openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
htt

httpolyglot

by mscdex
0.1.2 (see all)

Serve http and https connections over the same port with node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.9K

GitHub Stars

166

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Description

A module for serving http and https connections over the same port.

Requirements

Install

npm install httpolyglot

Examples

  • Simple usage:
var httpolyglot = require('httpolyglot');
var fs = require('fs');

httpolyglot.createServer({
  key: fs.readFileSync('server.key'),
  cert: fs.readFileSync('server.crt')
}, function(req, res) {
  res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain' });
  res.end((req.socket.encrypted ? 'HTTPS' : 'HTTP') + ' Connection!');
}).listen(9000, 'localhost', function() {
  console.log('httpolyglot server listening on port 9000');
  // visit http://localhost:9000 and https://localhost:9000 in your browser ...
});
  • Simple redirect of all http connections to https:
var httpolyglot = require('httpolyglot');
var fs = require('fs');

httpolyglot.createServer({
  key: fs.readFileSync('server.key'),
  cert: fs.readFileSync('server.crt')
}, function(req, res) {
  if (!req.socket.encrypted) {
    res.writeHead(301, { 'Location': 'https://localhost:9000' });
    return res.end();
  }
  res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain' });
  res.end('Welcome, HTTPS user!');
}).listen(9000, 'localhost', function() {
  console.log('httpolyglot server listening on port 9000');
  // visit http://localhost:9000 and https://localhost:9000 in your browser ...
});

API

Exports

  • Server - A class similar to https.Server (except instances have setTimeout() from http.Server).

  • createServer(< object >tlsConfig[, < function >requestListener]) - Server - Creates and returns a new Server instance.

How it Works

TLS and HTTP connections are easy to distinguish based on the first byte sent by clients trying to connect. See this comment for more information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial