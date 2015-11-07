openbase logo
httpbackend

by Nicolas Chaulet
2.0.0 (see all)

Http backend mock module for protractor

Popularity

Downloads/wk

213

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Http Backend

Build Status

Http backend mock module for protractor

Installation

npm install httpbackend

include angular mock script https://github.com/angular/bower-angular-mocks

Simple Usage

var HttpBackend = require('httpbackend');
var backend = null;

describe('Test Http backend methods', function() {

    beforeEach(function() {
        backend = new HttpBackend(browser);
    });

    afterEach(function() {
        backend.clear();
    });

    it('Test whenGET with string response', function() {
        backend.whenGET(/result/).respond('raoul');

        browser.get('http://127.0.0.1:8080');

        var result = element(by.binding('result'));
        expect(result.getText()).toEqual('raoul');
    });

    it('Test whenPOST with function as response', function() {
        backend.whenPOST(/result/).respond(function(method, url, data) {
            return [200, data];
        });

        browser.get('http://127.0.0.1:8080');

        element(by.css('#buttonPOST')).click();

        var result = element(by.binding('result'));
        expect(result.getText()).toEqual('postedData');
    });
});

Advanced Usage

Workflow

HttpBackend workflow is quite simple:

  • On browser.get()` a mock module is injected to your angularjs application
  • On when*or when you call manually backend.sync(), fixtures is synchronised with your angularjs app.

Increase perfomance

For perfomance issue you can disable auto sync:

    var backend = new HttpBackend(brower, {autoSync: false});

    //Then you should manually call sync function
    backend.whenGET(/results/).respond('raoul');
    backend.whenGET(/responses/).respond('raoul');
    backend.sync();

Httpbackend Methods

  • when GET, POST, HEAD, PUT, JSONP add a fixtures, accept literal object, or a callback
  • sync, manualy sync fixtures
  • clear, clear http backend module
  • reset, reset all fixture

Development and test

Init project

bower install
npm install

Update Webdriver (used by Grunt)

./node_modules/.bin/webdriver-manager update

Launch test

npm test

Licence

MIT

