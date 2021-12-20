HTTP/2 client, just with the familiar
This package was created to support HTTP/2 without the need to rewrite your code.
I recommend adapting to the
http2 module if possible - it's much simpler to use and has many cool features!
Tip:
http2-wrapper is very useful when you rely on other modules that use the HTTP/1 API and you want to support HTTP/2.
Pro Tip: While the native
http2 doesn't have agents yet, you can use
http2-wrapper Agents and still operate on the native HTTP/2 streams.
$ npm install http2-wrapper
$ yarn add http2-wrapper
const http2 = require('http2-wrapper');
const options = {
hostname: 'nghttp2.org',
protocol: 'https:',
path: '/httpbin/post',
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'content-length': 6
}
};
const request = http2.request(options, response => {
console.log('statusCode:', response.statusCode);
console.log('headers:', response.headers);
const body = [];
response.on('data', chunk => {
body.push(chunk);
});
response.on('end', () => {
console.log('body:', Buffer.concat(body).toString());
});
});
request.on('error', console.error);
request.write('123');
request.end('456');
// statusCode: 200
// headers: [Object: null prototype] {
// ':status': 200,
// date: 'Fri, 27 Sep 2019 19:45:46 GMT',
// 'content-type': 'application/json',
// 'access-control-allow-origin': '*',
// 'access-control-allow-credentials': 'true',
// 'content-length': '239',
// 'x-backend-header-rtt': '0.002516',
// 'strict-transport-security': 'max-age=31536000',
// server: 'nghttpx',
// via: '1.1 nghttpx',
// 'alt-svc': 'h3-23=":4433"; ma=3600',
// 'x-frame-options': 'SAMEORIGIN',
// 'x-xss-protection': '1; mode=block',
// 'x-content-type-options': 'nosniff'
// }
// body: {
// "args": {},
// "data": "123456",
// "files": {},
// "form": {},
// "headers": {
// "Content-Length": "6",
// "Host": "nghttp2.org"
// },
// "json": 123456,
// "origin": "xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx",
// "url": "https://nghttp2.org/httpbin/post"
// }
Note: The
session option was renamed to
tlsSession for better readability.
Note: The
timeout option applies to HTTP/2 streams only. In order to set session timeout, pass an Agent with custom
timeout option set.
Performs ALPN negotiation.
Returns a Promise giving proper
ClientRequest instance (depending on the ALPN).
Note: The
agent option represents an object with
http,
https and
http2 properties.
const http2 = require('http2-wrapper');
const options = {
hostname: 'httpbin.org',
protocol: 'http:', // Try changing this to https:
path: '/post',
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'content-length': 6
}
};
(async () => {
try {
const request = await http2.auto(options, response => {
console.log('statusCode:', response.statusCode);
console.log('headers:', response.headers);
const body = [];
response.on('data', chunk => body.push(chunk));
response.on('end', () => {
console.log('body:', Buffer.concat(body).toString());
});
});
request.on('error', console.error);
request.write('123');
request.end('456');
} catch (error) {
console.error(error);
}
})();
// statusCode: 200
// headers: { connection: 'close',
// server: 'gunicorn/19.9.0',
// date: 'Sat, 15 Dec 2018 18:19:32 GMT',
// 'content-type': 'application/json',
// 'content-length': '259',
// 'access-control-allow-origin': '*',
// 'access-control-allow-credentials': 'true',
// via: '1.1 vegur' }
// body: {
// "args": {},
// "data": "123456",
// "files": {},
// "form": {},
// "headers": {
// "Connection": "close",
// "Content-Length": "6",
// "Host": "httpbin.org"
// },
// "json": 123456,
// "origin": "xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx",
// "url": "http://httpbin.org/post"
// }
An instance of
quick-lru used for ALPN cache.
There is a maximum of 100 entries. You can modify the limit through
protocolCache.maxSize - note that the change will be visible globally.
Type:
Map<string, string>
This is the store where cached ALPN protocols are put into.
Type:
Map<string, Promise>
This is the store that contains pending ALPN negotiation promises.
Type:
(options, callback) => TLSSocket | Promise<TLSSocket>
See https://github.com/szmarczak/resolve-alpn#connect
Returns a
Promise<{alpnProtocol: string}>.
