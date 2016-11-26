A module for serving http and https connections over the same port.
npm install httpolyglot
var httpolyglot = require('httpolyglot');
var fs = require('fs');
httpolyglot.createServer({
key: fs.readFileSync('server.key'),
cert: fs.readFileSync('server.crt')
}, function(req, res) {
res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain' });
res.end((req.socket.encrypted ? 'HTTPS' : 'HTTP') + ' Connection!');
}).listen(9000, 'localhost', function() {
console.log('httpolyglot server listening on port 9000');
// visit http://localhost:9000 and https://localhost:9000 in your browser ...
});
var httpolyglot = require('httpolyglot');
var fs = require('fs');
httpolyglot.createServer({
key: fs.readFileSync('server.key'),
cert: fs.readFileSync('server.crt')
}, function(req, res) {
if (!req.socket.encrypted) {
res.writeHead(301, { 'Location': 'https://localhost:9000' });
return res.end();
}
res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain' });
res.end('Welcome, HTTPS user!');
}).listen(9000, 'localhost', function() {
console.log('httpolyglot server listening on port 9000');
// visit http://localhost:9000 and https://localhost:9000 in your browser ...
});
Server - A class similar to https.Server (except instances have
setTimeout() from http.Server).
createServer(< object >tlsConfig[, < function >requestListener]) - Server - Creates and returns a new Server instance.
TLS and HTTP connections are easy to distinguish based on the first byte sent by clients trying to connect. See this comment for more information.