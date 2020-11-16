Utility to interact with HTTP status codes.
Once you require this module, you may call it with either an HTTP code or a message name. With an HTTP code, you will get the message name while with a message name you will get an HTTP code.
HTTP code names, messages, and classes are respectively accessible with the property
{code}_NAME,
{code}_MESSAGE and
{code}_CLASS. This includes all statuses in the IANA HTTP Status Code Registry, with the only addition being
418 I'm a teapot.
Extra status code are also made available that are not defined in the IANA registry, but used by popular software. They are grouped by category. Specific properties are exported by
http-status under the property
extra followed by the category name. Also, extra codes are merge with regular status codes and made available as modules available inside
http-status/lib/{category}.
Available categories are:
unofficial
iis
nginx
cloudflare
In addition to HTTP status codes, this module also contains status code classes under the
classes property. Similar to HTTP codes, you can access class names and messages with the property
{class}_NAME and
{class}_MESSAGE
The API is structured as follows:
100
100_NAME
100_MESSAGE
100_CLASS
CONTINUE
101
101_NAME
101_MESSAGE
101_CLASS
SWITCHING_PROTOCOLS
…
classes.
├── 1xx
├── 1xx_NAME
├── 1xx_MESSAGE
├── INFORMATIONAL
├── 2xx
├── 2xx_NAME
├── 2xx_MESSAGE
├── SUCCESSFUL
├── …
extra.
├── unofficial.
│ ├── 103
│ ├── 103_NAME
│ ├── 103_MESSAGE
│ ├── 103_CLASS
│ ├── CHECKPOINT
│ ├── …
├── iis.
│ ├── 440
│ ├── 440_NAME
│ ├── 440_MESSAGE
│ ├── 440_CLASS
│ ├── LOGIN_TIME_OUT
│ ├── …
├── nginx.
│ ├── 444
│ ├── 444_NAME
│ ├── 444_MESSAGE
│ ├── 444_CLASS
│ ├── NO_RESPONSE
│ ├── …
├── cloudflare.
│ ├── 520
│ ├── 520_NAME
│ ├── 520_MESSAGE
│ ├── 520_CLASS
│ ├── UNKNOWN_ERROR
│ ├── …
For additional information, please refer to original code.
const status = require('http-status');
console.info(status.INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR);
// Output: 500
console.info(status[500]);
console.info(status[status.INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR]);
// Both output: "Internal Server Error"
console.info(status['500_NAME']);
console.info(status[`${status.INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR}_NAME`]);
// Both output: "INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR"
console.info(status['500_MESSAGE']);
console.info(status[`${status.INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR}_MESSAGE`]);
// Both output: "A generic error message, given when an unexpected condition was encountered and no more specific message is suitable."
console.info(status['500_CLASS']);
console.info(status[`${status.INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR}_CLASS`]);
// Both output: "5xx"
classes
const status = require('http-status');
const responseCode = status.INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR;
switch (status[`${responseCode}_CLASS`]) {
case status.classes.INFORMATIONAL:
// The responseCode is 1xx
break;
case status.classes.SUCCESSFUL:
// The responseCode is 2xx
break;
case status.classes.REDIRECTION:
// The responseCode is 3xx
break;
case status.classes.CLIENT_ERROR:
// The responseCode is 4xx
break;
case status.classes.SERVER_ERROR:
// The responseCode is 5xx
break;
default:
// Unknown
break;
}
extra Property
// Accessing property from the NGINX category
const status = require('http-status');
console.info(status.extra.nginx.NO_RESPONSE)
// Accessing default HTTP status merged with NGINX status
const status = require('http-status/lib/nginx');
console.info(status.IM_A_TEAPOT);
console.info(status.NO_RESPONSE)
const express = require('express'),
redis = require('redis'),
status = require('http-status');
// New Express HTTP server
const app = express.createServer();
// Regster a route
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
const client = redis.createClient();
client.ping((err, msg) => {
if (err) {
return res.send(status.INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR);
}
res.send(msg, status.OK);
});
});
// Start the HTTP server
app.listen(3000);
This package is developed by Adaltas.