Same as
https.request.
Type:
Http2Session
The session used to make the actual request. If none provided, it will use
options.agent to get one.
Same as
https.get.
Same as
https.ClientRequest.
Same as
https.IncomingMessage.
Note: this is not compatible with the classic
http.Agent.
Usage example:
const http2 = require('http2-wrapper');
class MyAgent extends http2.Agent {
createConnection(origin, options) {
console.log(`Connecting to ${http2.Agent.normalizeOrigin(origin)}`);
return http2.Agent.connect(origin, options);
}
}
http2.get({
hostname: 'google.com',
agent: new MyAgent()
}, response => {
response.on('data', chunk => console.log(`Received chunk of ${chunk.length} bytes`));
});
Each option is an
Agent property and can be changed later.
Type:
number
Default:
0
If there's no activity after
timeout milliseconds, the session will be closed. If
0, no timeout is applied.
Type:
number
Default:
Infinity
The maximum amount of sessions in total.
Type:
number
Default:
10
The maximum amount of empty sessions in total. An empty session is a session with no pending requests.
Type:
number
Default:
100
The maximum amount of cached TLS sessions.
Type:
string
Default:
https:
Type:
object
Default:
{enablePush: false}
Settings used by the current agent instance.
Returns a string representing normalized options.
Agent.normalizeOptions({servername: 'example.com'});
// => ':::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::'
Type:
string
URL
object
Origin used to create new session.
Type:
object
Options used to create new session.
Returns a Promise giving free
Http2Session. If no free sessions are found, a new one is created.
A session is considered free when pending streams count is less than max concurrent streams settings.
Type:
object
{
reject: error => void,
resolve: session => void
}
If the
listener argument is present, the Promise will resolve immediately. It will use the
resolve function to pass the session.
Returns a Promise giving
Http2Stream.
Returns a new
TLSSocket. It defaults to
Agent.connect(origin, options).
Type:
number
Default:
Number.POSITIVE_INFINITY
Makes an attempt to close empty sessions. Only sessions with 0 concurrent streams will be closed.
Destroys all sessions.
Type:
number
A number of empty sessions.
Type:
number
A number of pending sessions.
Type:
number
A number of all sessions held by the Agent.
agent.on('session', session => {
// A new session has been created by the Agent.
});
Currently
http2-wrapper provides support for these proxies:
HttpOverHttp2
HttpsOverHttp2
Http2OverHttp2
Http2OverHttp
Http2OverHttps
Any of the above can be accessed via
http2wrapper.proxies. Check out the
examples/proxies directory to learn more.
Note: If you use the
http2.auto function, the real IP address will leak.
http2wrapper is not aware of the context. It will create a connection to the end server using your real IP address to get the ALPN protocol. Then it will create another connection using proxy. To migitate this, you need to pass a custom
resolveProtocol function as an option:
const resolveAlpnProxy = new URL('https://username:password@localhost:8000');
const connect = async (options, callback) => new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
const host = `${options.host}:${options.port}`;
(async () => {
try {
const request = await http2.auto(resolveAlpnProxy, {
method: 'CONNECT',
headers: {
host
},
path: host,
// For demo purposes only!
rejectUnauthorized: false,
});
request.end();
request.once('error', reject);
request.once('connect', (response, socket, head) => {
if (head.length > 0) {
reject(new Error(`Unexpected data before CONNECT tunnel: ${head.length} bytes`));
socket.destroy();
return;
}
const tlsSocket = tls.connect({
...options,
socket
}, callback);
resolve(tlsSocket);
});
} catch (error) {
reject(error);
}
})();
});
// This is required to prevent leaking real IP address on ALPN negotiation
const resolveProtocol = http2.auto.createResolveProtocol(new Map(), new Map(), connect);
const request = await http2.auto('https://httpbin.org/anything', {
agent: {…},
resolveProtocol
}, response => {
// Read the response here
});
request.end();
See
unknown-over-unknown.js to learn more.
See
examples/proxies/mirror.js for an example.
See
examples/ws for an example.
See
examples/push-stream for an example.
