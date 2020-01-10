Shutdown a Nodejs HTTP server gracefully by doing the following:

Close the listening socket to prevent new connections Close all idle keep-alive sockets to prevent new requests during shutdown Wait for all in-flight requests to finish before closing their sockets. Profit!

Other solutions might just use server.close which only terminates the listening socket and waits for other sockets to close - which is incomplete since keep-alive sockets can still make requests. Or, they may use ref()/unref() to simply cause Nodejs to terminate if the sockets are idle - which doesn't help if you have other things to shutdown after the server shutsdown.

http-shutdown is a complete solution. It uses idle indicators combined with an active socket list to safely, and gracefully, close all sockets. It does not use ref()/unref() but, instead, actively closes connections as they finish meaning that socket 'close' events still work correctly since the sockets are actually closing - you're not just unref ing and forgetting about them.

Installation

$ npm install http-shutdown

Usage

There are currently two ways to use this library. The first is explicit wrapping of the Server object:

var server = require ( 'http' ).createServer( function ( req, res ) { res.end( 'Good job!' ); }); server = require ( 'http-shutdown' )(server); server.listen( 3000 ); server.shutdown( function ( err ) { if (err) { return console .log( 'shutdown failed' , err.message); } console .log( 'Everything is cleanly shutdown.' ); });

The second is implicitly adding prototype functionality to the Server object:

require ( 'http-shutdown' ).extend(); var server = require ( 'http' ).createServer( function ( req, res ) { res.end( 'God job!' ); }).withShutdown(); server.shutdown( function ( err ) { if (err) { return console .log( 'shutdown failed' , err.message); } console .log( 'Everything is cleanly shutdown.' ); });

Test