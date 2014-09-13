httperr provides Error types for all HTTP error status codes.
There are several libraries that already do this, but most of them either only support a very limited number of status codes, don't capture stack traces correctly or are no longer maintained.
The biggest difference in httperr is that it lets you attach relevant information for the error in a single function call, allowing you to separate your error handling and error response logic without losing the semantics of HTTP status codes.
npm install httperr
git clone https://github.com/pluma/httperr.git
cd httperr
npm install
var httperr = require('httperr');
var err = httperr[404]('The path "/example" could not be resolved');
console.log(err);
/*
{ [NotFound: The path "/example" could not be resolved]
title: 'Not Found',
name: 'NotFound',
code: 'NOT_FOUND',
statusCode: 404,
message: 'The path "/example" could not be resolved'
}
*/
throw err;
/*
NotFound: The path "/example" could not be resolved
at ...
*/
console.log(httperr.methodNotAllowed({allowed: ['GET', 'POST']}));
/*
{ [MethodNotAllowed]
title: 'Method Not Allowed',
name: 'MethodNotAllowed',
code: 'METHOD_NOT_ALLOWED',
statusCode: 405,
message: '',
allowed: ['GET', 'POST']
}
*/
err = new httperr.NotFound();
console.log(err);
/*
{ [NotFound]
title: 'Not Found',
name: 'NotFound',
code: 'NOT_FOUND',
statusCode: 404,
message: 'The path "/example" could not be resolved'
}
*/
console.log(err instanceof httperr.NotFound); // true
console.log(err instanceof httperr.notFound); // true
console.log(err instanceof httperr['404']); // true
console.log(err instanceof httperr.MethodNotAllowed); // false
console.log(err instanceof httperr.HttpError); // true
console.log(err instanceof Error); // true
Creates an Error object. The
new keyword is optional.
Example:
new httperr.NotFound({message: 'That does not exist'});
If
extra is given and is an object, its properties will be copied to the new Error object before
config is applied.
If
config is a string, it will be treated as
config.message.
If
config is an
Error object, it will be treated as
config.cause.
If
config is an object, it can have the following properties:
A descriptive human-readable title describing the error's cause.
The underlying exception that caused the HTTP error.
A detailed human-readable description of the error's cause and possible solutions.
The methods allowed for this URL.
This property is only available for
405 Method Not Allowed errors and can be used to populate the
Allow header.
The minimum delay before the request should be attempted again.
This property is only available for
429 Too Many Requests and
420 Enhance Your Calm (Twitter API) errors and can be used to populate the
Retry-After header.
The parameters with which the request should be retried.
This property is only available for
449 Retry With (Microsoft) errors and can be used to populate the response status message.
The location for which the request should be repeated.
This property is only available for
451 Redirect (Microsoft) errors and can be used to populate the proprietary
X-MS-Location response header.
See above.
Example:
httperr[404]({message: 'That does not exist either'});
See above.
Example:
httperr.notFound({message: 'This link is dead, too'})
Creates a new error type for the given HTTP error status.
Takes the following arguments:
A human-readable title for the HTTP error.
The HTTP response status code for the HTTP error.
A function which will be invoked as a method of the new error with the
config argument immediately after the error is created by the factory. Can be used to process additional error-specific configuration parameters.
The base type for all
httperr error types. You probably don't want to use this directly.
Returns a JSON serializable representation of this
httperr error (including any nested
Error objects).
Takes the following arguments:
One or more strings or regular expressions against which the property names of
Error objects including
httperr errors will be matched. Any matching properties will not be copied to the returned object.
Example:
var err = httperr.notFound('File Not Found');
console.log(err.toObject());
/*
{
name: 'NotFound',
code: 'NOT_FOUND',
title: 'Not Found',
statusCode: 404,
message: 'File Not Found',
stack: '…'
}
*/
console.log(err.toObject('stack', /^title$/));
/*
{
name: 'NotFound',
code: 'NOT_FOUND',
statusCode: 404,
message: 'File Not Found'
}
*/
This is free and unencumbered public domain software. For more information, see http://unlicense.org/ or the accompanying UNLICENSE file.