A hubot script to leave messages for people

Port from https://github.com/github/hubot-scripts/src/scripts/ambush.coffee

See src/ambush.coffee for full documentation.

Installation

In hubot project repo, run:

npm install hubot-ambush --save

Then add hubot-ambush to your external-scripts.json :

[ "hubot-ambush" ]

Configuration

None :)

Command

Example: hubot ambush <user name>: <message>

Sample Interaction