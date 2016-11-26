Description

A module for serving http and https connections over the same port.

Requirements

node.js -- v0.10.0 or newer

Install

npm install httpolyglot

Examples

Simple usage:

var httpolyglot = require ( 'httpolyglot' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); httpolyglot.createServer({ key : fs.readFileSync( 'server.key' ), cert : fs.readFileSync( 'server.crt' ) }, function ( req, res ) { res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end((req.socket.encrypted ? 'HTTPS' : 'HTTP' ) + ' Connection!' ); }).listen( 9000 , 'localhost' , function ( ) { console .log( 'httpolyglot server listening on port 9000' ); });

Simple redirect of all http connections to https:

var httpolyglot = require ( 'httpolyglot' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); httpolyglot.createServer({ key : fs.readFileSync( 'server.key' ), cert : fs.readFileSync( 'server.crt' ) }, function ( req, res ) { if (!req.socket.encrypted) { res.writeHead( 301 , { 'Location' : 'https://localhost:9000' }); return res.end(); } res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end( 'Welcome, HTTPS user!' ); }).listen( 9000 , 'localhost' , function ( ) { console .log( 'httpolyglot server listening on port 9000' ); });

API

Exports

Server - A class similar to https.Server (except instances have setTimeout() from http.Server).

createServer(< object >tlsConfig[, < function >requestListener]) - Server - Creates and returns a new Server instance.

How it Works

TLS and HTTP connections are easy to distinguish based on the first byte sent by clients trying to connect. See this comment for more information.