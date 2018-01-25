Self-signed PEM key and certificate ready for use in your HTTPS server.
A dead simple way to get an HTTPS server running in development with no need to generate the self signed PEM key and certificate.
npm install https-pem
Warning: Upon installation a private key and a self signed
certificate will be generated inside
./node_modules/https-pem. The
certificate is valid for 365 days and no attempt have been made to make
this secure in any way. I suggest only using this for testing and
development where you just need an easy and quick way to run an HTTPS
server with Node.js.
var https = require('https')
var pem = require('https-pem')
var server = https.createServer(pem, function (req, res) {
res.end('This is servered over HTTPS')
})
server.listen(443, function () {
console.log('The server is running on https://localhost')
})
When connecting to an HTTPS server from Node.js that uses a self-signed
certificate,
https.request will normally emit an
error and refuse to
complete the reuqest. To get around that simply set the
rejectUnauthorized option to
false:
var opts = { rejectUnauthorized: false }
var req = https.request(opts, function (res) {
// ...
})
req.end()
If using
curl to connect to a Node.js HTTPS server using a
self-signed certificate, use the
-k option:
curl -k https://localhost:443
The
https-pem module simply exposes an object with two properties:
key and
cert.
pem.key
The private key (RSA).
pem.cert
The certificate.
MIT