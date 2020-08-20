http2spy

Spy on nodejs' built-in http2 module and assert against requests that have been performed:

const assert = require ( "assert" ); const http2spy = require ( "http2spy" ); const myClient = http2spy.require( require .resolve( "./lib/my-client" )); assert.strictEqual(http2spy.requests[ 0 ][ ":method" ], 'GET' );

Passing Additional Stubs

http2spy is just a thin wrapper on top of proxyquire, if you would like to pass additional libraries to stub, simply provide them as a second parameter:

const myClient = http2spy.require( require .resolve( "./lib/my-client" ), { 'second-library' : { foo : () => {} } });

License

Apache Version 2.0