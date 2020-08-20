Spy on nodejs' built-in http2 module and assert against requests that have been performed:
const assert = require("assert");
const http2spy = require("http2spy");
const myClient = http2spy.require(require.resolve("./lib/my-client"));
// do something with your http2 API client, e.g.,
// client.request({ ":method": "GET", ":path": "/" });
// now examine the requests:
assert.strictEqual(http2spy.requests[0][":method"], 'GET');
http2spy is just a thin wrapper on top of proxyquire, if you would like to pass additional libraries to stub, simply provide them as a second parameter:
const myClient = http2spy.require(require.resolve("./lib/my-client"), {
'second-library': {
foo: () => {}
}
});
Apache Version 2.0