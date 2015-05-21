http-sync is a compiled Node.js extension that provides syncronous http calls.
You must have libcurl installed in order to compile this extension.
On Ubuntu, you can run:
sudo apt-get install libcurl4-openssl-dev
On CentOS, you can run:
sudo yum install libcurl libcurl-devel
// example with default options
httpSync = require('http-sync');
var request = httpSync.request({
method: 'GET',
headers: {},
body: '',
protocol: 'http',
host: '127.0.0.1',
port: 80, //443 if protocol = https
path: '/'
});
var timedout = false;
req.setTimeout(10, function() {
console.log("Request Timedout!");
timedout = true;
});
var response = request.end();
if (!timedout) {
console.log(response);
console.log(response.body.toString());
}
If you require the use of a private CA or client certificate authentication, the following options are available:
// example with a private CA and client cert authentication
httpSync = require('http-sync');
var request = httpSync.request({
method: 'GET',
headers: {},
body: '',
protocol: 'https',
host: '127.0.0.1',
port: 443, // protocol = https
path: '/',
ca: '/path/to/CA',
cert: '/path/to/crt',
key: '/path/to/key',
rejectUnauthorized: true
});
var timedout = false;
req.setTimeout(10, function() {
console.log("Request Timedout!");
timedout = true;
});
var response = request.end();
if (!timedout) {
console.log(response);
console.log(response.body.toString());
}
node-gyp configure && node-gyp build
You will need:
Building:
Run the test.js file:
node test.js