HTTP/2 client, just with the familiar https API

This package was created to support HTTP/2 without the need to rewrite your code.

I recommend adapting to the http2 module if possible - it's much simpler to use and has many cool features!

Tip: http2-wrapper is very useful when you rely on other modules that use the HTTP/1 API and you want to support HTTP/2.

Pro Tip: While the native http2 doesn't have agents yet, you can use http2-wrapper Agents and still operate on the native HTTP/2 streams.

Installation

$ npm install http2-wrapper

$ yarn add http2-wrapper

Usage

const http2 = require ( 'http2-wrapper' ); const options = { hostname : 'nghttp2.org' , protocol : 'https:' , path : '/httpbin/post' , method : 'POST' , headers : { 'content-length' : 6 } }; const request = http2.request(options, response => { console .log( 'statusCode:' , response.statusCode); console .log( 'headers:' , response.headers); const body = []; response.on( 'data' , chunk => { body.push(chunk); }); response.on( 'end' , () => { console .log( 'body:' , Buffer.concat(body).toString()); }); }); request.on( 'error' , console .error); request.write( '123' ); request.end( '456' );

API

Note: The session option was renamed to tlsSession for better readability.

Note: The timeout option applies to HTTP/2 streams only. In order to set session timeout, pass an Agent with custom timeout option set.

Performs ALPN negotiation. Returns a Promise giving proper ClientRequest instance (depending on the ALPN).

Note: The agent option represents an object with http , https and http2 properties.

const http2 = require ( 'http2-wrapper' ); const options = { hostname : 'httpbin.org' , protocol : 'http:' , path : '/post' , method : 'POST' , headers : { 'content-length' : 6 } }; ( async ( ) => { try { const request = await http2.auto(options, response => { console .log( 'statusCode:' , response.statusCode); console .log( 'headers:' , response.headers); const body = []; response.on( 'data' , chunk => body.push(chunk)); response.on( 'end' , () => { console .log( 'body:' , Buffer.concat(body).toString()); }); }); request.on( 'error' , console .error); request.write( '123' ); request.end( '456' ); } catch (error) { console .error(error); } })();

An instance of quick-lru used for ALPN cache.

There is a maximum of 100 entries. You can modify the limit through protocolCache.maxSize - note that the change will be visible globally.

cache

Type: Map<string, string>

This is the store where cached ALPN protocols are put into.

queue

Type: Map<string, Promise>

This is the store that contains pending ALPN negotiation promises.

connect

Type: (options, callback) => TLSSocket | Promise<TLSSocket>

See https://github.com/szmarczak/resolve-alpn#connect

Returns a Promise<{alpnProtocol: string}> .

Same as https.request .

Type: Http2Session



The session used to make the actual request. If none provided, it will use options.agent to get one.

Same as https.get .

new http2.ClientRequest(url, options, callback)

Same as https.ClientRequest .

new http2.IncomingMessage(socket)

Same as https.IncomingMessage .

new http2.Agent(options)

Note: this is not compatible with the classic http.Agent .

Usage example:

const http2 = require ( 'http2-wrapper' ); class MyAgent extends http2 . Agent { createConnection(origin, options) { console .log( `Connecting to ${http2.Agent.normalizeOrigin(origin)} ` ); return http2.Agent.connect(origin, options); } } http2.get({ hostname : 'google.com' , agent : new MyAgent() }, response => { response.on( 'data' , chunk => console .log( `Received chunk of ${chunk.length} bytes` )); });

options

Each option is an Agent property and can be changed later.

timeout

Type: number

Default: 0

If there's no activity after timeout milliseconds, the session will be closed. If 0 , no timeout is applied.

maxSessions

Type: number

Default: Infinity

The maximum amount of sessions in total.

maxEmptySessions

Type: number

Default: 10

The maximum amount of empty sessions in total. An empty session is a session with no pending requests.

maxCachedTlsSessions

Type: number

Default: 100

The maximum amount of cached TLS sessions.

Type: string

Default: https:

Type: object

Default: {enablePush: false}

Settings used by the current agent instance.

Returns a string representing normalized options.

Agent.normalizeOptions({ servername : 'example.com' });

Type: string URL object

Origin used to create new session.

Type: object

Options used to create new session.

Returns a Promise giving free Http2Session . If no free sessions are found, a new one is created.

A session is considered free when pending streams count is less than max concurrent streams settings.

listener

Type: object

{ reject : error => void , resolve : session => void }

If the listener argument is present, the Promise will resolve immediately. It will use the resolve function to pass the session.

Returns a Promise giving Http2Stream .

Returns a new TLSSocket . It defaults to Agent.connect(origin, options) .

count

Type: number Default: Number.POSITIVE_INFINITY

Makes an attempt to close empty sessions. Only sessions with 0 concurrent streams will be closed.

Destroys all sessions.

Type: number

A number of empty sessions.

Type: number

A number of pending sessions.

Type: number

A number of all sessions held by the Agent.

agent.on( 'session' , session => { });

Proxy support

Currently http2-wrapper provides support for these proxies:

HttpOverHttp2

HttpsOverHttp2

Http2OverHttp2

Http2OverHttp

Http2OverHttps

Any of the above can be accessed via http2wrapper.proxies . Check out the examples/proxies directory to learn more.

Note: If you use the http2.auto function, the real IP address will leak. http2wrapper is not aware of the context. It will create a connection to the end server using your real IP address to get the ALPN protocol. Then it will create another connection using proxy. To migitate this, you need to pass a custom resolveProtocol function as an option:

const resolveAlpnProxy = new URL( 'https://username:password@localhost:8000' ); const connect = async (options, callback) => new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { const host = ` ${options.host} : ${options.port} ` ; ( async ( ) => { try { const request = await http2.auto(resolveAlpnProxy, { method : 'CONNECT' , headers : { host }, path : host, rejectUnauthorized : false , }); request.end(); request.once( 'error' , reject); request.once( 'connect' , (response, socket, head) => { if (head.length > 0 ) { reject( new Error ( `Unexpected data before CONNECT tunnel: ${head.length} bytes` )); socket.destroy(); return ; } const tlsSocket = tls.connect({ ...options, socket }, callback); resolve(tlsSocket); }); } catch (error) { reject(error); } })(); }); const resolveProtocol = http2.auto.createResolveProtocol( new Map (), new Map (), connect); const request = await http2.auto( 'https://httpbin.org/anything' , { agent : {…}, resolveProtocol }, response => { }); request.end();

See unknown-over-unknown.js to learn more.

Mirroring another server

See examples/proxies/mirror.js for an example.

See examples/ws for an example.

Push streams

See examples/push-stream for an example.

License

MIT