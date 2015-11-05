httpify

Http in the browser and Node.js with no hassle.

The beauty of this module is that it handles all browserify configurations for which module to load for server or browser.

Install

npm install httpify --save

Usage

When using with Browserify, this module returns a shimmed version of the xhr module. When using with Node, it returns the raw request module.

var request = require ( 'httpify' ) var req = request({ url : 'http://somewhere.com' , method : 'GET' , type : 'json' }, function ( err, response, body ) { })

See the documentation for xhr and request for a complete list of options.

TODO