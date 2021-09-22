Feather is a collection of simply beautiful open source icons. Each icon is designed on a 24x24 grid with an emphasis on simplicity, consistency, and flexibility.
npm install feather-icons
Start with this CodePen Template to begin prototyping with Feather in the browser.
Or copy and paste the following code snippet into a blank
html file.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<title></title>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/feather-icons"></script>
<body>
<!-- example icon -->
<i data-feather="circle"></i>
<script>
feather.replace()
</script>
</body>
</html>
At its core, Feather is a collection of SVG files. This means that you can use Feather icons in all the same ways you can use SVGs (e.g.
img,
background-image,
inline,
object,
embed,
iframe). Here's a helpful article detailing the many ways SVGs can be used on the web: SVG on the Web – Implementation Options
The following are additional ways you can use Feather.
Note: If you intend to use Feather with a CDN, you can skip this installation step.
Install with npm.
npm install feather-icons --save
Or just copy
feather.js or
feather.min.js into your project directory. You don't need both
feather.js and
feather.min.js.
Include
feather.js or
feather.min.js with a
<script> tag:
<script src="path/to/dist/feather.js"></script>
Note:
feather.jsand
feather.min.jsare located in the
distdirectory of the npm package.
Or load the script from a CDN provider:
<!-- choose one -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/feather-icons"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/feather-icons/dist/feather.min.js"></script>
After including the script,
feather will be available as a global variable.
To use an icon on your page, add a
data-feather attribute with the icon name to an element:
<i data-feather="circle"></i>
See the complete list of icons at feathericons.com.
Call the
feather.replace() method:
<script>
feather.replace()
</script>
All elements that have a
data-feather attribute will be replaced with SVG markup corresponding to their
data-feather attribute value. See the API Reference for more information about
feather.replace().
Install with npm:
npm install feather-icons --save
const feather = require('feather-icons')
feather.icons.x
// {
// name: 'x',
// contents: '<line ... /><line ... />`,
// tags: ['cancel', 'close', 'delete', 'remove'],
// attrs: {
// class: 'feather feather-x',
// xmlns: 'http://www.w3.org/2000/svg',
// width: 24,
// height: 24,
// viewBox: '0 0 24 24',
// fill: 'none',
// stroke: 'currentColor',
// 'stroke-width': 2,
// 'stroke-linecap': 'round',
// 'stroke-linejoin': 'round',
// },
// toSvg: [Function],
// }
feather.icons.x.toSvg()
// <svg class="feather feather-x" ...><line ... /><line ... /></svg>
feather.icons.x.toSvg({ class: 'foo bar', 'stroke-width': 1, color: 'red' })
// <svg class="feather feather-x foo bar" stroke-width="1" color="red" ...><line ... /><line ... /></svg>
See the API Reference for more information about the available properties and methods of the
feather object.
Note: If you intend to use Feather with a CDN, you can skip this installation step.
Install with npm.
npm install feather-icons --save
Or just copy
feather-sprite.svg into your project directory.
Include an icon on your page with the following markup:
<svg
width="24"
height="24"
fill="none"
stroke="currentColor"
stroke-width="2"
stroke-linecap="round"
stroke-linejoin="round"
>
<use href="path/to/feather-sprite.svg#circle"/>
</svg>
Note:
circlein the above example can be replaced with any valid icon name. See the complete list of icon names at feathericons.com.
