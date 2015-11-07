Http Backend

Http backend mock module for protractor

Installation

npm install httpbackend

include angular mock script https://github.com/angular/bower-angular-mocks

Simple Usage

var HttpBackend = require ( 'httpbackend' ); var backend = null ; describe( 'Test Http backend methods' , function ( ) { beforeEach( function ( ) { backend = new HttpBackend(browser); }); afterEach( function ( ) { backend.clear(); }); it( 'Test whenGET with string response' , function ( ) { backend.whenGET( /result/ ).respond( 'raoul' ); browser.get( 'http://127.0.0.1:8080' ); var result = element(by.binding( 'result' )); expect(result.getText()).toEqual( 'raoul' ); }); it( 'Test whenPOST with function as response' , function ( ) { backend.whenPOST( /result/ ).respond( function ( method, url, data ) { return [ 200 , data]; }); browser.get( 'http://127.0.0.1:8080' ); element(by.css( '#buttonPOST' )).click(); var result = element(by.binding( 'result' )); expect(result.getText()).toEqual( 'postedData' ); }); });

Advanced Usage

Workflow

HttpBackend workflow is quite simple:

On browser.get()` a mock module is injected to your angularjs application

On when* or when you call manually backend.sync() , fixtures is synchronised with your angularjs app.

Increase perfomance

For perfomance issue you can disable auto sync:

var backend = new HttpBackend(brower, { autoSync : false }); backend.whenGET( /results/ ).respond( 'raoul' ); backend.whenGET( /responses/ ).respond( 'raoul' ); backend.sync();

Httpbackend Methods

when GET, POST, HEAD, PUT, JSONP add a fixtures, accept literal object, or a callback

add a fixtures, accept literal object, or a callback sync , manualy sync fixtures

, manualy sync fixtures clear , clear http backend module

, clear http backend module reset , reset all fixture

Development and test

Init project

bower install npm install

Update Webdriver (used by Grunt)

./node_modules/.bin/webdriver-manager update

Launch test

npm test

Licence

MIT