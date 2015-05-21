http-sync is a compiled Node.js extension that provides syncronous http calls.

Installing

You must have libcurl installed in order to compile this extension.

On Ubuntu, you can run: sudo apt-get install libcurl4-openssl-dev On CentOS, you can run: sudo yum install libcurl libcurl-devel

Using

httpSync = require ( 'http-sync' ); var request = httpSync.request({ method : 'GET' , headers : {}, body : '' , protocol : 'http' , host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 80 , path : '/' }); var timedout = false ; req.setTimeout( 10 , function ( ) { console .log( "Request Timedout!" ); timedout = true ; }); var response = request.end(); if (!timedout) { console .log(response); console .log(response.body.toString()); }

SSL/TLS Options

If you require the use of a private CA or client certificate authentication, the following options are available:

pfx - Path to certificate, private key and CA certificates to use

ca - Path to an authority certificate

cert - Path to the public x509 client certificate to use

key - Path to the private key used for SSL

passphrase - A string of passphrase for the private key or pfx, if required

httpSync = require ( 'http-sync' ); var request = httpSync.request({ method : 'GET' , headers : {}, body : '' , protocol : 'https' , host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 443 , path : '/' , ca : '/path/to/CA' , cert : '/path/to/crt' , key : '/path/to/key' , rejectUnauthorized : true }); var timedout = false ; req.setTimeout( 10 , function ( ) { console .log( "Request Timedout!" ); timedout = true ; }); var response = request.end(); if (!timedout) { console .log(response); console .log(response.body.toString()); }

Contributing

node >= v0.8.0

node-gyp configure && node-gyp build

node < v0.8.0

You will need:

node.js source code

v8 source code

libcurl development package

Building:

testing

Run the test.js file: