase logo
hubot-ambush

by hubot-scripts
0.0.3 (see all)

A hubot script to leave messages for people

npm
GitHub
Overview

Downloads/wk

31

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Readme

hubot-ambush

A hubot script to leave messages for people

Port from https://github.com/github/hubot-scripts/src/scripts/ambush.coffee

See src/ambush.coffee for full documentation.

Installation

In hubot project repo, run:

npm install hubot-ambush --save

Then add hubot-ambush to your external-scripts.json:

[
  "hubot-ambush"
]

Configuration

None :)

Command

Example: hubot ambush <user name>: <message>

Sample Interaction

user1> hubot ambush user2: Ohai! You forgot your card at lunch!
Hubot> Ambush Prepared
user2> That was a great lunch!
Hubot> user2: while you were out, user1 said: Ohai! You forgot your card at lunch!

