http.Agent implementation for HTTPS
This module provides an
http.Agent implementation that connects to a specified
HTTP or HTTPS proxy server, and can be used with the built-in
https module.
Specifically, this
Agent implementation connects to an intermediary "proxy"
server and issues the CONNECT HTTP method, which tells the proxy to
open a direct TCP connection to the destination server.
Since this agent implements the CONNECT HTTP method, it also works with other protocols that use this method when connecting over proxies (i.e. WebSockets). See the "Examples" section below for more.
Install with
npm:
$ npm install https-proxy-agent
https module example
var url = require('url');
var https = require('https');
var HttpsProxyAgent = require('https-proxy-agent');
// HTTP/HTTPS proxy to connect to
var proxy = process.env.http_proxy || 'http://168.63.76.32:3128';
console.log('using proxy server %j', proxy);
// HTTPS endpoint for the proxy to connect to
var endpoint = process.argv[2] || 'https://graph.facebook.com/tootallnate';
console.log('attempting to GET %j', endpoint);
var options = url.parse(endpoint);
// create an instance of the `HttpsProxyAgent` class with the proxy server information
var agent = new HttpsProxyAgent(proxy);
options.agent = agent;
https.get(options, function (res) {
console.log('"response" event!', res.headers);
res.pipe(process.stdout);
});
ws WebSocket connection example
var url = require('url');
var WebSocket = require('ws');
var HttpsProxyAgent = require('https-proxy-agent');
// HTTP/HTTPS proxy to connect to
var proxy = process.env.http_proxy || 'http://168.63.76.32:3128';
console.log('using proxy server %j', proxy);
// WebSocket endpoint for the proxy to connect to
var endpoint = process.argv[2] || 'ws://echo.websocket.org';
var parsed = url.parse(endpoint);
console.log('attempting to connect to WebSocket %j', endpoint);
// create an instance of the `HttpsProxyAgent` class with the proxy server information
var options = url.parse(proxy);
var agent = new HttpsProxyAgent(options);
// finally, initiate the WebSocket connection
var socket = new WebSocket(endpoint, { agent: agent });
socket.on('open', function () {
console.log('"open" event!');
socket.send('hello world');
});
socket.on('message', function (data, flags) {
console.log('"message" event! %j %j', data, flags);
socket.close();
});
The
HttpsProxyAgent class implements an
http.Agent subclass that connects
to the specified "HTTP(s) proxy server" in order to proxy HTTPS and/or WebSocket
requests. This is achieved by using the HTTP
CONNECT method.
The
options argument may either be a string URI of the proxy server to use, or an
"options" object with more specific properties:
host - String - Proxy host to connect to (may use
hostname as well). Required.
port - Number - Proxy port to connect to. Required.
protocol - String - If
https:, then use TLS to connect to the proxy.
headers - Object - Additional HTTP headers to be sent on the HTTP CONNECT method.
net.connect()/
tls.connect() functions.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2013 Nathan Rajlich <nathan@tootallnate.net>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.