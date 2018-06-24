Exposes HTTP 4xx and 5xx status codes as JavaScript Error objects. The error classes are created using the createError module.

The original use case for httpErrors is to use a custom express error handler that uses the statusCode property of the error instance as the status code for the response, and optionally logs further info from the error.

Installation

Make sure you have node.js and npm installed, then run:

npm install httperrors

Usage

var httpErrors = require ( 'httperrors' ); var myError = httpErrors( 412 ); var err = new httpErrors.NotFound( 'The thing you were looking for was not found' ); console .warn(err.toString()); if (identityCrisis) { throw new httpErrors.ImATeapot( 'Dude...' ); }

The CamelCased error name is exposed as a true property on the instances, so your error handling code becomes quite readable (and you can avoid using instanceof):

if (err.NotFound) { } else if (err.BadGateway) { }

You can also create an error by status code (useful when proxying):

function fetchSomething ( cb ) { var request = require ( 'request' ); request( 'http://example.com/thething' , function ( err, response ) { if (err) { return cb( new (httpErrors[response.statusCode] || httpErrors.BadGateway)()); } }); }

License