HTTP2 client

Drop-in replacement for Nodes http and https that transparently make http request to both http1 / http2 server. Currently, it's the only http2/https compatible API for clients.

Motivation

http2 in Node.JS works entirely differently, while in browsers the experience is the same. http2-client was created to enable http2 / http1.1 requests with the same interface as http1.1.

The reason is that many NPM modules cannot upgrade to use http2.0 as these are coupled into http1.1 interface. With http2-client it should be very straight forward.

Meaning you don't need to know which protocol the destination supports before making the request http2-client will chose the one that works.

If the Node.js version you are using is not supporting http2 http2-client will automatically fallback to http.

Features

Transparently supports all http protocol.

Http/1.1

Https/1.1

Http/2.0

In case of http1.1

Connection pool is managed as usual with an http agent.

In case of http2.0

Connection pool is managed by Http2 agent.

Requests to the same "origin" will use the same tcp connection (per request manager) - automatically.

All Http2 features are available except push.

Usage - Same interface

const {request} = require ( 'http2-client' ); const h1Target = 'http://www.example.com/' ; const h2Target = 'https://www.example.com/' ; const req1 = request(h1Target, (res)=>{ console .log( ` Url : ${h1Target} Status : ${res.statusCode} HttpVersion : ${res.httpVersion} ` ); }); req1.end(); const req2 = request(h2Target, (res)=>{ console .log( ` Url : ${h2Target} Status : ${res.statusCode} HttpVersion : ${res.httpVersion} ` ); }); req2.end();

const { get } = require('http2-client'); const h1Target = 'http://www.example.com/'; const h2Target = 'https://www.example.com/'; get (h1Target, (res)=>{ console .log( ` Url : ${h1Target} Status : ${res.statusCode} HttpVersion : ${res.httpVersion} ` ); }); get (h2Target, (res)=>{ console .log( ` Url : ${h2Target} Status : ${res.statusCode} HttpVersion : ${res.httpVersion} ` ); });

API

The module mimics the nodejs http module interface of ClientRequest, get() and request(). Same API as regular http/s modules. Different options will be used depending on the destination this method will get.

Http/1.1

Https/1.1

Http/2.0

HttpRequestManager

By default this module exports a default request method the will try to detect the currect protocol to use (http2/http1.1/https1.1). However, you can always create different request manager with your specfic defaults and seperated cache.

options <Object> keepH2ConnectionFor <number> Time to keep http2 connection after used last time. Default: 1000ms. keepH1IdentificationCacheFor <number> TTL time for identification results of http1.1. Default: 30000ms. useHttp <boolean> Should enforce http socket. useHttps <boolean> Should enforce https socket.



const {request} = require ( 'http2-client' ); const req = request( ); req.end(); const {HttpRequestManager} = require ( 'http2-client' ); const httpRequestManager = new HttpRequestManager(); const req = httpRequestManager.request( ); req.end();