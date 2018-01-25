Self-signed PEM key and certificate ready for use in your HTTPS server.

A dead simple way to get an HTTPS server running in development with no need to generate the self signed PEM key and certificate.

Installation

npm install https-pem

Warning: Upon installation a private key and a self signed certificate will be generated inside ./node_modules/https-pem . The certificate is valid for 365 days and no attempt have been made to make this secure in any way. I suggest only using this for testing and development where you just need an easy and quick way to run an HTTPS server with Node.js.

Example Usage

var https = require ( 'https' ) var pem = require ( 'https-pem' ) var server = https.createServer(pem, function ( req, res ) { res.end( 'This is servered over HTTPS' ) }) server.listen( 443 , function ( ) { console .log( 'The server is running on https://localhost' ) })

Connecting

When connecting to an HTTPS server from Node.js that uses a self-signed certificate, https.request will normally emit an error and refuse to complete the reuqest. To get around that simply set the rejectUnauthorized option to false :

var opts = { rejectUnauthorized : false } var req = https.request(opts, function ( res ) { }) req.end()

If using curl to connect to a Node.js HTTPS server using a self-signed certificate, use the -k option:

curl -k https://localhost:443

API

The https-pem module simply exposes an object with two properties: key and cert .

The private key (RSA).

The certificate.

License

MIT