https-pem

by Thomas Watson
2.0.0 (see all)

Self-signed PEM key and certificate ready for use in your HTTPS server

Documentation
3.6K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

https-pem

Self-signed PEM key and certificate ready for use in your HTTPS server.

A dead simple way to get an HTTPS server running in development with no need to generate the self signed PEM key and certificate.

Build status js-standard-style

Installation

npm install https-pem

Warning: Upon installation a private key and a self signed certificate will be generated inside ./node_modules/https-pem. The certificate is valid for 365 days and no attempt have been made to make this secure in any way. I suggest only using this for testing and development where you just need an easy and quick way to run an HTTPS server with Node.js.

Example Usage

var https = require('https')
var pem = require('https-pem')

var server = https.createServer(pem, function (req, res) {
  res.end('This is servered over HTTPS')
})

server.listen(443, function () {
  console.log('The server is running on https://localhost')
})

Connecting

When connecting to an HTTPS server from Node.js that uses a self-signed certificate, https.request will normally emit an error and refuse to complete the reuqest. To get around that simply set the rejectUnauthorized option to false:

var opts = { rejectUnauthorized: false }

var req = https.request(opts, function (res) {
  // ...
})

req.end()

If using curl to connect to a Node.js HTTPS server using a self-signed certificate, use the -k option:

curl -k https://localhost:443

API

The https-pem module simply exposes an object with two properties: key and cert.

pem.key

The private key (RSA).

pem.cert

The certificate.

License

MIT