However, this markup can be simplified using a simple CSS class to avoid repetition of SVG attributes between icons:
.feather {
width: 24px;
height: 24px;
stroke: currentColor;
stroke-width: 2;
stroke-linecap: round;
stroke-linejoin: round;
fill: none;
}
<svg class="feather">
<use href="path/to/dist/feather-sprite.svg#circle"/>
</svg>
Feather is available as a Figma component library. To use the components, log in to your Figma account and duplicate the file to your drafts.
feather.icons
An object with data about every icon.
feather.icons.x
// {
// name: 'x',
// contents: '<line ... /><line ... />',
// tags: ['cancel', 'close', 'delete', 'remove'],
// attrs: {
// class: 'feather feather-x',
// xmlns: 'http://www.w3.org/2000/svg',
// width: 24,
// height: 24,
// viewBox: '0 0 24 24',
// fill: 'none',
// stroke: 'currentColor',
// 'stroke-width': 2,
// 'stroke-linecap': 'round',
// 'stroke-linejoin': 'round',
// },
// toSvg: [Function],
// }
feather.icons.x.toString()
// '<line ... /><line ... />'
Note:
xin the above example can be replaced with any valid icon name. See the complete list of icon names at feathericons.com. Icons with multi-word names (e.g.
arrow-right) cannot be accessed using dot notation (e.g.
feather.icons.x). Instead, use bracket notation (e.g.
feather.icons['arrow-right']).
feather.icons[name].toSvg([attrs])
Returns an SVG string.
|Name
|Type
|Description
attrs (optional)
|Object
|Key-value pairs in the
attrs object will be mapped to HTML attributes on the
<svg> tag (e.g.
{ foo: 'bar' } maps to
foo="bar"). All default attributes on the
<svg> tag can be overridden with the
attrs object.
Hint: You might find these SVG attributes helpful for manipulating icons:
feather.icons.circle.toSvg()
// '<svg class="feather feather-circle" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>'
feather.icons.circle.toSvg({ 'stroke-width': 1 })
// '<svg class="feather feather-circle" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="1" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>'
feather.icons.circle.toSvg({ class: 'foo bar' })
// '<svg class="feather feather-circle foo bar" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>'
feather.replace([attrs])
Replaces all elements that have a
data-feather attribute with SVG markup corresponding to the element's
data-feather attribute value.
|Name
|Type
|Description
attrs (optional)
|Object
|Key-value pairs in the
attrs object will be mapped to HTML attributes on the
<svg> tag (e.g.
{ foo: 'bar' } maps to
foo="bar"). All default attributes on the
<svg> tag can be overridden with the
attrs object.
Note:
feather.replace()only works in a browser environment.
Simple usage:
<i data-feather="circle"></i>
<!--
<i> will be replaced with:
<svg class="feather feather-circle" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>
-->
<script>
feather.replace()
</script>
You can pass
feather.replace() an
attrs object:
<i data-feather="circle"></i>
<!--
<i> will be replaced with:
<svg class="feather feather-circle foo bar" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="1" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>
-->
<script>
feather.replace({ class: 'foo bar', 'stroke-width': 1 })
</script>
All attributes on the placeholder element (i.e.
<i>) will be copied to the
<svg> tag:
<i data-feather="circle" id="my-circle" class="foo bar" stroke-width="1"></i>
<!--
<i> will be replaced with:
<svg id="my-circle" class="feather feather-circle foo bar" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="1" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>
-->
<script>
feather.replace()
</script>
feather.toSvg(name, [attrs])
Note:
feather.toSvg()is deprecated. Please use
feather.icons[name].toSvg()instead.
Returns an SVG string.
|Name
|Type
|Description
name
|string
|Icon name
attrs (optional)
|Object
|Key-value pairs in the
attrs object will be mapped to HTML attributes on the
<svg> tag (e.g.
{ foo: 'bar' } maps to
foo="bar"). All default attributes on the
<svg> tag can be overridden with the
attrs object.
feather.toSvg('circle')
// '<svg class="feather feather-circle" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>'
feather.toSvg('circle', { 'stroke-width': 1 })
// '<svg class="feather feather-circle" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="1" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>'
feather.toSvg('circle', { class: 'foo bar' })
// '<svg class="feather feather-circle foo bar" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round"><circle cx="12" cy="12" r="10"></circle></svg>'
For more info on how to contribute please see the contribution guidelines.
Caught a mistake or want to contribute to the documentation? Edit this page on Github
Feather is licensed under the MIT License.