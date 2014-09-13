openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
htt

httperr

by Alan Plum
1.0.0 (see all)

HTTP status codes as JavaScript errors.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Synopsis

httperr provides Error types for all HTTP error status codes.

stability 3 - stable license - Unlicense Flattr this

Build Status Coverage Status Dependencies

NPM status

Why?

There are several libraries that already do this, but most of them either only support a very limited number of status codes, don't capture stack traces correctly or are no longer maintained.

The biggest difference in httperr is that it lets you attach relevant information for the error in a single function call, allowing you to separate your error handling and error response logic without losing the semantics of HTTP status codes.

Install

With NPM

npm install httperr

From source

git clone https://github.com/pluma/httperr.git
cd httperr
npm install

Basic usage example

var httperr = require('httperr');

var err = httperr[404]('The path "/example" could not be resolved');
console.log(err);
/*
{ [NotFound: The path "/example" could not be resolved]
  title: 'Not Found',
  name: 'NotFound',
  code: 'NOT_FOUND',
  statusCode: 404,
  message: 'The path "/example" could not be resolved'
}
*/
throw err;
/*
NotFound: The path "/example" could not be resolved
    at ...
*/

console.log(httperr.methodNotAllowed({allowed: ['GET', 'POST']}));
/*
{ [MethodNotAllowed]
  title: 'Method Not Allowed',
  name: 'MethodNotAllowed',
  code: 'METHOD_NOT_ALLOWED',
  statusCode: 405,
  message: '',
  allowed: ['GET', 'POST']
}
*/

err = new httperr.NotFound();
console.log(err);
/*
{ [NotFound]
  title: 'Not Found',
  name: 'NotFound',
  code: 'NOT_FOUND',
  statusCode: 404,
  message: 'The path "/example" could not be resolved'
}
*/

console.log(err instanceof httperr.NotFound); // true
console.log(err instanceof httperr.notFound); // true
console.log(err instanceof httperr['404']); // true
console.log(err instanceof httperr.MethodNotAllowed); // false
console.log(err instanceof httperr.HttpError); // true
console.log(err instanceof Error); // true

API

new httperr.{ErrorName}([config, [extra:Object]]):Error

Creates an Error object. The new keyword is optional.

Example:

new httperr.NotFound({message: 'That does not exist'});

If extra is given and is an object, its properties will be copied to the new Error object before config is applied.

If config is a string, it will be treated as config.message.

If config is an Error object, it will be treated as config.cause.

If config is an object, it can have the following properties:

config.message (optional)

A descriptive human-readable title describing the error's cause.

config.cause (optional)

The underlying exception that caused the HTTP error.

config.details (optional)

A detailed human-readable description of the error's cause and possible solutions.

config.allowed (optional)

The methods allowed for this URL.

This property is only available for 405 Method Not Allowed errors and can be used to populate the Allow header.

config.retryAfter (optional)

The minimum delay before the request should be attempted again.

This property is only available for 429 Too Many Requests and 420 Enhance Your Calm (Twitter API) errors and can be used to populate the Retry-After header.

config.parameters (optional)

The parameters with which the request should be retried.

This property is only available for 449 Retry With (Microsoft) errors and can be used to populate the response status message.

config.location (optional)

The location for which the request should be repeated.

This property is only available for 451 Redirect (Microsoft) errors and can be used to populate the proprietary X-MS-Location response header.

httperr.{statusCode}([config, [extra:Object]]):Error

See above.

Example:

httperr[404]({message: 'That does not exist either'});

httperr.{errorName}([config, [extra:Object]]):Error

See above.

Example:

httperr.notFound({message: 'This link is dead, too'})

httperr.createHttpError(status:Number, title:String, [init:Function]):Function

Creates a new error type for the given HTTP error status.

Takes the following arguments:

title

A human-readable title for the HTTP error.

status

The HTTP response status code for the HTTP error.

init (optional)

A function which will be invoked as a method of the new error with the config argument immediately after the error is created by the factory. Can be used to process additional error-specific configuration parameters.

new httperr.HttpError(config)

The base type for all httperr error types. You probably don't want to use this directly.

httperr.HttpError::toObject([skip…]):Object

Returns a JSON serializable representation of this httperr error (including any nested Error objects).

Takes the following arguments:

skip (optional)

One or more strings or regular expressions against which the property names of Error objects including httperr errors will be matched. Any matching properties will not be copied to the returned object.

Example:

var err = httperr.notFound('File Not Found');
console.log(err.toObject());
/*
{
  name: 'NotFound',
  code: 'NOT_FOUND',
  title: 'Not Found',
  statusCode: 404,
  message: 'File Not Found',
  stack: '…'
}
*/
console.log(err.toObject('stack', /^title$/));
/*
{
  name: 'NotFound',
  code: 'NOT_FOUND',
  statusCode: 404,
  message: 'File Not Found'
}
*/

Unlicense

This is free and unencumbered public domain software. For more information, see http://unlicense.org/ or the accompanying UNLICENSE file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial