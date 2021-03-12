openbase logo
hvl

http-vue-loader

by Franck Freiburger
1.4.2 (see all)

load .vue files from your html/js

Documentation
1.1K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

🎉 http-vue-loader evolved into vue3-sfc-loader that supports Vue2 and Vue3 🎉

(see the announcement)

http-vue-loader

Load .vue files directly from your html/js. No node.js environment, no build step.

examples

my-component.vue

<template>
    <div class="hello">Hello {{who}}</div>
</template>

<script>
module.exports = {
    data: function() {
        return {
            who: 'world'
        }
    }
}
</script>

<style>
.hello {
    background-color: #ffe;
}
</style>

index.html

<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
  <head>
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/http-vue-loader"></script>
  </head>

  <body>
    <div id="my-app">
      <my-component></my-component>
    </div>

    <script type="text/javascript">
      new Vue({
        el: '#my-app',
        components: {
          'my-component': httpVueLoader('my-component.vue')
        }
      });
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

More examples

using httpVueLoader() 

...
<script type="text/javascript">

    new Vue({
        components: {
            'my-component': httpVueLoader('my-component.vue')
        },
        ...

or, using httpVueLoader.register()

...
<script type="text/javascript">

    httpVueLoader.register(Vue, 'my-component.vue');

    new Vue({
        components: [
            'my-component'
            ]
        },
        ...

or, using httpVueLoader as a plugin

...
<script type="text/javascript">

    Vue.use(httpVueLoader);

    new Vue({
        components: {
            'my-component': 'url:my-component.vue'
        },
        ...

or, using an array

    new Vue({
        components: [
            'url:my-component.vue'
            ]
        },
        ...

Features

  • <template>, <script> and <style> support the src attribute.
  • <style scoped> is supported.
  • module.exports may be a promise.
  • Support of relative urls in <template> and <style> sections.
  • Support custom CSS, HTML and scripting languages, eg. <script lang="coffee"> (see VueLoader.langProcessor).

Browser Support

ChromeFirefoxSafariOperaEdgeIE
Latest ✔Latest ✔??Latest ✔9+ ✔

Requirements

Since some browsers do not allow XMLHttpRequest to access local files (Cross origin requests are only supported for protocol schemes: http, data, chrome, chrome-extension, https), you can start a small express server to run this example.

Run the following commands to start a basic web server:

npm install express
node -e "require('express')().use(require('express').static(__dirname, {index:'index.html'})).listen(8181)"

API

httpVueLoader(url)

url: any url to a .vue file

httpVueLoader.register(vue, url)

vue: a Vue instance
url: any url to a .vue file

httpVueLoader.httpRequest(url)

This is the default httpLoader.

Use axios instead of the default http loader:

httpVueLoader.httpRequest = function(url) {
    
    return axios.get(url)
    .then(function(res) {
        
        return res.data;
    })
    .catch(function(err) {
        
        return Promise.reject(err.status);
    });
}
httpVueLoader.langProcessor

This is an object that contains language processors related to the lang attribute of the <script> section.
The language is a simple function that accepts a script source as argument and returns a javascript script source.

Example - CoffeeScript:

<script src="http://coffeescript.org/v1/browser-compiler/coffee-script.js"></script>
<script src="httpVueLoader.js"></script>

<script>

httpVueLoader.langProcessor.coffee = function(scriptText) {

    return window.CoffeeScript.compile(scriptText, {bare: true});
}

</script>

Then, in you .vue file:

...
<script lang="coffee">

module.exports =
    components: {}
    data: ->
        {}
    computed: {}
    methods: {}

</script>
...

Example - Stylus:

<script src="//stylus-lang.com/try/stylus.min.js"></script>
<script src="httpVueLoader.js"></script>

<script>

httpVueLoader.langProcessor.stylus = function(stylusText) {

    return new Promise(function(resolve, reject) {
        
        stylus.render(stylusText.trim(), {}, function(err, css) {

            if (err) reject(err);
            resolve(css);
        });
    })
}

</script>

...
<style lang="stylus">

    border-radius()
        -webkit-border-radius: arguments
        -moz-border-radius: arguments
        border-radius: arguments

    form input
        padding: 5px
        border: 1px solid
        border-radius: 5px

</style>
...

Sass (SCSS) example. Since sass.compile() is asynchronous, a promise needs to be returned:

<script src="sass.js"></script>
<script src="httpVueLoader.js"></script>

<script>
    httpVueLoader.langProcessor.scss = function (scssText) {
        return new Promise(function(resolve, reject) {
            sass.compile(scssText, function (result) {
                if ( result.status === 0 )
                    resolve(result.text)
                else
                    reject(result)
            });
        });
    }
// ....

...
<style lang="scss">
$font-stack:    Helvetica, sans-serif;
$primary-color: #333;

body {
  font: 100% $font-stack;
  color: $primary-color;
}
</style>

How it works

  1. http request the vue file
  2. load the vue file in a document fragment
  3. process each section (template, script and style)
  4. return a promise to Vue.js (async components)
  5. then Vue.js compiles and cache the component

Notes

The aim of http-vue-loader is to quickly test .vue components without any compilation step.
However, for production, I recommend to use webpack module bundler with vue-loader, webpack-simple is a good minimalist webpack config you should look at.
BTW, see also why Vue.js doesn't support templateURL.

Caveat

Due to the lack of suitable API in Google Chrome and Internet Explorer, syntax errors in the <script> section are only reported on FireFox.

Credits

Franck Freiburger

