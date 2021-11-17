node-http-signature is a node.js library that has client and server components for Joyent's HTTP Signature Scheme.

Usage

Note the example below signs a request with the same key/cert used to start an HTTP server. This is almost certainly not what you actually want, but is just used to illustrate the API calls; you will need to provide your own key management in addition to this library.

Client

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var https = require ( 'https' ); var httpSignature = require ( 'http-signature' ); var key = fs.readFileSync( './key.pem' , 'ascii' ); var options = { host : 'localhost' , port : 8443 , path : '/' , method : 'GET' , headers : {} }; var req = https.request(options, function ( res ) { console .log(res.statusCode); }); httpSignature.sign(req, { key : key, keyId : './cert.pem' , keyPassphrase : 'secret' }); req.end();

Server

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var https = require ( 'https' ); var httpSignature = require ( 'http-signature' ); var options = { key : fs.readFileSync( './key.pem' ), cert : fs.readFileSync( './cert.pem' ) }; https.createServer(options, function ( req, res ) { var rc = 200 ; var parsed = httpSignature.parseRequest(req); var pub = fs.readFileSync(parsed.keyId, 'ascii' ); if (!httpSignature.verifySignature(parsed, pub)) rc = 401 ; res.writeHead(rc); res.end(); }).listen( 8443 );

Installation

npm install http-signature

License

MIT.

Bugs

See https://github.com/joyent/node-http-signature/issues.