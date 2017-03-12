command line HTTP server tool for serving up local files, similar to
python -mSimpleHTTPServer
First, install Node.js. Then:
npm install -g httpserver
run
httpserver on the command line to fire up a server on
0.0.0.0 port
8080.
$ httpserver
{
"lo0": "127.0.0.1",
"en1": "10.0.1.204"
}
server started: http://0.0.0.0:8080
See the page at http://localhost:8080.
htppserver will serve out of your current working directory.
You can pass in arguments to change the port and host, as well as environmental variables
$ httpserver 80 localhost
or
$ HTTPSERVER_PORT=80 HTTPSERVER_HOST=127.0.0.1 httpserver
example
$ httpserver
{
"lo0": "127.0.0.1",
"en1": "10.0.1.204"
}
server started: http://0.0.0.0:8080
127.0.0.1 - - [30/Oct/2013:18:24:38 -0400] "GET / HTTP/1.1" 200 - "-" "curl/7.30.0"
127.0.0.1 - - [30/Oct/2013:18:24:41 -0400] "GET /test/ HTTP/1.1" 404 - "-" "curl/7.30.0"
HTTPSERVER_HOST host to serve from, defaults to
0.0.0.0
HTTPSERVER_PORT port to serve from, defaults to
8080
HTTPSERVER_NO_INDEX disable reading of index.html/index.htm if found
HTTPSERVER_NO_DIR_LISTING return 403 for directory listings
usage: httpserver [options] [port] [host]
options
-d, --disable-index disable reading of index.html/index.htm if found, env HTTPSERVER_NO_INDEX
-h, --help print this message and exit
-H, --host <host> the host address on which to listen, env HTTPSERVER_HOST defaults to '0.0.0.0'
-n, --no-indexes return 403 for directory requests instead of a directory listing, env HTTPSERVER_NO_DIR_LISTING
-p, --port <port> the port on which to listen, env HTTPSERVER_PORT, defaults to 8080
-u, --updates check for available updates on npm
-v, --version print the version number and exit
There are a lot of packages in npm that do the same thing. I wanted something that
closely mimicked Python's
python -m SimpleHTTPServer with the following conditions.
?json for JSON
MIT