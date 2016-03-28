a github-powered database
Hubdb(options)
Create a new Hubdb instance. This is a database-like wrapper for a branch of a GitHub repository that treats JSON objects in that branch as documents.
Hubdb shines where GitHub itself makes sense: you can take advantage of GitHub's well-architected APIs and user permissions. A good example of hubdb in practice is in stickshift, where it powers a lightweight query storage for an analytics app.
Takes a configuration object with options:
username the user's name of the repository.
this is not necessary the user that's logged in.
repo the repository name
branch the branch of the repository to use as a
database.
token a GitHub token. You'll need to get this
by OAuth'ing into GitHub or use an applicaton token.
|parameter
|type
|description
options
|Object
var db = Hubdb({
token: 'MY_TOKEN',
username: 'mapbox',
repo: 'hubdb',
branch: 'db'
});
db.add({ grass: 'green' }, function() {
db.list(function(err, res) {
// [{
// path: '2e959f35c6022428943b9c96d974498d.json'
// data: { grass: 'green' }
// }]
});
});
list(callback)
List documents within this database. If successful, the given
callback is called with an array of documents as
{ path: string, data: object } objects.
|parameter
|type
|description
callback
|Function
|called with (err, contents): contents is an array of
{ path: string, data: object }
add(data, callback)
Add a new object to the database. If successful, the callback is called
with (err, res) in which
res reveals the id internally chosen
for this new item.
|parameter
|type
|description
data
|Object
callback
|Function
|called with (err, result, id)
remove(id, callback)
Remove an item from the database given its id and a callback.
|parameter
|type
|description
id
|String
callback
|Function
|called with (err, result, id)
get(id, callback)
Get an item from the database given its id and a callback.
|parameter
|type
|description
id
|String
callback
|Function
|called with (err, contents): contents are given as parsed JSON
update(id, data, callback)
Update an object in the database, given its id, new data, and a callback.
|parameter
|type
|description
id
|String
data
|Object
|as any JSON-serializable object
callback
|Function
|called with (err, result, id)
Requires nodejs.
$ npm install hubdb
$ npm test