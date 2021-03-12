Load .vue files directly from your html/js. No node.js environment, no build step.
my-component.vue
<template>
<div class="hello">Hello {{who}}</div>
</template>
<script>
module.exports = {
data: function() {
return {
who: 'world'
}
}
}
</script>
<style>
.hello {
background-color: #ffe;
}
</style>
index.html
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/http-vue-loader"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="my-app">
<my-component></my-component>
</div>
<script type="text/javascript">
new Vue({
el: '#my-app',
components: {
'my-component': httpVueLoader('my-component.vue')
}
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
using
httpVueLoader()
...
<script type="text/javascript">
new Vue({
components: {
'my-component': httpVueLoader('my-component.vue')
},
...
or, using
httpVueLoader.register()
...
<script type="text/javascript">
httpVueLoader.register(Vue, 'my-component.vue');
new Vue({
components: [
'my-component'
]
},
...
or, using
httpVueLoader as a plugin
...
<script type="text/javascript">
Vue.use(httpVueLoader);
new Vue({
components: {
'my-component': 'url:my-component.vue'
},
...
or, using an array
new Vue({
components: [
'url:my-component.vue'
]
},
...
<template>,
<script> and
<style> support the
src attribute.
<style scoped> is supported.
module.exports may be a promise.
<template> and
<style> sections.
<script lang="coffee"> (see VueLoader.langProcessor).
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|?
|?
|Latest ✔
|9+ ✔
Since some browsers do not allow XMLHttpRequest to access local files (Cross origin requests are only supported for protocol schemes: http, data, chrome, chrome-extension, https), you can start a small express server to run this example.
Run the following commands to start a basic web server:
npm install express
node -e "require('express')().use(require('express').static(__dirname, {index:'index.html'})).listen(8181)"
url)
url: any url to a .vue file
vue,
url)
vue: a Vue instance
url: any url to a .vue file
url)
This is the default httpLoader.
Use axios instead of the default http loader:
httpVueLoader.httpRequest = function(url) {
return axios.get(url)
.then(function(res) {
return res.data;
})
.catch(function(err) {
return Promise.reject(err.status);
});
}
This is an object that contains language processors related to the
lang attribute of the
<script> section.
The language is a simple function that accepts a script source as argument and returns a javascript script source.
Example - CoffeeScript:
<script src="http://coffeescript.org/v1/browser-compiler/coffee-script.js"></script>
<script src="httpVueLoader.js"></script>
<script>
httpVueLoader.langProcessor.coffee = function(scriptText) {
return window.CoffeeScript.compile(scriptText, {bare: true});
}
</script>
Then, in you
.vue file:
...
<script lang="coffee">
module.exports =
components: {}
data: ->
{}
computed: {}
methods: {}
</script>
...
Example - Stylus:
<script src="//stylus-lang.com/try/stylus.min.js"></script>
<script src="httpVueLoader.js"></script>
<script>
httpVueLoader.langProcessor.stylus = function(stylusText) {
return new Promise(function(resolve, reject) {
stylus.render(stylusText.trim(), {}, function(err, css) {
if (err) reject(err);
resolve(css);
});
})
}
</script>
...
<style lang="stylus">
border-radius()
-webkit-border-radius: arguments
-moz-border-radius: arguments
border-radius: arguments
form input
padding: 5px
border: 1px solid
border-radius: 5px
</style>
...
Sass (SCSS) example. Since
sass.compile() is asynchronous, a promise needs to be returned:
<script src="sass.js"></script>
<script src="httpVueLoader.js"></script>
<script>
httpVueLoader.langProcessor.scss = function (scssText) {
return new Promise(function(resolve, reject) {
sass.compile(scssText, function (result) {
if ( result.status === 0 )
resolve(result.text)
else
reject(result)
});
});
}
// ....
...
<style lang="scss">
$font-stack: Helvetica, sans-serif;
$primary-color: #333;
body {
font: 100% $font-stack;
color: $primary-color;
}
</style>
The aim of http-vue-loader is to quickly test .vue components without any compilation step.
However, for production, I recommend to use webpack module bundler with vue-loader, webpack-simple is a good minimalist webpack config you should look at.
BTW, see also why Vue.js doesn't support templateURL.
Due to the lack of suitable API in Google Chrome and Internet Explorer, syntax errors in the
<script> section are only reported on FireFox.