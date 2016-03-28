hubdb

a github-powered database

Create a new Hubdb instance. This is a database-like wrapper for a branch of a GitHub repository that treats JSON objects in that branch as documents.

Hubdb shines where GitHub itself makes sense: you can take advantage of GitHub's well-architected APIs and user permissions. A good example of hubdb in practice is in stickshift, where it powers a lightweight query storage for an analytics app.

Takes a configuration object with options:

username the user's name of the repository. this is not necessary the user that's logged in.

the user's name of the repository. this is not necessary the user that's logged in. repo the repository name

the repository name branch the branch of the repository to use as a database.

the branch of the repository to use as a database. token a GitHub token. You'll need to get this by OAuth'ing into GitHub or use an applicaton token.

Parameters

parameter type description options Object

Example

var db = Hubdb({ token : 'MY_TOKEN' , username : 'mapbox' , repo : 'hubdb' , branch : 'db' }); db.add({ grass : 'green' }, function ( ) { db.list( function ( err, res ) { }); });

List documents within this database. If successful, the given callback is called with an array of documents as { path: string, data: object } objects.

Parameters

parameter type description callback Function called with (err, contents): contents is an array of { path: string, data: object }

Add a new object to the database. If successful, the callback is called with (err, res) in which res reveals the id internally chosen for this new item.

Parameters

parameter type description data Object callback Function called with (err, result, id)

Remove an item from the database given its id and a callback.

Parameters

parameter type description id String callback Function called with (err, result, id)

Get an item from the database given its id and a callback.

Parameters

parameter type description id String callback Function called with (err, contents): contents are given as parsed JSON

Update an object in the database, given its id, new data, and a callback.

Parameters

parameter type description id String data Object as any JSON-serializable object callback Function called with (err, result, id)

Installation

Requires nodejs.

$ npm install hubdb

Tests