by Sam
0.5.2

a node.js library to do HTTP(S) requests the easy way

Readme

node-httpreq

node-httpreq is a node.js library to do HTTP(S) requests the easy way

Do GET, POST, PUT, PATCH, DELETE, OPTIONS, upload files, use cookies, change headers, ...

Install

You can install httpreq using the Node Package Manager (npm):

npm install httpreq

Simple example

var httpreq = require('httpreq');

httpreq.get('http://www.google.com', function (err, res) {
  if (err) return console.log(err);

  console.log(res.statusCode);
  console.log(res.headers);
  console.log(res.body);
  console.log(res.cookies);
});

Using await/async:

var httpreq = require('httpreq');

var res = await httpreq.get('http://www.google.com');

console.log(res.statusCode);
console.log(res.headers);
console.log(res.body);
console.log(res.cookies);

Use with async/await

This module has been updated to support async/await.

In the following examples, simply omit the callback parameter and prepend it with await.

Example:

var httpreq = require('httpreq');

var res = await httpreq.post('http://posttestserver.com/post.php', {
  parameters: {
    name: 'John',
    lastname: 'Doe'
  }
});

console.log(res.body);

How to use

httpreq.get(url, [options], callback)

Arguments

  • url: The url to connect to. Can be http or https.
  • options: (all are optional) The following options can be passed:
    • parameters: an object of query parameters
    • headers: an object of headers
    • cookies: an array of cookies
    • auth: a string for basic authentication. For example username:password
    • binary: true/false (default: false), if true, res.body will a buffer containing the binary data
    • allowRedirects: (default: true , only with httpreq.get() ), if true, redirects will be followed
    • maxRedirects: (default: 10 ). For example 1 redirect will allow for one normal request and 1 extra redirected request.
    • timeout: (default: none ). Adds a timeout to the http(s) request. Should be in milliseconds.
    • proxy, if you want to pass your request through a http(s) proxy server:
      • host: eg: "192.168.0.1"
      • port: eg: 8888
      • protocol: (default: 'http' ) can be 'http' or 'https'
    • rejectUnauthorized: validate certificate for request with HTTPS. More here
  • callback(err, res): A callback function which is called when the request is complete. res contains the headers ( res.headers ), the http status code ( res.statusCode ) and the body ( res.body )

Example without options

var httpreq = require('httpreq');

httpreq.get('http://www.google.com', function (err, res){
  if (err) return console.log(err);

  console.log(res.statusCode);
  console.log(res.headers);
  console.log(res.body);
});

Example with options

var httpreq = require('httpreq');

httpreq.get('http://posttestserver.com/post.php', {
  parameters: {
    name: 'John',
    lastname: 'Doe'
  },
  headers:{
    'User-Agent': 'Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10.7; rv:18.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/18.0'
  },
  cookies: [
    'token=DGcGUmplWQSjfqEvmu%2BZA%2Fc',
    'id=2'
  ]
}, function (err, res){
  if (err){
    console.log(err);
  }else{
    console.log(res.body);
  }
});

httpreq.post(url, [options], callback)

Arguments

  • url: The url to connect to. Can be http or https.
  • options: (all are optional) The following options can be passed:
    • parameters: an object of post parameters (content-type is set to application/x-www-form-urlencoded; charset=UTF-8)
    • json: if you want to send json directly (content-type is set to application/json)
    • files: an object of files to upload (content-type is set to multipart/form-data; boundary=xxx)
    • body: custom body content you want to send. If used, previous options will be ignored and your custom body will be sent. (content-type will not be set)
    • headers: an object of headers
    • cookies: an array of cookies
    • auth: a string for basic authentication. For example username:password
    • binary: true/false (default: false ), if true, res.body will be a buffer containing the binary data
    • allowRedirects: (default: false ), if true, redirects will be followed
    • maxRedirects: (default: 10 ). For example 1 redirect will allow for one normal request and 1 extra redirected request.
    • encodePostParameters: (default: true ), if true, POST/PUT parameters names will be URL encoded.
    • timeout: (default: none). Adds a timeout to the http(s) request. Should be in milliseconds.
    • proxy, if you want to pass your request through a http(s) proxy server:
      • host: eg: "192.168.0.1"
      • port: eg: 8888
      • protocol: (default: 'http' ) can be 'http' or 'https'
    • rejectUnauthorized: validate certificate for request with HTTPS. More here
  • callback(err, res): A callback function which is called when the request is complete. res contains the headers ( res.headers ), the http status code ( res.statusCode ) and the body ( res.body )

