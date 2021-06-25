node-httpreq is a node.js library to do HTTP(S) requests the easy way
Do GET, POST, PUT, PATCH, DELETE, OPTIONS, upload files, use cookies, change headers, ...
Feel free to buy me a pizza 🍕
You can install httpreq using the Node Package Manager (npm):
npm install httpreq
var httpreq = require('httpreq');
httpreq.get('http://www.google.com', function (err, res) {
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log(res.statusCode);
console.log(res.headers);
console.log(res.body);
console.log(res.cookies);
});
Using await/async:
var httpreq = require('httpreq');
var res = await httpreq.get('http://www.google.com');
console.log(res.statusCode);
console.log(res.headers);
console.log(res.body);
console.log(res.cookies);
This module has been updated to support async/await.
In the following examples, simply omit the
callback parameter and prepend it with
await.
Example:
var httpreq = require('httpreq');
var res = await httpreq.post('http://posttestserver.com/post.php', {
parameters: {
name: 'John',
lastname: 'Doe'
}
});
console.log(res.body);
Arguments
username:password
Example without options
var httpreq = require('httpreq');
httpreq.get('http://www.google.com', function (err, res){
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log(res.statusCode);
console.log(res.headers);
console.log(res.body);
});
Example with options
var httpreq = require('httpreq');
httpreq.get('http://posttestserver.com/post.php', {
parameters: {
name: 'John',
lastname: 'Doe'
},
headers:{
'User-Agent': 'Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10.7; rv:18.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/18.0'
},
cookies: [
'token=DGcGUmplWQSjfqEvmu%2BZA%2Fc',
'id=2'
]
}, function (err, res){
if (err){
console.log(err);
}else{
console.log(res.body);
}
});
Arguments
username:password
Example without extra options
var httpreq = require('httpreq');
httpreq.post('http://posttestserver.com/post.php', {
parameters: {
name: 'John',
lastname: 'Doe'
}
}, function (err, res){
if (err){
console.log(err);
}else{
console.log(res.body);
}
});
Example with options
var httpreq = require('httpreq');
httpreq.post('http://posttestserver.com/post.php', {
parameters: {
name: 'John',
lastname: 'Doe'
},
headers:{
'User-Agent': 'Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10.7; rv:18.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/18.0'
},
cookies: [
'token=DGcGUmplWQSjfqEvmu%2BZA%2Fc',
'id=2'
]
}, function (err, res){
if (err){
console.log(err);
}else{
console.log(res.body);
}
});
Same options as httpreq.post(url, [options], callback)
Same options as httpreq.post(url, [options], callback)
Same options as httpreq.get(url, [options], callback) except for the ability to follow redirects.
You can still use
httpreq.uploadFiles({url: 'url', files: {}}, callback), but it's easier to just use POST (or PUT):
Example
var httpreq = require('httpreq');
httpreq.post('http://posttestserver.com/upload.php', {
parameters: {
name: 'John',
lastname: 'Doe'
},
files:{
myfile: __dirname + "/testupload.jpg",
myotherfile: __dirname + "/testupload.jpg"
}
}, function (err, res){
if (err) throw err;
});
To download a binary file, just add binary: true to the options when doing a get or a post.
Example
var httpreq = require('httpreq');
httpreq.get('https://ssl.gstatic.com/gb/images/k1_a31af7ac.png', {binary: true}, function (err, res){
if (err){
console.log(err);
}else{
fs.writeFile(__dirname + '/test.png', res.body, function (err) {
if(err)
console.log("error writing file");
});
}
});
To download a file directly to disk, use the download method provided.
Downloading is done using a stream, so the data is not stored in memory and directly saved to file.
Example
var httpreq = require('httpreq');
httpreq.download(
'https://ssl.gstatic.com/gb/images/k1_a31af7ac.png',
__dirname + '/test.png'
, function (err, progress){
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log(progress);
}, function (err, res){
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log(res);
});
When specifying the
progress callback (3th parameter), you cannot use async/await.
Use the body option to send a custom body (eg. an xml post)
Example
var httpreq = require('httpreq');
httpreq.post('http://posttestserver.com/post.php',{
body: '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>',
headers:{
'Content-Type': 'text/xml',
}},
function (err, res) {
if (err){
console.log(err);
}else{
console.log(res.body);
}
}
);
Example
var httpreq = require('httpreq');
httpreq.post('http://posttestserver.com/post.php', {
proxy: {
host: '10.100.0.126',
port: 8888
}
}, function (err, res){
if (err){
console.log(err);
}else{
console.log(res.body);
}
});
httpreq.doRequest is internally used by httpreq.get() and httpreq.post(). You can use this directly. Everything is stays the same as httpreq.get() or httpreq.post() except that the following options MUST be passed:
Install all depedencies with
npm install
Install mocha with
npm install mocha -g
Run tests:
mocha test/tests.js
Run the async/await tests:
mocha test/tests-async.js
I use this lib in all my API-related packages. Now with the promises support it is super easy to integrate. I love how lightweight it is and no dependencies!