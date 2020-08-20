openbase logo
http2spy

by Benjamin E. Coe
2.0.2 (see all)

test helpers for working with Node.js' http2 module

Overview

1.7K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

http2spy

Build Status nycrc config on GitHub Conventional Commits

Spy on nodejs' built-in http2 module and assert against requests that have been performed:

const assert = require("assert");
const http2spy = require("http2spy");
const myClient = http2spy.require(require.resolve("./lib/my-client"));

// do something with your http2 API client, e.g.,
// client.request({ ":method": "GET", ":path": "/" });

// now examine the requests:
assert.strictEqual(http2spy.requests[0][":method"], 'GET');

Passing Additional Stubs

http2spy is just a thin wrapper on top of proxyquire, if you would like to pass additional libraries to stub, simply provide them as a second parameter:

const myClient = http2spy.require(require.resolve("./lib/my-client"), {
  'second-library': {
    foo: () => {}
  }
});

License

Apache Version 2.0

