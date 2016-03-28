openbase logo
hubdb

by mapbox
1.1.2 (see all)

a github-powered database

Readme

hubdb

build status

a github-powered database

Hubdb(options)

Create a new Hubdb instance. This is a database-like wrapper for a branch of a GitHub repository that treats JSON objects in that branch as documents.

Hubdb shines where GitHub itself makes sense: you can take advantage of GitHub's well-architected APIs and user permissions. A good example of hubdb in practice is in stickshift, where it powers a lightweight query storage for an analytics app.

Takes a configuration object with options:

  • username the user's name of the repository. this is not necessary the user that's logged in.
  • repo the repository name
  • branch the branch of the repository to use as a database.
  • token a GitHub token. You'll need to get this by OAuth'ing into GitHub or use an applicaton token.

Parameters

parametertypedescription
optionsObject

Example

var db = Hubdb({
 token: 'MY_TOKEN',
 username: 'mapbox',
 repo: 'hubdb',
 branch: 'db'
});
db.add({ grass: 'green' }, function() {
  db.list(function(err, res) {
    // [{
    //   path: '2e959f35c6022428943b9c96d974498d.json'
    //   data: { grass: 'green' }
    // }]
  });
});

list(callback)

List documents within this database. If successful, the given callback is called with an array of documents as { path: string, data: object } objects.

Parameters

parametertypedescription
callbackFunctioncalled with (err, contents): contents is an array of { path: string, data: object }

add(data, callback)

Add a new object to the database. If successful, the callback is called with (err, res) in which res reveals the id internally chosen for this new item.

Parameters

parametertypedescription
dataObject
callbackFunctioncalled with (err, result, id)

remove(id, callback)

Remove an item from the database given its id and a callback.

Parameters

parametertypedescription
idString
callbackFunctioncalled with (err, result, id)

get(id, callback)

Get an item from the database given its id and a callback.

Parameters

parametertypedescription
idString
callbackFunctioncalled with (err, contents): contents are given as parsed JSON

update(id, data, callback)

Update an object in the database, given its id, new data, and a callback.

Parameters

parametertypedescription
idString
dataObjectas any JSON-serializable object
callbackFunctioncalled with (err, result, id)

Installation

Requires nodejs.

$ npm install hubdb

Tests

$ npm test

