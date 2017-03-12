httpserver

command line HTTP server tool for serving up local files, similar to python -mSimpleHTTPServer

Installation

First, install Node.js. Then:

npm install -g httpserver

Usage

run httpserver on the command line to fire up a server on 0.0.0.0 port 8080 .

$ httpserver { "lo0" : "127.0.0.1" , "en1" : "10.0.1.204" } server started: http:

See the page at http://localhost:8080.

htppserver will serve out of your current working directory.

You can pass in arguments to change the port and host, as well as environmental variables

httpserver 80 localhost

or

$ HTTPSERVER_PORT=80 HTTPSERVER_HOST=127.0.0.1 httpserver

example

$ httpserver { "lo0": "127.0.0.1" , "en1": "10.0.1.204" } server started: http://0.0.0.0:8080 127.0 .0 .1 - - [30/Oct/2013:18:24:38 -0400 ] "GET / HTTP/1.1" 200 - "-" "curl/7.30.0" 127.0 .0 .1 - - [30/Oct/2013:18:24:41 -0400 ] "GET /test/ HTTP/1.1" 404 - "-" "curl/7.30.0"

Environmental Variables

HTTPSERVER_HOST host to serve from, defaults to 0.0.0.0

host to serve from, defaults to HTTPSERVER_PORT port to serve from, defaults to 8080

port to serve from, defaults to HTTPSERVER_NO_INDEX disable reading of index.html/index.htm if found

disable reading of index.html/index.htm if found HTTPSERVER_NO_DIR_LISTING return 403 for directory listings

Advanced Usage

usage : httpserver [options] [port] [host] command line HTTP server tool for serving up local files, similar to python -mSimpleHTTPServer options -d, --disable-index disable reading of index.html/index.htm if found, env HTTPSERVER_NO_INDEX -h, --help print this message and exit -H, --host <host> the host address on which to listen, env HTTPSERVER_HOST defaults to '0.0.0.0' -n, --no-indexes return 403 for directory requests instead of a directory listing, env HTTPSERVER_NO_DIR_LISTING -p, --port <port> the port on which to listen, env HTTPSERVER_PORT, defaults to 8080 -u, --updates check for available updates on npm -v, --version print the version number and exit

There are a lot of packages in npm that do the same thing. I wanted something that closely mimicked Python's python -m SimpleHTTPServer with the following conditions.

Easy - You shouldn't have to provide arguments to get something easy up and running. The IP addresses on the machine are also printed for you

Configurable - Command line options and environmental variables can modify behavior at runtime

Safe - All other packages I found online were susceptible to directory traversal. This isn't

Simple - All code is in one file

Parsable - GET requests to directories are returned as directory listings, add ?json for JSON

for JSON Proper HTTP - Proper Mime types (using the Mime module) and Caching headers are returned

License

MIT