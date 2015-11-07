Http backend mock module for protractor
npm install httpbackend
include angular mock script https://github.com/angular/bower-angular-mocks
var HttpBackend = require('httpbackend');
var backend = null;
describe('Test Http backend methods', function() {
beforeEach(function() {
backend = new HttpBackend(browser);
});
afterEach(function() {
backend.clear();
});
it('Test whenGET with string response', function() {
backend.whenGET(/result/).respond('raoul');
browser.get('http://127.0.0.1:8080');
var result = element(by.binding('result'));
expect(result.getText()).toEqual('raoul');
});
it('Test whenPOST with function as response', function() {
backend.whenPOST(/result/).respond(function(method, url, data) {
return [200, data];
});
browser.get('http://127.0.0.1:8080');
element(by.css('#buttonPOST')).click();
var result = element(by.binding('result'));
expect(result.getText()).toEqual('postedData');
});
});
HttpBackend workflow is quite simple:
when*or when you call manually
backend.sync(), fixtures is synchronised with your angularjs app.
For perfomance issue you can disable auto sync:
var backend = new HttpBackend(brower, {autoSync: false});
//Then you should manually call sync function
backend.whenGET(/results/).respond('raoul');
backend.whenGET(/responses/).respond('raoul');
backend.sync();
when GET, POST, HEAD, PUT, JSONP add a fixtures, accept literal object, or a callback
sync, manualy sync fixtures
clear, clear http backend module
reset, reset all fixture
Init project
bower install
npm install
Update Webdriver (used by Grunt)
./node_modules/.bin/webdriver-manager update
Launch test
npm test
MIT