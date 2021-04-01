Node js HTTP request to cURL

Tired to manually generate curl from nodejs request for debugging proposes? Need to export nodejs request to your REST client (e.g. Insomnia and Postman)? http-to-curl come to the rescue!!

Installation ⚙️

yarn add http-to-curl npm install http-to-curl --save

Usage 📚

import httpToCurl from 'http-to-curl' ; httpToCurl(); const httpToCurl = require ( 'http-to-curl' ).default; httpToCurl(); import axios from 'axios' const options = { url : 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/1' , method : 'get' }; curl "https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/1" -X GET -H "Accept: application/json, text/plain, */*" -H "User-Agent: axios/0.18.0"

It will listen all your nodejs http request and generate curl for each request. Its support all method (GET, POST, PUT, DELETE & PATCH)

Options

1. Filtering ✅

http-to-curl support filtering url using regex and string. Only match url will be generated.

import httpToCurl from 'http-to-curl' ; const options = { filter : /api\/v1/ } httpToCurl(options); const options = { filter : [ /api\/v1/ , /api\/v3/] } httpToCurl(options);

2. Custom callback ⚙️

const options = { customCallback : function ( curlString ) { console .log( 'hey this is the custom callback' , curlString); }, }; httpToCurl(options);

Contributing

We'd ❤️ to have your helping hand on http-to-curl! Feel free to PR's, add issues or give feedback! Happy Hacking!! 😎