Example without extra options

var httpreq = require('httpreq');

httpreq.post('http://posttestserver.com/post.php', {
  parameters: {
    name: 'John',
    lastname: 'Doe'
  }
}, function (err, res){
  if (err){
    console.log(err);
  }else{
    console.log(res.body);
  }
});

Example with options

var httpreq = require('httpreq');

httpreq.post('http://posttestserver.com/post.php', {
  parameters: {
    name: 'John',
    lastname: 'Doe'
  },
  headers:{
    'User-Agent': 'Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10.7; rv:18.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/18.0'
  },
  cookies: [
    'token=DGcGUmplWQSjfqEvmu%2BZA%2Fc',
    'id=2'
  ]
}, function (err, res){
  if (err){
    console.log(err);
  }else{
    console.log(res.body);
  }
});

httpreq.put(url, [options], callback)

Same options as httpreq.post(url, [options], callback)

### httpreq.delete(url, [options], callback)

Same options as httpreq.post(url, [options], callback)

### httpreq.options(url, [options], callback)

Same options as httpreq.get(url, [options], callback) except for the ability to follow redirects.

### Uploading files

You can still use httpreq.uploadFiles({url: 'url', files: {}}, callback), but it's easier to just use POST (or PUT):

Example

var httpreq = require('httpreq');

httpreq.post('http://posttestserver.com/upload.php', {
  parameters: {
    name: 'John',
    lastname: 'Doe'
  },
  files:{
    myfile: __dirname + "/testupload.jpg",
    myotherfile: __dirname + "/testupload.jpg"
  }
}, function (err, res){
  if (err) throw err;
});

Downloading a binary file

To download a binary file, just add binary: true to the options when doing a get or a post.

Example

var httpreq = require('httpreq');

httpreq.get('https://ssl.gstatic.com/gb/images/k1_a31af7ac.png', {binary: true}, function (err, res){
  if (err){
    console.log(err);
  }else{
    fs.writeFile(__dirname + '/test.png', res.body, function (err) {
      if(err)
        console.log("error writing file");
    });
  }
});

Downloading a file directly to disk

To download a file directly to disk, use the download method provided.

Downloading is done using a stream, so the data is not stored in memory and directly saved to file.

Example

var httpreq = require('httpreq');

httpreq.download(
  'https://ssl.gstatic.com/gb/images/k1_a31af7ac.png',
  __dirname + '/test.png'
, function (err, progress){
  if (err) return console.log(err);
  console.log(progress);
}, function (err, res){
  if (err) return console.log(err);
  console.log(res);
});

When specifying the progress callback (3th parameter), you cannot use async/await.

Sending a custom body

Use the body option to send a custom body (eg. an xml post)

Example

var httpreq = require('httpreq');

httpreq.post('http://posttestserver.com/post.php',{
  body: '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>',
  headers:{
    'Content-Type': 'text/xml',
  }},
  function (err, res) {
    if (err){
      console.log(err);
    }else{
      console.log(res.body);
    }
  }
);

Using a http(s) proxy

Example

var httpreq = require('httpreq');

httpreq.post('http://posttestserver.com/post.php', {
  proxy: {
    host: '10.100.0.126',
    port: 8888
  }
}, function (err, res){
  if (err){
    console.log(err);
  }else{
    console.log(res.body);
  }
});

httpreq.doRequest(options, callback)

httpreq.doRequest is internally used by httpreq.get() and httpreq.post(). You can use this directly. Everything is stays the same as httpreq.get() or httpreq.post() except that the following options MUST be passed:

  • url: the url to post the files to
  • method: 'GET', 'POST', 'PUT' or 'DELETE'

Run tests

Install all depedencies with

npm install

Install mocha with

npm install mocha -g

Run tests:

mocha test/tests.js

Run the async/await tests:

mocha test/tests-async.js

I use this lib in all my API-related packages. Now with the promises support it is super easy to integrate. I love how lightweight it is and no dependencies!

