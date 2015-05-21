openbase logo
http-sync

by Dhruv Matani
0.1.2 (see all)

A synchronous http(s) client for node.js

Categories

Readme

http-sync

http-sync is a compiled Node.js extension that provides syncronous http calls.

Installing

You must have libcurl installed in order to compile this extension.

On Ubuntu, you can run: sudo apt-get install libcurl4-openssl-dev On CentOS, you can run: sudo yum install libcurl libcurl-devel

Using

// example with default options
httpSync = require('http-sync');

var request = httpSync.request({
    method: 'GET',
    headers: {},
    body: '',

    protocol: 'http',
    host: '127.0.0.1',
    port: 80, //443 if protocol = https
    path: '/'
});

var timedout = false;
req.setTimeout(10, function() {
    console.log("Request Timedout!");
    timedout = true;
});
var response = request.end();

if (!timedout) {
    console.log(response);
    console.log(response.body.toString());
}

SSL/TLS Options

If you require the use of a private CA or client certificate authentication, the following options are available:

  • pfx - Path to certificate, private key and CA certificates to use
  • ca - Path to an authority certificate
  • cert - Path to the public x509 client certificate to use
  • key - Path to the private key used for SSL
  • passphrase - A string of passphrase for the private key or pfx, if required
// example with a private CA and client cert authentication
httpSync = require('http-sync');

var request = httpSync.request({
    method: 'GET',
    headers: {},
    body: '',

    protocol: 'https',
    host: '127.0.0.1',
    port: 443, // protocol = https
    path: '/',
    ca: '/path/to/CA',
    cert: '/path/to/crt',
    key: '/path/to/key',
    rejectUnauthorized: true
});

var timedout = false;
req.setTimeout(10, function() {
    console.log("Request Timedout!");
    timedout = true;
});
var response = request.end();

if (!timedout) {
    console.log(response);
    console.log(response.body.toString());
}

Contributing

node >= v0.8.0

node-gyp configure && node-gyp build

node < v0.8.0

You will need:

  • node.js source code
  • v8 source code
  • libcurl development package

Building:

testing

Run the test.js file:

node test.js

